«Κράζουν» τον Πιτάνα για το πέναλτι Ρόι Κιν και Τζόι Μπάρτον! (vid)

Ο λόγος για τον Ρόι Κιν (σε ζωντανή τηλεοπτική εκπομπή) και τον Τζόι Μπάρτον, οι οποίοι καυτηρίασαν την απόφαση του πολύπειρου διεθνή ρέφερι να δείξει την άσπρη βούλα, αφού πρώτα έκανε χρήση του VAR, στο χέρι του Ιβάν Πέρισιτς των Βαλκάνιων μέσα στην περιοχή του Ντάνιελ Σούμπασιτς στο πρώτο ημίχρονο του τελικού.
Penalty or no penalty?— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 15, 2018
Keane, @GNev2, @LeeDixon2 and @IanWright0 discuss the VAR decision to award France a penalty
Watch the World Cup Final LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/MJtyrvtsyI
If you think that’s a pen you’re either French or you’ve never played football. Could ruin a great game that.— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2018
How is Perisic meant to get out of the way of that?
Hope that’s not the key moment.
Is this the football Gods now crying on the trophy presentation due to that VAR decision?— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2018
