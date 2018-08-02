FC Dynamo Brest stun Atromitos at 90+5'

© SPORTSDNA 2018
2 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:15
FC Dynamo Brest advanced to the next round of 2018-19 Europa League's qualifiers, after 1-1 away draw against Atromitos at Peristeri on Thursday night.

Experienced winger Giorgos Manousos gave Austrian manager Damir Canadi's team the lead with an impressive long-range effort at 80', but Pavel Nekhaychik equalized for the Belarus Cup winners with a header at 90+5'. Austrian international attacking midfielder Armin Mujakic was sent-off at 63', with second yellow card while he was already on the bench.

