Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Giannakopoulos: "Alafouzos is the pimp and worst enemy of Panathinaikos"

2 Αυγούστου 2018, 19:05
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 8 λεπτά πριν
Giannakopoulos: "Alafouzos is the pimp and worst enemy of Panathinaikos"

With a personal announcement, Dimitris Giannakopoulos calls the owner of Panathinaikos football department, Giannis Alafouzos, "an enemy of the club".

The 44-year-old Greek businessman, owner of Panathinaikos BC and president of Panathinaikos AO, states that Giannis Alafouzos acts like the pimp of the historic Athens club and constantly blocks him from helping the amateur departments (with their huge debt of 3.5 million euros from the previous administrations), refuses to pay the rent of Leoforos Stadium in less than 60 monthly doses and is actually the worst enemy of Panathinaikos during 110 years of history, with his provocative attitude.

Ögmundur Kristinsson officially joins Larissa FC until 2020
Ögmundur Kristinsson officially joins Larissa FC until 2020
Larissa FC officially announced on Thursday the signing of experienced Icelandic goalkeeper...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
26 λεπτά 45 δευτ. πριν
Ögmundur Kristinsson officially joins Larissa FC until 2020
SDNA's exclusive: James Feldeine to leave KK Crvena zvezda for financial reasons
SDNA's exclusive: James Feldeine to leave KK Crvena zvezda for financial reasons
According to SDNA's exclusive information, experienced shooting guard, James Feldeine, is intended...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
56 λεπτά 45 δευτ. πριν
SDNA's exclusive: James Feldeine to leave KK Crvena zvezda for financial reasons
Olympiacos deny rumors of deal with Besiktas JK for Karim Ansarifard
Olympiacos deny rumors of deal with Besiktas JK for Karim Ansarifard
The officials of Olympiacos denied the recent rumors of deal with Besiktas JK for the transfer move...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 26 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos deny rumors of deal with Besiktas JK for Karim Ansarifard
Giannakopoulos: "Alafouzos is the pimp and worst enemy of Panathinaikos"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’