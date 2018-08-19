© SPORTSDNA 2018
Official: Bjorn Engels joins Stade de Reims on loan from Olympiacos

19 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:00
Official: Bjorn Engels joins Stade de Reims on loan from Olympiacos

Stade de Reims officially announced on Sunday the signing of 24-year-old stopper Bjorn Engels, on loan from Olympiacos until the end of 2018-19 season.

The Belgian international central defender joined the Reds back in the summer of 2017, after five seasons at his motherland with the shirt of KV Club Brugge (2012-17), but failed to impress during 2017-18 season and will continue his career in France.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Helder Lopes ready ahead of MOL Vidi - AEK clash
Helder Lopes ready ahead of MOL Vidi - AEK clash
Portuguese left defender of AEK, Hélder Filipe Oliveira Lopes, will be ready to perform in the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 19 λεπτά πριν
Helder Lopes ready ahead of MOL Vidi - AEK clash
Björn Engels to sign four-season contract with Stade de Reims
Björn Engels to sign four-season contract with Stade de Reims
According to reports, Belgian central defender of Olympiacos, Björn Engels, is expected to sign...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 29 λεπτά πριν
Björn Engels to sign four-season contract with Stade de Reims
"PAOK made bid to Real Betis for Alin Toșca"
"PAOK made bid to Real Betis for Alin Toșca"
According to rumours from Spain, PAOK made an official transfer bid to Real Betis for the purchase...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 29 λεπτά πριν
"PAOK made bid to Real Betis for Alin Toșca"
