Giannakopoulos: "Alafouzos is the pimp and worst enemy of Panathinaikos"

With a personal announcement, Dimitris Giannakopoulos calls the owner of Panathinaikos football department, Giannis Alafouzos, "an enemy of the club".
The 44-year-old Greek businessman, owner of Panathinaikos BC and president of Panathinaikos AO, states that Giannis Alafouzos acts like the pimp of the historic Athens club and constantly blocks him from helping the amateur departments (with their huge debt of 3.5 million euros from the previous administrations), refuses to pay the rent of Leoforos Stadium in less than 60 monthly doses and is actually the worst enemy of Panathinaikos during 110 years of history, with his provocative attitude.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0