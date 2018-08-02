PAOK still pressing to complete Pontus Wernbloom signing

Member of PAOK's Board of Directors, Giorgos Savvidis, made clear on Thursday that the Greek Cup winners will soon announce another important signing.
SDNA understands that the administration of PAOK is currently pressing in order to complete the capture 32-year-old Swedish international defensive midfielder and former player of IFK Göteborg, AZ Alkmaar (2009-12), Pontus Anders Mikael Wernbloom, who was recently released from PFC CSKA Moscow, after six successful seasons in Russia.
