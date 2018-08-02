"Stratos Perperoglou in advanced contract talks with KK Crvena zvezda" (pic)

Experienced Greek international small forward, Stratos Perperoglou, seems to be in advanced contract talks with the administration of KK Crvena zvezda.
The 34-year-old former player of Panionios BC, Panathinaikos BC (2007-12), Olympiacos BC, SK Anadolu Efes, Barcelona Lassa was a member of Hapoel Jerusalem during 2017-18 season, while head coach of the Serbian giants, Milan Tomic, knows him very well from their common spell at the Reds between 2012 and 2014.
Stratos Perperoglou está en negociaciones avanzadas para cerrar su fichaje por el Estrella Roja de Belgrado— Chema de Lucas (@chemadelucas) 2 Αυγούστου 2018
