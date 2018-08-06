© SPORTSDNA 2018
LIFE STYLE
3 λεπτά πριν
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
10 λεπτά πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
ΚΟΛΥΜΒΗΣΗ
14 λεπτά πριν
PRIMERA DIVISION
16 λεπτά πριν
ΣΥΓΧΡΟΝΙΣΜΕΝΗ ΚΟΛΥΜΒΗΣΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
30 λεπτά πριν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
30 λεπτά πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
51 λεπτά πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
PREMIER LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
WTA
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
ΣΚΙΤΣΑ
1 ώρα πριν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
GADGETS
1 ώρα πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Greek teams' draw in Champions League: AEK versus Malmö FF/MOL Vidi FC

6 Αυγούστου 2018, 14:03
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 36 λεπτά πριν
AEK competes against Celtic in third qualifying round of Champions League and in case she proceeds, her next opponent will be the winner between the pair Malmö FF/MOL Vidi FC.

Malmö FF is the most succesful club in Sweden, having won 23 championship. Former AEK player, Arnór Ingvi Traustason plays in Malmö FF, while club's star is the experienced striker Marcus Rosenberg.

MOL Vidi FC is the current champion in Hungary, having won three titles, all of them after 2010. Vidi never participated in Champions League group phase.

  Dislikes0

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’