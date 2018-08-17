Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub joins Olympiacos on loan from SC Braga (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
«Γύρισε» στο 2012 ο Καλάθης (pic)
«Γύρισε» στο 2012 ο Καλάθης (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
3 δευτ. πριν
«Γύρισε» στο 2012 ο Καλάθης (pic)
Παναθηναϊκός: Όμηρος του Αλαφούζου και κινήσεις χωρίς προηγούμενο στο ποδόσφαιρο!
Παναθηναϊκός: Όμηρος του Αλαφούζου και κινήσεις χωρίς προηγούμενο στο ποδόσφαιρο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
5 λεπτά πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Όμηρος του Αλαφούζου και κινήσεις χωρίς προηγούμενο στο ποδόσφαιρο!
Καραπαπάς: «Ξεχνάμε τις μεταγραφές, καμίνι με την Μπέρνλι»
Καραπαπάς: «Ξεχνάμε τις μεταγραφές, καμίνι με την Μπέρνλι»
EUROPA LEAGUE
10 λεπτά πριν
Καραπαπάς: «Ξεχνάμε τις μεταγραφές, καμίνι με την Μπέρνλι»
Σπανούλης και Παπανικολάου... έβγαλαν το καπέλο στον Ναβάρο (pic)
Σπανούλης και Παπανικολάου... έβγαλαν το καπέλο στον Ναβάρο (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
12 λεπτά πριν
Σπανούλης και Παπανικολάου... έβγαλαν το καπέλο στον Ναβάρο (pic)
Σκέφτεται την απόσυρση ο Βίγια
Σκέφτεται την απόσυρση ο Βίγια
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
18 λεπτά πριν
Σκέφτεται την απόσυρση ο Βίγια
Ηράκλειο: Κατηγορούμενος για βιασμό, αφέθηκε ελεύθερος
Ηράκλειο: Κατηγορούμενος για βιασμό, αφέθηκε ελεύθερος
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
21 λεπτά πριν
Ηράκλειο: Κατηγορούμενος για βιασμό, αφέθηκε ελεύθερος
ΑΕΚ για Ναβάρο: «Δύσκολο να πεις αντίο»
ΑΕΚ για Ναβάρο: «Δύσκολο να πεις αντίο»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
22 λεπτά πριν
ΑΕΚ για Ναβάρο: «Δύσκολο να πεις αντίο»
Αφού πήρε Ενζονζί, «στέλνει» Γκοναλόν στην Σεβίλλη η Ρόμα
Αφού πήρε Ενζονζί, «στέλνει» Γκοναλόν στην Σεβίλλη η Ρόμα
SERIE A
25 λεπτά πριν
Αφού πήρε Ενζονζί, «στέλνει» Γκοναλόν στην Σεβίλλη η Ρόμα
Η Άγκυρα «παζαρεύει την απελευθέρωση του πάστορα»
Η Άγκυρα «παζαρεύει την απελευθέρωση του πάστορα»
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
32 λεπτά πριν
Η Άγκυρα «παζαρεύει την απελευθέρωση του πάστορα»
Σε κυκλοφορία τα εισιτήρια της αναμέτρησης Βίντι - ΑΕΚ
Σε κυκλοφορία τα εισιτήρια της αναμέτρησης Βίντι - ΑΕΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
40 λεπτά πριν
Σε κυκλοφορία τα εισιτήρια της αναμέτρησης Βίντι - ΑΕΚ
Καζαντζίδης: «Έχουμε εντολή από Σορούρ για Ηρακλή»
Καζαντζίδης: «Έχουμε εντολή από Σορούρ για Ηρακλή»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
41 λεπτά πριν
Καζαντζίδης: «Έχουμε εντολή από Σορούρ για Ηρακλή»
Αποχαιρέτησε τον Ζάζα η Βαλένθια (pic)
Αποχαιρέτησε τον Ζάζα η Βαλένθια (pic)
PRIMERA DIVISION
45 λεπτά πριν
Αποχαιρέτησε τον Ζάζα η Βαλένθια (pic)
Τα καλάθια που συνδέουν την αρχή και το τέλος της πορείας του Ναβάρο (vid)
Τα καλάθια που συνδέουν την αρχή και το τέλος της πορείας του Ναβάρο (vid)
ACB
48 λεπτά πριν
Τα καλάθια που συνδέουν την αρχή και το τέλος της πορείας του Ναβάρο (vid)
Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν: 24χρονια από το ντεμπούτο του με την Γαλλία (pic + vids)
Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν: 24χρονια από το ντεμπούτο του με την Γαλλία (pic + vids)
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
50 λεπτά πριν
Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν: 24χρονια από το ντεμπούτο του με την Γαλλία (pic + vids)
Διαψεύδει ο Ολυμπιακός για τον Φόντε
Διαψεύδει ο Ολυμπιακός για τον Φόντε
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Διαψεύδει ο Ολυμπιακός για τον Φόντε
Και επίσημα «Κόκκινος» ο Αχμέντ Χασάν (pic)
Και επίσημα «Κόκκινος» ο Αχμέντ Χασάν (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Και επίσημα «Κόκκινος» ο Αχμέντ Χασάν (pic)
Βίντεο μέσα από το εργοτάξιο της Αγιά Σοφιάς
Βίντεο μέσα από το εργοτάξιο της Αγιά Σοφιάς
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Βίντεο μέσα από το εργοτάξιο της Αγιά Σοφιάς
Το κρυφό χαρτί της Μουρμούρας: Το 5ο ζευγάρι που μπαίνει και σαρώνει (pics)
Το κρυφό χαρτί της Μουρμούρας: Το 5ο ζευγάρι που μπαίνει και σαρώνει (pics)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Το κρυφό χαρτί της Μουρμούρας: Το 5ο ζευγάρι που μπαίνει και σαρώνει (pics)
Ξεκίνημα με εξετάσεις στο Περιστέρι
Ξεκίνημα με εξετάσεις στο Περιστέρι
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ξεκίνημα με εξετάσεις στο Περιστέρι
Η άφιξη του Ολυμπιακού από την Ελβετία
Η άφιξη του Ολυμπιακού από την Ελβετία
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η άφιξη του Ολυμπιακού από την Ελβετία
Χωρίς Κομεσίδη στο φιλικό με τον Εργοτέλη ο ΟΦΗ
Χωρίς Κομεσίδη στο φιλικό με τον Εργοτέλη ο ΟΦΗ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χωρίς Κομεσίδη στο φιλικό με τον Εργοτέλη ο ΟΦΗ
Τα εισιτήρια για το Ολυμπιακός - Μπέρνλι
Τα εισιτήρια για το Ολυμπιακός - Μπέρνλι
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Τα εισιτήρια για το Ολυμπιακός - Μπέρνλι
Προπόνηση υπό το βλέμμα του Μπλατ στον Ολυμπιακό
Προπόνηση υπό το βλέμμα του Μπλατ στον Ολυμπιακό
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Προπόνηση υπό το βλέμμα του Μπλατ στον Ολυμπιακό
Στη Σαμπντόρια ο Τονέλι (pic)
Στη Σαμπντόρια ο Τονέλι (pic)
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Στη Σαμπντόρια ο Τονέλι (pic)
Live streaming: Ελλάδα - ΠΓΔΜ
Live streaming: Ελλάδα - ΠΓΔΜ
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Live streaming: Ελλάδα - ΠΓΔΜ
Χωρίς Μέσι κόντρα σε Γουατεμάλα και Κολομβία η Αργεντινή
Χωρίς Μέσι κόντρα σε Γουατεμάλα και Κολομβία η Αργεντινή
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Χωρίς Μέσι κόντρα σε Γουατεμάλα και Κολομβία η Αργεντινή
Επίσημο: Υπέγραψε ο Ντούνης στον Ηρακλή
Επίσημο: Υπέγραψε ο Ντούνης στον Ηρακλή
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Επίσημο: Υπέγραψε ο Ντούνης στον Ηρακλή
Γιατί ενώ μετράτε τα βήματά σας δεν χάνετε βάρος;
Γιατί ενώ μετράτε τα βήματά σας δεν χάνετε βάρος;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Γιατί ενώ μετράτε τα βήματά σας δεν χάνετε βάρος;
Έρευνα: Η Τουρκία βασικός εισαγωγέας ελληνικών προϊόντων
Έρευνα: Η Τουρκία βασικός εισαγωγέας ελληνικών προϊόντων
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Έρευνα: Η Τουρκία βασικός εισαγωγέας ελληνικών προϊόντων
Αφήνει την Λίβερπουλ για την Κάλιαρι ο Κλάβαν
Αφήνει την Λίβερπουλ για την Κάλιαρι ο Κλάβαν
SERIE A
2 ώρες πριν
Αφήνει την Λίβερπουλ για την Κάλιαρι ο Κλάβαν
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub joins Olympiacos on loan from SC Braga (pic)

17 Αυγούστου 2018, 20:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 50 λεπτά πριν
Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub joins Olympiacos on loan from SC Braga (pic)

Olympiacos officially announced their deal with SC Braga for the signing of Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub Abdelmoneim "Kouka", on loan until the summer of 2019.

The current contract of 25-year-old Egyptian international striker and former player of Rio Ave (2012-15) with the Portuguese club expires in June of 2020, while he scored six goals at 34 performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

"Olympiacos still interested in Rui Fonte"
"Olympiacos still interested in Rui Fonte"
According to recent reports from England, Olympiacos are still interested in signing Portuguese...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 50 λεπτά πριν
"Olympiacos still interested in Rui Fonte"
"Stade de Reims targeting Amr Warda"
"Stade de Reims targeting Amr Warda"
Stade de Reims are currently monitoring the case of Egyptian attacking midfielder of PAOK, Amr...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 50 λεπτά πριν
"Stade de Reims targeting Amr Warda"
Aris in contract talks with Florentin Pogba
Aris in contract talks with Florentin Pogba
The directors of Aris are still in contract talks with experienced Guinean international central...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 50 λεπτά πριν
Aris in contract talks with Florentin Pogba
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub joins Olympiacos on loan from SC Braga (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’