Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub joins Olympiacos on loan from SC Braga (pic)

Olympiacos officially announced their deal with SC Braga for the signing of Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub Abdelmoneim "Kouka", on loan until the summer of 2019.
The current contract of 25-year-old Egyptian international striker and former player of Rio Ave (2012-15) with the Portuguese club expires in June of 2020, while he scored six goals at 34 performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.
Αχμέντ Χασάν καλώς όρισες στον Ολυμπιακό! / @HassanKouka welcome to Olympiacos!#olympiacos #transfer #welcome #AhmedHassan #WelcomeAhmed pic.twitter.com/6NYZ0Ixsto— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacos_org) 17 Αυγούστου 2018
