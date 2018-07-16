Η νύχτα έγινε μέρα στο Ζάγκρεμπ! (vids, pics)

Πάνω από 350.000 (σχεδόν το 10% του πληθυσμού της χώρας) βγήκε στους δρόμους του Ζάγκρεμπ για να υποδεχθεί με έναν μοναδικό τρόπο τον Λούκα Μόντριτς και την παρέα του σε μία γιορτή που έχει κρατήσει πάνω από 6 ώρες.
Δείτε απίθανα στιγμιότυπα
UNREAL! #sinkovicbrothers #croatia #zagreb #WorldCup #WorldCupFinals pic.twitter.com/YYdhX8zx4A— Sinkovic Brothers (@SinkovicBros) July 16, 2018
After 5,5 hours of traveling 20 kilometers from airport next to Zagreb, Croatian national team arrived to the main square. And the square is BURNING. #croatia #zagreb #BudiPonosan pic.twitter.com/l2jmXr0uaK— Zoran Stupar (@PesExpert) July 16, 2018
Media reports of 300,000 (three hundred thousand!) meeting #Croatian national football team in #Zagreb. No incidents, no riots, only pride and joy. #ProudtobeCroat #LoveCroatia pic.twitter.com/xuE09vSmzd— Boris Havel (@BorisHavel) July 16, 2018
#Zagreb main square right now, waiting for our champions! Unbelievable! ❤️ #Love #Croatia #alltogether #Vatreni #WorldCup2018 #CroatiaFullOfPride pic.twitter.com/kMExoaIi53— Kata Krizic (@KKrizic) July 16, 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, #Croatia national football team has arrived on #Zagreb main square :) pic.twitter.com/0CdBNaR2JG— Hrvoje Kresic (@hkresic) July 16, 2018
Right now in #Zagreb #WorldCup #Vatreni #Croatia #budiponosan.— Josip Kovač (@kovacjosip) July 16, 2018
Special day for our country. 10% of the population is right now in Zagreb. ⚽️but pic.twitter.com/sTSBrlDcsO
Finally, they made it to #TrgBanaJelacica #Zagreb #WorldCup #Croatia pic.twitter.com/7nKqxrKzMs— Anita Šimac (@AnitaSimac74) July 16, 2018
