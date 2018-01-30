Δανεικός στην Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ από την Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας ο Φιγκεϊρέδο (pics)

Ο 24χρονος Πορτογάλος διεθνής κεντρικός αμυντικός και πρώην άσος της Νασιονάλ Μαδέιρα (2016-17) είχε αγωνιστεί στην εντός έδρας νίκη της ομάδας του επί του Ολυμπιακού (3-1) για τη φάση των ομίλων του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ τον Νοέμβριο και πλέον θα είναι συμπαίκτης του Απόστολου Βέλλιου στον σύλλογο της αγγλικής Championship.
✍️ #NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Tobias Figueiredo on loan from @Sporting_CP.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) 30 Ιανουαρίου 2018
➡️ https://t.co/xt6Vadute2 pic.twitter.com/xYr2JgDIJZ
New signing Tobias Figueiredo said the chance to play for #NFFC was one that he couldn’t turn down as he joins the club on loan.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) 30 Ιανουαρίου 2018
➡️ https://t.co/Quh8avh0FN pic.twitter.com/tHKIILui9O
All set for my new challenge! I am heading to the UK with all the ambition and very proud to have the opportunity to help @NFFC achieve its goals!— Tobias Figueiredo (@tobiasfoficial) 30 Ιανουαρίου 2018
To all my teammates and @Sporting_CP 's fans I say: See you soon, I'll be supporting like all of you, even at a distance. pic.twitter.com/YwwEkfOybz
