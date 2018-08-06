© SPORTSDNA 2018
Greek teams' draw in Champions League: PAOK versus S.L. Benfica/Fenerbahçe S.K.

6 Αυγούστου 2018, 14:14
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 5 λεπτά πριν
Greek teams' draw in Champions League: PAOK versus S.L. Benfica/Fenerbahçe S.K.

Portugal's championship runner up S.L. Benfica or turkish second placed Fenerbahçe S.K. will be the opponent of PAOK in play off round of Champions League, in case the cup winner qualify against FC Spartak Moscow.

Benfica lost the title from Porto and as a reslut does not have an ensured place in group phase. Club's coach is Rui Vitória, while best player Jonas is going to be transferred in Al Nassr.

As far as Fenerbahçe S.K. is concerned, the Instanbul based team has won 19 times Turkish Super League and in club's roster most famous players are Ayew, Soldado and Valbuena.

  • Dislikes0

