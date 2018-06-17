© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Το Top-10 του Λέοναρντ στους Σπερς (vid)
Το Top-10 του Λέοναρντ στους Σπερς (vid)
NBA
4 λεπτά πριν
Το Top-10 του Λέοναρντ στους Σπερς (vid)
«Η ΑΕΚ ενδιαφέρεται για Μπογκοντά»!
«Η ΑΕΚ ενδιαφέρεται για Μπογκοντά»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
5 λεπτά πριν
«Η ΑΕΚ ενδιαφέρεται για Μπογκοντά»!
Χαμός για τη νίκη επί του Περού από 30.000 Δανούς (vid)
Χαμός για τη νίκη επί του Περού από 30.000 Δανούς (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
7 λεπτά πριν
Χαμός για τη νίκη επί του Περού από 30.000 Δανούς (vid)
Τρομερή εκτέλεση φάουλ του Κολάροφ και 1-0 η Σερβία! (vid)
Τρομερή εκτέλεση φάουλ του Κολάροφ και 1-0 η Σερβία! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
9 λεπτά πριν
Τρομερή εκτέλεση φάουλ του Κολάροφ και 1-0 η Σερβία! (vid)
Παίρνει Αλέις Βιδάλ η Ίντερ
Παίρνει Αλέις Βιδάλ η Ίντερ
SERIE A
14 λεπτά πριν
Παίρνει Αλέις Βιδάλ η Ίντερ
Διαγράφηκε πρόστιμο πασίγνωστης τραγουδίστριας στην εφορία 900 χιλιάδων ευρώ!
Διαγράφηκε πρόστιμο πασίγνωστης τραγουδίστριας στην εφορία 900 χιλιάδων ευρώ!
LIFE STYLE
15 λεπτά πριν
Διαγράφηκε πρόστιμο πασίγνωστης τραγουδίστριας στην εφορία 900 χιλιάδων ευρώ!
«Έκλεψαν» το γκολ από τον Πογκμπά!
«Έκλεψαν» το γκολ από τον Πογκμπά!
MUNDIAL 2018
22 λεπτά πριν
«Έκλεψαν» το γκολ από τον Πογκμπά!
Grand Prix Καταλονίας: ο Χόρχε Λορένθο πήρε τη νίκη
Αυτός ναι, είναι Λορένθο!
MOTO / MOTO GP / GR
23 λεπτά πριν
Grand Prix Καταλονίας: ο Χόρχε Λορένθο πήρε τη νίκη
Όνειρα... καλοκαιρινά!
Όνειρα... καλοκαιρινά!
ΖΩΔΙΑ
24 λεπτά πριν
Όνειρα... καλοκαιρινά!
Στο Οτέσοβο με πλούσιο γεύμα σφράγισαν τη συμφωνία Τσίπρας – Ζάεφ
Στο Οτέσοβο με πλούσιο γεύμα σφράγισαν τη συμφωνία Τσίπρας – Ζάεφ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
Στο Οτέσοβο με πλούσιο γεύμα σφράγισαν τη συμφωνία Τσίπρας – Ζάεφ
Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες
Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
27 λεπτά πριν
Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες
Ψηφοφορία με άρωμα... αιωνίων στην Euroleague (pic)
Ψηφοφορία με άρωμα... αιωνίων στην Euroleague (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
38 λεπτά πριν
Ψηφοφορία με άρωμα... αιωνίων στην Euroleague (pic)
Ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού - Που θα σημειωθούν καταιγίδες
Ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού - Που θα σημειωθούν καταιγίδες
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
39 λεπτά πριν
Ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού - Που θα σημειωθούν καταιγίδες
Γυναίκα επιτέθηκε με κοπίδι σε πελάτες σούπερ μάρκετ στη Γαλλία φωνάζοντας «Αλλάχου Άκμπαρ»
Γυναίκα επιτέθηκε με κοπίδι σε πελάτες σούπερ μάρκετ στη Γαλλία φωνάζοντας «Αλλάχου Άκμπαρ»
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Γυναίκα επιτέθηκε με κοπίδι σε πελάτες σούπερ μάρκετ στη Γαλλία φωνάζοντας «Αλλάχου Άκμπαρ»
Χάνει το Γερμανία - Μεξικό ο Γιόνας Χέκτορ
Χάνει το Γερμανία - Μεξικό ο Γιόνας Χέκτορ
MUNDIAL 2018
44 λεπτά πριν
Χάνει το Γερμανία - Μεξικό ο Γιόνας Χέκτορ
Γιόρτασε με τίτλο το Νο.1 ο Φέντερερ (vids)
Γιόρτασε με τίτλο το Νο.1 ο Φέντερερ (vids)
250 SERIES
47 λεπτά πριν
Γιόρτασε με τίτλο το Νο.1 ο Φέντερερ (vids)
Οι καμπάνες χτύπησαν πένθιμα για τη συμφωνία (vid)
Οι καμπάνες χτύπησαν πένθιμα για τη συμφωνία (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
47 λεπτά πριν
Οι καμπάνες χτύπησαν πένθιμα για τη συμφωνία (vid)
Απέκτησε Σαχινίδη ο Ολυμπιακός Βόλου
Απέκτησε Σαχινίδη ο Ολυμπιακός Βόλου
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
50 λεπτά πριν
Απέκτησε Σαχινίδη ο Ολυμπιακός Βόλου
Κίνηση ανθρωπιάς από την ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
Κίνηση ανθρωπιάς από την ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
55 λεπτά πριν
Κίνηση ανθρωπιάς από την ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
Αδειάζει τα ταμεία της για τον Κένεντι η Νιούκαστλ
Αδειάζει τα ταμεία της για τον Κένεντι η Νιούκαστλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
59 λεπτά πριν
Αδειάζει τα ταμεία της για τον Κένεντι η Νιούκαστλ
Νίμιτς: «Πολιτικό θάρρος και στρατηγικό όραμα από Τσίπρα και Ζάεφ»
Νίμιτς: «Πολιτικό θάρρος και στρατηγικό όραμα από Τσίπρα και Ζάεφ»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νίμιτς: «Πολιτικό θάρρος και στρατηγικό όραμα από Τσίπρα και Ζάεφ»
Δίνει 60 εκατ. για Άλισον η Ρεάλ
Δίνει 60 εκατ. για Άλισον η Ρεάλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Δίνει 60 εκατ. για Άλισον η Ρεάλ
Θα το τολμήσει κι αυτό: Η εντυπωσιακή «στροφή» της Κατερίνας Καινούργιου!
Θα το τολμήσει κι αυτό: Η εντυπωσιακή «στροφή» της Κατερίνας Καινούργιου!
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Θα το τολμήσει κι αυτό: Η εντυπωσιακή «στροφή» της Κατερίνας Καινούργιου!
BBC για Πρέσπες: «Θύμισε σκηνικό γάμου»
BBC για Πρέσπες: «Θύμισε σκηνικό γάμου»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
BBC για Πρέσπες: «Θύμισε σκηνικό γάμου»
Εκτός Εθνικής Ισπανίας για λόγους ξεκούρασης ο Σέρχι
Εκτός Εθνικής Ισπανίας για λόγους ξεκούρασης ο Σέρχι
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Εκτός Εθνικής Ισπανίας για λόγους ξεκούρασης ο Σέρχι
Δολοφονήθηκε ο αδερφός του Ράντολφ, ανακρίθηκε ο φόργουρντ των Κινγκς
Δολοφονήθηκε ο αδερφός του Ράντολφ, ανακρίθηκε ο φόργουρντ των Κινγκς
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Δολοφονήθηκε ο αδερφός του Ράντολφ, ανακρίθηκε ο φόργουρντ των Κινγκς
«Πόλεμος» στις Πρέσπες – Επεισόδια και χημικά για τη συμφωνία (pics & vids)
«Πόλεμος» στις Πρέσπες – Επεισόδια και χημικά για τη συμφωνία (pics & vids)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
«Πόλεμος» στις Πρέσπες – Επεισόδια και χημικά για τη συμφωνία (pics & vids)
«Καρέλη» θέλει ο Ουζουνίδης για την επίθεση, τι γίνεται με αντί Βράνιες
«Καρέλη» θέλει ο Ουζουνίδης για την επίθεση, τι γίνεται με αντί Βράνιες
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Καρέλη» θέλει ο Ουζουνίδης για την επίθεση, τι γίνεται με αντί Βράνιες
ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για Μαργαρίτη: «Όλα ξεκίνησαν πριν από 6 χρόνια» (vid)
ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για Μαργαρίτη: «Όλα ξεκίνησαν πριν από 6 χρόνια» (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για Μαργαρίτη: «Όλα ξεκίνησαν πριν από 6 χρόνια» (vid)
Διούδης για Μακεδονικό: «Ντροπή και Αίσχος»
Διούδης για Μακεδονικό: «Ντροπή και Αίσχος»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Διούδης για Μακεδονικό: «Ντροπή και Αίσχος»
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες

17 Ιουνίου 2018, 15:56
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 27 λεπτά πριν
Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες

Οι πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε φεστιβάλ τέχνης στο Νιού Τζέρσεϊ - Τουλάχιστον 1 νεκρός και 20 τραυματίες.

Τουλάχιστον ένας άνθρωπος έχασε τη ζωή του και 20 τραυματίστηκαν από πυροβολισμούς που σημειώθηκαν σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιού Τζέρσεϊ.

Τέσσερις από τους τραυματίες, ανάμεσά τους και ένα 13χρονο αγόρι, νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Οι πρώτες εικόνες από το σημείο

Πηγή: newsit

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Γυναίκα επιτέθηκε με κοπίδι σε πελάτες σούπερ μάρκετ στη Γαλλία φωνάζοντας «Αλλάχου Άκμπαρ»
Γυναίκα επιτέθηκε με κοπίδι σε πελάτες σούπερ μάρκετ στη Γαλλία φωνάζοντας «Αλλάχου Άκμπαρ»
Δύο άτομα τραυματίστηκαν από επίθεση με κοπίδι που φέρεται να εξαπέλυσε μια γυναίκα σε σουπερ...
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
43 λεπτά 54 δευτ. πριν
Γυναίκα επιτέθηκε με κοπίδι σε πελάτες σούπερ μάρκετ στη Γαλλία φωνάζοντας «Αλλάχου Άκμπαρ»
Γιγάντιος πύθωνας 8 μέτρων κατάπιε άτυχη γυναίκα στην Ινδονησία (vid)
Γιγάντιος πύθωνας 8 μέτρων κατάπιε άτυχη γυναίκα στην Ινδονησία (vid)
Mια μητέρα δύο παιδιών είχε τραγικό τέλος, καθώς όταν γύριζε σπίτι της από ψώνια, δέχθηκε επίθεση...
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα 53 λεπτά πριν
Γιγάντιος πύθωνας 8 μέτρων κατάπιε άτυχη γυναίκα στην Ινδονησία (vid)
«Δεν έχει νόημα να προσπαθούμε να καταλάβουμε τον Τραμπ»
«Δεν έχει νόημα να προσπαθούμε να καταλάβουμε τον Τραμπ»
Δεν έχει νόημα οι σύμμαχοι των ΗΠΑ στη Δύση να προσπαθούν να καταλάβουν τον αμερικανό πρόεδρο...
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
6 ώρες 39 λεπτά πριν
«Δεν έχει νόημα να προσπαθούμε να καταλάβουμε τον Τραμπ»
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’