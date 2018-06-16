Νεότερος Γάλλος σε Μουντιάλ ο Μπαπέ (pic)

Ο άσος της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν βρέθηκε στο αρχικό σχήμα των «τρικολόρ» από τον Ντιντιέ Ντεσάμπ και σε ηλικία 19 ετών, 5 μηνών και 27 ημερών είναι ο νεότερος Γάλλος που έχει δώσει το παρών σε Μουντιάλ, «σπάζοντας» κατά δέκα μήνες το ρεκόρ του Μπρούνο Μπελόνε από την διοργάνωση του 1982 στην Ισπανία.
Μάλιστα, στην πλευρά της Αυστραλίας, στον πάγκο βρίσκεται ο Ντανιέλ Αρζάνι, ο νεότερος παίκτης στην φετινή διοργάνωση.
The two youngest players at the #WorldCup could feature in today's early kick-off:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) 16 Ιουνίου 2018
Daniel Arzani (19 years, 5 months and 12 days old)
Kylian Mbappé (19 years, 5 months and 27 days old)
Mbappé starts, Arzani on the bench. pic.twitter.com/CSzmLhUgO9
Kylian Mbappé (19y, 178d) is the youngest player to ever play for France in a World Cup match.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 16 Ιουνίου 2018
In his last match on Russian soil, the teenager scored twice in France's 3-1 win against Russia in Saint Petersburg in March. #FRA #WorldCup
