Official: Bjorn Engels joins Stade de Reims on loan from Olympiacos

Stade de Reims officially announced on Sunday the signing of 24-year-old stopper Bjorn Engels, on loan from Olympiacos until the end of 2018-19 season.
The Belgian international central defender joined the Reds back in the summer of 2017, after five seasons at his motherland with the shirt of KV Club Brugge (2012-17), but failed to impress during 2017-18 season and will continue his career in France.
Athlétique, rugueux et fort dans les duels : le défenseur central de l’@olympiacos_org @BjornEngels rejoint les rangs stadistes ! International dans toutes les sélections jeunes , il affiche déjà un beau pedigree à seulement 23 ans #BienvenueBjörn https://t.co/ogqVP2EuNb pic.twitter.com/wsi2PmLGFz— Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) 19 Αυγούστου 2018
