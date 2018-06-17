Πυροβολισμοί σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ - Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 14 τραυματίες

Οι πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε φεστιβάλ τέχνης στο Νιού Τζέρσεϊ - Τουλάχιστον 1 νεκρός και 20 τραυματίες.
Τουλάχιστον ένας άνθρωπος έχασε τη ζωή του και 20 τραυματίστηκαν από πυροβολισμούς που σημειώθηκαν σε φεστιβάλ στο Νιού Τζέρσεϊ.
Τέσσερις από τους τραυματίες, ανάμεσά τους και ένα 13χρονο αγόρι, νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.
Οι πρώτες εικόνες από το σημείο
Trenton police confirm at least one person has been killed and multiple people have been shot...the number we are now hearing is 14 people injured. Multiple victims were taken to the hospital and some people even in surgery. pic.twitter.com/9nrHS7BiRa
Trenton police confirm at least one person has been killed and multiple people have been shot...the number we are now hearing is 14 people injured. Multiple victims were taken to the hospital and some people even in surgery. pic.twitter.com/9nrHS7BiRa— Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) June 17, 2018
Πηγή: newsit
- Likes0
- Dislikes0