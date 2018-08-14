Tsitsipas and Sakkari start their campaign in Cincinnati

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Λαζαρίδης: Πλήρης ανικανότητα της κυβέρνησης σε οικονομία, υγεία, παιδεία, προσφυγικό
Λαζαρίδης: Πλήρης ανικανότητα της κυβέρνησης σε οικονομία, υγεία, παιδεία, προσφυγικό
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
4 δευτ. πριν
Λαζαρίδης: Πλήρης ανικανότητα της κυβέρνησης σε οικονομία, υγεία, παιδεία, προσφυγικό
ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Καλή επιτυχία ΠΑΟΚΑΡΑ»
ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Καλή επιτυχία ΠΑΟΚΑΡΑ»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Καλή επιτυχία ΠΑΟΚΑΡΑ»
H 12άδα της Εθνικής Κορασίδων για το Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα του Μαυροβουνίου
H 12άδα της Εθνικής Κορασίδων για το Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα του Μαυροβουνίου
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 λεπτό πριν
H 12άδα της Εθνικής Κορασίδων για το Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα του Μαυροβουνίου
Βίντεο σοκ από την Ιταλία - 11 οι νεκροί, φόβοι για πολύ περισσότερους
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ
Βίντεο σοκ από την Ιταλία - 11 οι νεκροί, φόβοι για πολύ περισσότερους (Live ενημέρωση)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
ΕκτακτοΒίντεο σοκ από την Ιταλία - 11 οι νεκροί, φόβοι για πολύ περισσότερους
Μάνταλος: «Θα τα πούμε εκεί» (pic)
Το μήνυμα του Μάνταλου στον κόσμο της ΑΕΚ (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
24 λεπτά πριν
Μάνταλος: «Θα τα πούμε εκεί» (pic)
Στην Γερμανία για την Μπάμπεργκ ο Ράις (pic)
Στην Γερμανία για την Μπάμπεργκ ο Ράις (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
25 λεπτά πριν
Στην Γερμανία για την Μπάμπεργκ ο Ράις (pic)
Ανεβάζει... στροφές και καρφώνει ο Χέιγουορντ (vid)
Ανεβάζει... στροφές και καρφώνει ο Χέιγουορντ (vid)
NBA
32 λεπτά πριν
Ανεβάζει... στροφές και καρφώνει ο Χέιγουορντ (vid)
Επίσημα στην Μίλαν δανεικός ο Μπακαγιόκο (pic)
Επίσημα στην Μίλαν δανεικός ο Μπακαγιόκο (pic)
SERIE A
35 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημα στην Μίλαν δανεικός ο Μπακαγιόκο (pic)
Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο: Η στιγμή που το ΙΧ του τρομοκράτη χτυπάει το βρετανικό Κοινοβούλιο
Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο: Η στιγμή που το ΙΧ του τρομοκράτη χτυπάει το βρετανικό Κοινοβούλιο
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
40 λεπτά πριν
Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο: Η στιγμή που το ΙΧ του τρομοκράτη χτυπάει το βρετανικό Κοινοβούλιο
Παναιτωλικός: Υπέγραψε επαγγελματικό συμβόλαιο ο Λιάβας
Παναιτωλικός: Υπέγραψε επαγγελματικό συμβόλαιο ο Λιάβας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
52 λεπτά πριν
Παναιτωλικός: Υπέγραψε επαγγελματικό συμβόλαιο ο Λιάβας
Χάθηκε το στοίχημα «Χαραλαμπόπουλος», αλλά το project παραμένει ζωντανό!
Χάθηκε το στοίχημα, αλλά το project παραμένει ζωντανό!
ΑΡΗΣ ΛΑΟΥΔΗΣ
54 λεπτά πριν
Χάθηκε το στοίχημα «Χαραλαμπόπουλος», αλλά το project παραμένει ζωντανό!
Παναιτωλικός: «Κολλάει» του Μύγα που έχει προτάσεις
Παναιτωλικός: «Κολλάει» του Μύγα που έχει προτάσεις
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
Παναιτωλικός: «Κολλάει» του Μύγα που έχει προτάσεις
Κατέρρευσε γέφυρα λίγο έξω από την Γένοβα - Φόβοι για νεκρούς (vids)
Κατέρρευσε γέφυρα λίγο έξω από την Γένοβα - Φόβοι για δεκάδες νεκρούς (vids+pics)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
59 λεπτά πριν
Κατέρρευσε γέφυρα λίγο έξω από την Γένοβα - Φόβοι για νεκρούς (vids)
Παίρνει ισπανικό διαβατήριο ο Αγιόν
Παίρνει ισπανικό διαβατήριο ο Αγιόν
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Παίρνει ισπανικό διαβατήριο ο Αγιόν
Έτσι κάνετε ζημιά στα πόδια σας χωρίς να το ξέρετε!
Έτσι κάνετε ζημιά στα πόδια σας χωρίς να το ξέρετε!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Έτσι κάνετε ζημιά στα πόδια σας χωρίς να το ξέρετε!
Λοβέρδος: Εκανα τζόκινγκ και μία κυρία με ρώτησε με ποιο κόμμα είμαι -«Με το ΠΑΣΟΚ», της είπα
Λοβέρδος: Εκανα τζόκινγκ και μία κυρία με ρώτησε με ποιο κόμμα είμαι -«Με το ΠΑΣΟΚ», της είπα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Λοβέρδος: Εκανα τζόκινγκ και μία κυρία με ρώτησε με ποιο κόμμα είμαι -«Με το ΠΑΣΟΚ», της είπα
Λέο Ζαμπά: «Ίδιες φιλοδοξίες με τον ΠΑΟΚ, θα προκριθούμε απέναντι στη Σπαρτάκ»
Λέο Ζαμπά: «Ίδιες φιλοδοξίες με τον ΠΑΟΚ, θα προκριθούμε απέναντι στη Σπαρτάκ»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Λέο Ζαμπά: «Ίδιες φιλοδοξίες με τον ΠΑΟΚ, θα προκριθούμε απέναντι στη Σπαρτάκ»
«Κοντά στην Φροζινόνε ο Τζόελ Κάμπελ»
«Κοντά στην Φροζινόνε ο Τζόελ Κάμπελ»
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
«Κοντά στην Φροζινόνε ο Τζόελ Κάμπελ»
Θέμα στη Ρωσία το... πριμ του Ιβάν Σαββίδη στους παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ
Θέμα στη Ρωσία το... πριμ του Ιβάν Σαββίδη στους παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Θέμα στη Ρωσία το... πριμ του Ιβάν Σαββίδη στους παίκτες του ΠΑΟΚ
Η στιγμή που το αυτοκίνητο πέφτει πάνω στις μπαριέρες μπροστά στο βρετανικό κοινοβούλιο (vid)
Η στιγμή που το αυτοκίνητο πέφτει πάνω στις μπαριέρες μπροστά στο βρετανικό κοινοβούλιο (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η στιγμή που το αυτοκίνητο πέφτει πάνω στις μπαριέρες μπροστά στο βρετανικό κοινοβούλιο (vid)
Σε επαφές με τον Εντσάμ η Πόρτο που περιμένει την... ΑΕΚ!
Σε επαφές με τον Εντσάμ η Πόρτο που περιμένει την... ΑΕΚ!
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σε επαφές με τον Εντσάμ η Πόρτο που περιμένει την... ΑΕΚ!
Το «Τέρας της Ανατολής» που εξαφάνισε τον ανταγωνισμό και... χάθηκε (pics)
Το «Τέρας της Ανατολής» που εξαφάνισε τον ανταγωνισμό και... χάθηκε (pics)
FIGHT SPORTS
1 ώρα πριν
Το «Τέρας της Ανατολής» που εξαφάνισε τον ανταγωνισμό και... χάθηκε (pics)
Πήρε εξιτήριο από το νοσοκομείο ο Ρονάλντο
Πήρε εξιτήριο από το νοσοκομείο ο Ρονάλντο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Πήρε εξιτήριο από το νοσοκομείο ο Ρονάλντο
Παναθηναϊκός: Οριστικά κεκλεισμένων των θυρών το φιλικό με τον Λεβαδειακό!
Οριστικά κεκλεισμένων των θυρών το φιλικό με τον Λεβαδειακό!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Οριστικά κεκλεισμένων των θυρών το φιλικό με τον Λεβαδειακό!
Στα δικαστήρια Πλιάτσικας - Σπηλιωτοπούλου
Στα δικαστήρια Πλιάτσικας - Σπηλιωτοπούλου
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Στα δικαστήρια Πλιάτσικας - Σπηλιωτοπούλου
Στον Χολαργό ο Ραλλάτος
Στον Χολαργό ο Ραλλάτος
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στον Χολαργό ο Ραλλάτος
Η δύναμη της συνήθειας: Like στα... διαρκείας του ΠΑΟ ο Ματσιούλις! (pic)
Η δύναμη της συνήθειας: Like στα... διαρκείας του ΠΑΟ ο Ματσιούλις! (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η δύναμη της συνήθειας: Like στα... διαρκείας του ΠΑΟ ο Ματσιούλις! (pic)
Ταξιδεύει χωρίς Νάτχο για Λουκέρνη ο Ολυμπιακός
Ταξιδεύει χωρίς Νάτχο για Λουκέρνη ο Ολυμπιακός
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ταξιδεύει χωρίς Νάτχο για Λουκέρνη ο Ολυμπιακός
Η Παρί προσφέρει 100 εκατ. λίρες στην Τότεναμ για τον Έρικσεν
Η Παρί προσφέρει 100 εκατ. λίρες στην Τότεναμ για τον Έρικσεν
LIGUE 1
2 ώρες πριν
Η Παρί προσφέρει 100 εκατ. λίρες στην Τότεναμ για τον Έρικσεν
Ποιος Βέργος στον ΠΑΟ; Αυτό θα είναι «δώρο» - Πού δίνει hot όνομα ο Ολυμπιακός
Ποιος Βέργος στον ΠΑΟ; Αυτό θα είναι «δώρο» - Πού δίνει hot όνομα ο Ολυμπιακός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Ποιος Βέργος στον ΠΑΟ; Αυτό θα είναι «δώρο» - Πού δίνει hot όνομα ο Ολυμπιακός
Tsitsipas and Sakkari start their campaign in Cincinnati

14 Αυγούστου 2018, 14:36
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 43 λεπτά πριν
Tsitsipas and Sakkari start their campaign in Cincinnati

After his dream run in Toronto, Stefanos Tsitsipas has moved to Cincinnati and will take part in the Western & Southern Open for the first time in is career.

The 20-year-old Greek, who achieved yesterday a career-high ranking of world No.15, will face David Goffin of Belgium at 22.00 and he will try to book a place in the round of 32, where Benoit Paire awaits.

Tsitsipas leads the head to head with Goffin by 2-1.

A few hours earlier, at 18.00, Maria Sakkari will play Naomi Osaka of Japan, who beat her in the round of 16 of Indian Wells and then went on to win the title.

Initially, Maria was supposed to face Venus Williiams, but the 38-year-old American retired from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Olympiacos comfortable against Luzern
Olympiacos comfortable against Luzern
Olympiacos beat 4-0 Luzern and made a huge step towards qualification for the third-round Europa...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
9 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:30
Olympiacos comfortable against Luzern
Amazing night for AEK and PAOK
Amazing night for AEK and PAOK
AEK and PAOK made big steps towards qualification for the third-round Champions League play-offs.
NEWS IN ENGLISH
8 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:55
Amazing night for AEK and PAOK
Greek teams' draw in Champions League: PAOK versus S.L. Benfica/Fenerbahçe S.K.
Greek teams' draw in Champions League: PAOK versus S.L. Benfica/Fenerbahçe S.K.
Portugal's championship runner up S.L. Benfica or turkish second placed Fenerbahçe S.K. will be the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
6 Αυγούστου 2018, 14:14
Greek teams' draw in Champions League: PAOK versus S.L. Benfica/Fenerbahçe S.K.
