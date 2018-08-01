Sporting Lisbon seek 30-40 million euros for Daniel Podence via CAS

Sporting Lisbon CP want compensation of up to 197 million euros for three footballers who terminated their contracts and have since joined other clubs.
Sporting want 57m euros for the Portugal National Team's goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 100m euros for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins and 30-40m euros for Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence.
Nine players quit the club after an attack at the training ground in May. Sporting say they have reported Martins, Patricio and Podence – and their new clubs – to world governing body FIFA. They say the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) will decide whether to side with the players or Sporting CP.
