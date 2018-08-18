"Aleksandar Prijović on Sporting CP striker wishlist"

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Τραγωδία στη Γένοβα: Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. ευρώ στην πόλη ανακοίνωσε η εταιρία που διαχειριζόταν τη γέφυρα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
2 λεπτά πριν
Κύπελλο Γερμανίας: Πρόκριση για Μπάγερν, πρόωρος αποκλεισμός για Άιντραχτ
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑΣ
2 λεπτά πριν
Και όμως είναι αυτός: Η τρομακτική αλλαγή του Μπο μέσα σε λίγους μήνες! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
14 λεπτά πριν
«Ερωτευμένος» με την Ελλάδα: Ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς αποκαλύπτεται! (vid)
ΤΕΝΙΣ
14 λεπτά πριν
Θανάσιμο τροχαίο στην Ημαθία με θύμα μια 69χρονη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
17 λεπτά πριν
Για πάντα στην Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης με «ηγεμονικό» συμβόλαιο ο Μόντριτς!
PRIMERA DIVISION
17 λεπτά πριν
Στα 17.737 τα διαρκείας του ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
Ρομαό στο France Football: «Στην Ελλάδα κατάλαβα τι θα πει ντέρμπι»
LIGUE 1
27 λεπτά πριν
Live Streaming: Σερβία - Ελλάδα
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
34 λεπτά πριν
Ο πρόεδρος Πούτιν χόρεψε στον γάμο της Αυστριακής ΥΠΕΞ υπό τους ήχους μιας χορωδίας Κοζάκων
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
35 λεπτά πριν
Εκπληκτική απόκρουση του Μπουφόν κόντρα στην Γκινγκάμπ (vid)
LIGUE 1
37 λεπτά πριν
Βίντεο - απόλαυση: Οι Top 60 τάπες της σεζόν στο ΝΒΑ! (vid)
NBA
40 λεπτά πριν
Νέο διετές συμβόλαιο σε Γουίλιαν σκέφτεται η Τσέλσι
PREMIER LEAGUE
42 λεπτά πριν
Τσέλσι - Άρσεναλ
Live: Τσέλσι - Άρσεναλ 1-0
PREMIER LEAGUE
47 λεπτά πριν
Γιατί ενώ τα κάνετε όλα σωστά παίρνετε κιλά;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
52 λεπτά πριν
Τότεναμ - Φούλαμ 3-1
«Μίλησαν» οι έδρες και η... Μπόρνμουθ στην Αγγλία (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
Τότεναμ - Φούλαμ 3-1
Οι ενδεκάδες του Λονδρέζικου ντέρμπι, Τσέλσι - Άρσεναλ (pics)
PREMIER LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Παγκορασίδων: Ελλάδα-Ισπανία (κόκκινη) 23-68
Ήττα για την Παγκορασίδων στη Βαλένθια
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Παγκορασίδων: Ελλάδα-Ισπανία (κόκκινη) 23-68
Mίχελ για Ουάρντα: «Δεν πωλείται, υπολογίζεται από τον Λουτσέσκου»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Kιέβο Bερόνα - Γιουβέντους
Live: η πρεμιέρα του Κριστιάνο στο Καμπιονάτο (pics, vids)
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Kιέβο Bερόνα - Γιουβέντους
Σταθερές αξίες: Οι γυναίκες που έχει φαντασιωθεί κάθε άνδρας όταν ήταν έφηβος
ΑΝΔΡΕΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Μαρθελίνο : «Αν η Ρεάλ θέλει τον Ροντρίγκο πρέπει να πληρώσει την ρήτρα του» (vids)
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Στη Βασιλεία ο Ζαμπράνο (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Με Κριστιάνο στην κορυφή της επίθεσης η Γιουβέντους! (pic)
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Σπάνιο βίντεο: ο Τζόρνταν καρφώνει από τη βολή φορώντας τζιν!
ΚΑΡΦΩΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Ολυμπιακός για το ιστορικό ρεκόρ του Λάζαρου (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Επιμένουν οι Ρώσοι για τιμωρία του ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μάνη: Αγνοείται 78χρονη – Είχε πάει για βραδινό μπάνιο την Πέμπτη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Παπουτσογιαννόπουλο και Τσαμούρη ο Πλατανιάς
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Νέος... περίπατος για την Εθνική γυναικών!
ΕΘΝΙΚΕΣ ΟΜΑΔΕΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

"Aleksandar Prijović on Sporting CP striker wishlist"

18 Αυγούστου 2018, 18:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 23 λεπτά πριν
Sporting CP seem to be among the teams interested in purchasing Serbian international striker of PAOK, Aleksandar Prijović, during the summer of 2018.

The current contract of 28-year-old former player of Parma Calcio 1913, Derby County, Yeovil Town, Northampton Town, FC Sion (2010-13), Lausanne-Sport, Tromsø Il, Djurgårdens IF, Boluspor, Legia Warsaw with the Greek Cup winners expires in the summer of 2022, while he scored 27 goals at 40 performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Panionios in talks with Olympiacos for Dimitris Manos
The administration of Panionios is currently searching the market for a quality Greek striker ahead...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
47 λεπτά 40 δευτ. πριν
Stade de Reims monitoring Björn Engels
Stade de Reims are interested in signing 24-year-old Belgian central defender Björn Engels, who is...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 47 λεπτά πριν
"Besiktas JK closing in on Kostas Mitroglou capture"
According to rumours from Italy, Besiktas J.K. are closing in on the capture of experienced Greek...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 47 λεπτά πριν
