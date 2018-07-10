Στους δρόμους όλη η Γαλλία! (vids)

Μέρες 1998 ζει η Γαλλία, αφού η πρόκριση των «τρικολόρ» στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου έβγαλε όλο τον κόσμο στους δρόμους όλης της χώρας.
The atmosphere in Marseille is hotting up. France are in the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/IVtce2ZwaC— Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 10, 2018
Turns out it isn't just England fans who love throwing beer around when their team score.— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 10, 2018
Check out the scenes in Paris for that France goal! #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/o8Bsr3oO4g
