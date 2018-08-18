"Aleksandar Prijović on Sporting CP striker wishlist"

Sporting CP seem to be among the teams interested in purchasing Serbian international striker of PAOK, Aleksandar Prijović, during the summer of 2018.
The current contract of 28-year-old former player of Parma Calcio 1913, Derby County, Yeovil Town, Northampton Town, FC Sion (2010-13), Lausanne-Sport, Tromsø Il, Djurgårdens IF, Boluspor, Legia Warsaw with the Greek Cup winners expires in the summer of 2022, while he scored 27 goals at 40 performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0