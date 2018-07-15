«Κράζουν» τον Πιτάνα για το πέναλτι Ρόι Κιν και Τζόι Μπάρτον! (vid)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Το πέναλτι που καταλόγισε ο Αργεντινός διαιτητής Νέστορ Πιτάνα στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου εις βάρος της Κροατίας και υπέρ της Γαλλίας δεν άρεσε καθόλου σε δύο «σκληρούς» των αγγλικών γηπέδων.

Ο λόγος για τον Ρόι Κιν (σε ζωντανή τηλεοπτική εκπομπή) και τον Τζόι Μπάρτον, οι οποίοι καυτηρίασαν την απόφαση του πολύπειρου διεθνή ρέφερι να δείξει την άσπρη βούλα, αφού πρώτα έκανε χρήση του VAR, στο χέρι του Ιβάν Πέρισιτς των Βαλκάνιων μέσα στην περιοχή του Ντάνιελ Σούμπασιτς στο πρώτο ημίχρονο του τελικού.

