Επίσημα στην Φούλαμ ο Μόσον (pics + vid)

Ο σύλλογος του Λονδίνου, μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού του στο twitter, γνωστοποίησε την συμφωνία με τον 24χρονο άσσο.
Ο ποδοσφαιριστής υπέγραψε συμβόλαιο συνεργασίας έως το 2022 με τους «κότατζερς» ενώ το κόστος μεταγραφής του υπολογίζεται στα στα 22 εκατομμύρια ευρώ.
️ "I’m excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can’t wait to be a part of it and get going." - @AlfieMawson #TotallyMawson pic.twitter.com/gYY0tLQTCu— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) 2 Αυγούστου 2018
Welcome to @fulhamfc, @AlfieMawson!— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) 2 Αυγούστου 2018
: https://t.co/y5J3FfNjcw#TotallyMawson pic.twitter.com/AA4edulDLK
I’m pleased to announce @FulhamFC has signed @AlfieMawson! He’s highly regarded by our scouts & data analysts. It’s fitting that a fine homegrown talent like Alfie will flourish in the presence of the finest supporters in London at Craven Cottage for years to come! Come on Fulham pic.twitter.com/plBHR87p2k— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) 2 Αυγούστου 2018
⚪️ @AlfieMawson in the SW6. #TotallyMawson pic.twitter.com/pWeqnUXNOf— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) 2 Αυγούστου 2018
