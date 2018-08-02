"Stratos Perperoglou in advanced contract talks with KK Crvena zvezda" (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
To «αντίο» του Ντιμπάλα στον Ιγκουαΐν (pic)
To «αντίο» του Ντιμπάλα στον Ιγκουαΐν (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
54 δευτ. πριν
To «αντίο» του Ντιμπάλα στον Ιγκουαΐν (pic)
Πολύ υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς την Παρασκευή - Δείτε σε ποιες περιοχές
Πολύ υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς την Παρασκευή - Δείτε σε ποιες περιοχές
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 λεπτό πριν
Πολύ υψηλός κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς την Παρασκευή - Δείτε σε ποιες περιοχές
Οι δυσκολίες που βίωσε ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας (vid)
Οι δυσκολίες που βίωσε ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας (vid)
ΓΥΜΝΑΣΤΙΚΗ
5 λεπτά πριν
Οι δυσκολίες που βίωσε ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας (vid)
Ο Γκρίφιν ετοιμάζεται να πληρώσει... τρελή διατροφή στην πρώην του!
Ο Γκρίφιν ετοιμάζεται να πληρώσει... τρελή διατροφή στην πρώην του!
NBA
7 λεπτά πριν
Ο Γκρίφιν ετοιμάζεται να πληρώσει... τρελή διατροφή στην πρώην του!
10 Λάθη που κάνει η γυναίκα Λέων, όταν είναι σε σχέση
10 Λάθη που κάνει η γυναίκα Λέων, όταν είναι σε σχέση
ΖΩΔΙΑ
18 λεπτά πριν
10 Λάθη που κάνει η γυναίκα Λέων, όταν είναι σε σχέση
Η Google τιμά σήμερα τον Όλυμπο - Να γιατί είναι τόσο ξεχωριστός
Η Google τιμά σήμερα τον Όλυμπο - Να γιατί είναι τόσο ξεχωριστός
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
21 λεπτά πριν
Η Google τιμά σήμερα τον Όλυμπο - Να γιατί είναι τόσο ξεχωριστός
Σπουδαίος Ρόουζ: Ξεκίνησε πρόγραμμα με υποτροφίες για κολέγια!
Σπουδαίος Ρόουζ: Ξεκίνησε πρόγραμμα με υποτροφίες για κολέγια!
NBA
26 λεπτά πριν
Σπουδαίος Ρόουζ: Ξεκίνησε πρόγραμμα με υποτροφίες για κολέγια!
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Επαγγελματίες δύο από την Κ-20
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Επαγγελματίες δύο από την Κ-20
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Επαγγελματίες δύο από την Κ-20
Η Λεβερκούζεν θέλει τον «Μέσι» της Τότεναμ
Η Λεβερκούζεν θέλει τον «Μέσι» της Τότεναμ
BUNDESLIGA
33 λεπτά πριν
Η Λεβερκούζεν θέλει τον «Μέσι» της Τότεναμ
Νόσος των Λεγεωνάριων: «Καμπανάκι» του ΚΕΕΛΠΝΟ για την αύξηση κρουσμάτων στην Ελλάδα!
Νόσος των Λεγεωνάριων: «Καμπανάκι» του ΚΕΕΛΠΝΟ για την αύξηση κρουσμάτων στην Ελλάδα!
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
34 λεπτά πριν
Νόσος των Λεγεωνάριων: «Καμπανάκι» του ΚΕΕΛΠΝΟ για την αύξηση κρουσμάτων στην Ελλάδα!
«Έκλεισε» Σενεγαλέζο διεθνή αμυντικό η Μπαρτσελόνα
«Έκλεισε» Σενεγαλέζο διεθνή αμυντικό η Μπαρτσελόνα
PRIMERA DIVISION
38 λεπτά πριν
«Έκλεισε» Σενεγαλέζο διεθνή αμυντικό η Μπαρτσελόνα
Το κατάμαυρο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού των New York Times στέλνει ένα δυνατό μήνυμα για την κλιματική αλλαγή
Το κατάμαυρο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού των New York Times στέλνει ένα δυνατό μήνυμα για την κλιματική αλλαγή
MEDIA
42 λεπτά πριν
Το κατάμαυρο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού των New York Times στέλνει ένα δυνατό μήνυμα για την κλιματική αλλαγή
«Έσπασε» το συμβόλαιό του ο Λόιντ και πάει Ράπτορς!
«Έσπασε» το συμβόλαιό του ο Λόιντ και πάει Ράπτορς!
EUROLEAGUE
43 λεπτά πριν
«Έσπασε» το συμβόλαιό του ο Λόιντ και πάει Ράπτορς!
Στην Νιουκάστλ ο «Μουντιαλικός» Μούτο (vid)
Στην Νιουκάστλ ο «Μουντιαλικός» Μούτο (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
49 λεπτά πριν
Στην Νιουκάστλ ο «Μουντιαλικός» Μούτο (vid)
Στο Epsilon η «μάχη» πρόκρισης του Ατρόμητου με την Ντιναμό Μπρεστ
Στο Epsilon η «μάχη» πρόκρισης του Ατρόμητου με την Ντιναμό Μπρεστ
MEDIA
53 λεπτά πριν
Στο Epsilon η «μάχη» πρόκρισης του Ατρόμητου με την Ντιναμό Μπρεστ
Στήριξη… διαρκείας στον ΓΣΠ!
Στήριξη… διαρκείας στον ΓΣΠ!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στήριξη… διαρκείας στον ΓΣΠ!
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Ανακοίνωσε φιλικό με Πανιώνιο
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Ανακοίνωσε φιλικό με Πανιώνιο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Ανακοίνωσε φιλικό με Πανιώνιο
Μπορεί να «σηκώσει» το PC σας το PES 2019;
Μπορεί να «σηκώσει» το PC σας το PES 2019;
GAMING
1 ώρα πριν
Μπορεί να «σηκώσει» το PC σας το PES 2019;
Ευχήθηκε σε Ατρόμητο και Αστέρα Τρίπολης ο Γραμμένος
Ευχήθηκε σε Ατρόμητο και Αστέρα Τρίπολης ο Γραμμένος
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ευχήθηκε σε Ατρόμητο και Αστέρα Τρίπολης ο Γραμμένος
Περνάει ιατρικά στην Στόουκ ο Άσλεϊ Γουίλιαμς
Περνάει ιατρικά στην Στόουκ ο Άσλεϊ Γουίλιαμς
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Περνάει ιατρικά στην Στόουκ ο Άσλεϊ Γουίλιαμς
Το... τερμάτισε: Ο νέος, «καυτός» χορός της Ελένης Φουρέιρα (vid)
Το... τερμάτισε: Ο νέος, «καυτός» χορός της Ελένης Φουρέιρα (vid)
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Το... τερμάτισε: Ο νέος, «καυτός» χορός της Ελένης Φουρέιρα (vid)
«Ποντάρει» σε ταλέντο από την Ισλανδία η Μπαρτσελόνα
«Ποντάρει» σε ταλέντο από την Ισλανδία η Μπαρτσελόνα
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Ποντάρει» σε ταλέντο από την Ισλανδία η Μπαρτσελόνα
Στην εποχή του ηλεκτρονικού εισιτηρίου μπαίνει ο ΟΦΗ
Στην εποχή του ηλεκτρονικού εισιτηρίου μπαίνει ο ΟΦΗ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην εποχή του ηλεκτρονικού εισιτηρίου μπαίνει ο ΟΦΗ
Αποφόρτιση για τους βασικούς, δίτερμα για τους υπόλοιπους στον ΠΑΟΚ
Αποφόρτιση για τους βασικούς, δίτερμα για τους υπόλοιπους στον ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Αποφόρτιση για τους βασικούς, δίτερμα για τους υπόλοιπους στον ΠΑΟΚ
Διπλή... επένδυση από τον Πανιώνιο
Διπλή... επένδυση από τον Πανιώνιο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Διπλή... επένδυση από τον Πανιώνιο
Ανακοίνωσε Ιωαννίδη ο Παναθηναϊκός
Ανακοίνωσε Ιωαννίδη ο Παναθηναϊκός
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Ιωαννίδη ο Παναθηναϊκός
Επικός διάλογος Κρέσπο με ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Επικός διάλογος Κρέσπο με ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Επικός διάλογος Κρέσπο με ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Κινείται για Βέλγο διεθνή στόπερ η Σέλτικ
Κινείται για Βέλγο διεθνή στόπερ η Σέλτικ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κινείται για Βέλγο διεθνή στόπερ η Σέλτικ
Χατζηβασιλείου: «Θα δώσουμε όλες τις δυνάμεις μας»
Χατζηβασιλείου: «Θα δώσουμε όλες τις δυνάμεις μας»
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Χατζηβασιλείου: «Θα δώσουμε όλες τις δυνάμεις μας»
Τρυφερό βίντεο: Μαϊμουδάκι αρνείται να αφήσει τον άνδρα που του έσωσε την ζωή
Τρυφερό βίντεο: Μαϊμουδάκι αρνείται να αφήσει τον άνδρα που του έσωσε την ζωή
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τρυφερό βίντεο: Μαϊμουδάκι αρνείται να αφήσει τον άνδρα που του έσωσε την ζωή
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

"Stratos Perperoglou in advanced contract talks with KK Crvena zvezda" (pic)

2 Αυγούστου 2018, 17:00
"Stratos Perperoglou in advanced contract talks with KK Crvena zvezda" (pic)

Experienced Greek international small forward, Stratos Perperoglou, seems to be in advanced contract talks with the administration of KK Crvena zvezda.

The 34-year-old former player of Panionios BC, Panathinaikos BC (2007-12), Olympiacos BC, SK Anadolu Efes, Barcelona Lassa was a member of Hapoel Jerusalem during 2017-18 season, while head coach of the Serbian giants, Milan Tomic, knows him very well from their common spell at the Reds between 2012 and 2014.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Olympiacos in talks with Deportivo La Coruña for Guilherme
Olympiacos in talks with Deportivo La Coruña for Guilherme
The administration of Olympiacos is currently in talks with Deportivo de La Coruña for the capture...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 18 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos in talks with Deportivo La Coruña for Guilherme
Vieirinha doubtful ahead of PAOK - Spartak Moscow clash on Wednesday
Vieirinha doubtful ahead of PAOK - Spartak Moscow clash on Wednesday
Experienced right defender and captain of PAOK, Adelino André Vieira de Freitas Vieirinha, remains...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 18 λεπτά πριν
Vieirinha doubtful ahead of PAOK - Spartak Moscow clash on Wednesday
PAOK triumphs over FC Basel in Switzerland
PAOK triumphs over FC Basel in Switzerland
After an astonishing performance, PAOK won 3-0 over FC Basel in Switzerland and advanced to the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:00
PAOK triumphs over FC Basel in Switzerland
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
"Stratos Perperoglou in advanced contract talks with KK Crvena zvezda" (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’