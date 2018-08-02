© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2'
Tags:

Επίσημα στην Φούλαμ ο Μόσον (pics + vid)

2 Αυγούστου 2018, 20:16
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Επίσημα στην Φούλαμ ο Μόσον (pics + vid)

Την απόκτηση του Άλφι Μόσον από την Σουόνσι ανακοίνωσε και επίσημα η Φούλαμ.

Ο σύλλογος του Λονδίνου, μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού του στο twitter, γνωστοποίησε την συμφωνία με τον  24χρονο άσσο.

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής υπέγραψε συμβόλαιο συνεργασίας έως το 2022 με τους «κότατζερς» ενώ το κόστος μεταγραφής του υπολογίζεται στα στα 22 εκατομμύρια ευρώ.

