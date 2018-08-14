Tsitsipas and Sakkari start their campaign in Cincinnati

After his dream run in Toronto, Stefanos Tsitsipas has moved to Cincinnati and will take part in the Western & Southern Open for the first time in is career.
The 20-year-old Greek, who achieved yesterday a career-high ranking of world No.15, will face David Goffin of Belgium at 22.00 and he will try to book a place in the round of 32, where Benoit Paire awaits.
Tsitsipas leads the head to head with Goffin by 2-1.
A few hours earlier, at 18.00, Maria Sakkari will play Naomi Osaka of Japan, who beat her in the round of 16 of Indian Wells and then went on to win the title.
Initially, Maria was supposed to face Venus Williiams, but the 38-year-old American retired from the tournament due to a knee injury.
