Greek teams' draw in Champions League: AEK versus Malmö FF/MOL Vidi FC

AEK competes against Celtic in third qualifying round of Champions League and in case she proceeds, her next opponent will be the winner between the pair Malmö FF/MOL Vidi FC.
Malmö FF is the most succesful club in Sweden, having won 23 championship. Former AEK player, Arnór Ingvi Traustason plays in Malmö FF, while club's star is the experienced striker Marcus Rosenberg.
MOL Vidi FC is the current champion in Hungary, having won three titles, all of them after 2010. Vidi never participated in Champions League group phase.
