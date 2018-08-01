Sporting Lisbon seek 30-40 million euros for Daniel Podence via CAS

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Με Λημνιό-Ελ Καντουρί η ενδεκάδα του ΠΑΟΚ
Με Λημνιό-Ελ Καντουρί η ενδεκάδα του ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
3 λεπτά πριν
Με Λημνιό-Ελ Καντουρί η ενδεκάδα του ΠΑΟΚ
Ασταμάτητη δουλειά στις ΗΠΑ για τον Γκρίφιν της ΑΕΚ (vids)
Ασταμάτητη δουλειά στις ΗΠΑ για τον Γκρίφιν της ΑΕΚ (vids)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
4 λεπτά πριν
Ασταμάτητη δουλειά στις ΗΠΑ για τον Γκρίφιν της ΑΕΚ (vids)
Το βάθος, ο Κλοπ και οι ειδικοί!
Το βάθος, ο Κλοπ και οι ειδικοί!
ΧΡΥΣΑΝΘΟΣ ΤΣΑΛΤΙΔΗΣ
8 λεπτά πριν
Το βάθος, ο Κλοπ και οι ειδικοί!
Κάνει ντεμπούτο το Σάββατο με την Λίβερπουλ ο Άλισον
Κάνει ντεμπούτο το Σάββατο με την Λίβερπουλ ο Άλισον
PREMIER LEAGUE
9 λεπτά πριν
Κάνει ντεμπούτο το Σάββατο με την Λίβερπουλ ο Άλισον
Μπακασέτας: «Συγχαρητήρια στην Γαλατασαράι» (pic)
Μπακασέτας: «Συγχαρητήρια στην Γαλατασαράι» (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
Μπακασέτας: «Συγχαρητήρια στην Γαλατασαράι» (pic)
Σωτήρια ρύθμιση για Παναθηναϊκό!
Σωτήρια ρύθμιση για Παναθηναϊκό!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
11 λεπτά πριν
Σωτήρια ρύθμιση για Παναθηναϊκό!
Τέλος ο Κολίνα από την ΟΥΕΦΑ (pic)
Τέλος ο Κολίνα από την ΟΥΕΦΑ (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
13 λεπτά πριν
Τέλος ο Κολίνα από την ΟΥΕΦΑ (pic)
Αυτό είναι το νέο Ford Focus! (video)
Αυτό είναι το νέο Ford Focus! (video)
ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΕΙΣ
14 λεπτά πριν
Αυτό είναι το νέο Ford Focus! (video)
Στο στόχαστρο της Γαλατασαράι ο Όμιτς
Στο στόχαστρο της Γαλατασαράι ο Όμιτς
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
14 λεπτά πριν
Στο στόχαστρο της Γαλατασαράι ο Όμιτς
Στα γραφεία του Ηρακλή οι Μυροφορίδης-Μπαλτίδης (pics)
Στα γραφεία του Ηρακλή οι Μυροφορίδης-Μπαλτίδης (pics)
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
14 λεπτά πριν
Στα γραφεία του Ηρακλή οι Μυροφορίδης-Μπαλτίδης (pics)
Η παρακάμερα του ΑΕΚ - Γαλατασαράι (vid)
Η παρακάμερα του ΑΕΚ - Γαλατασαράι (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
19 λεπτά πριν
Η παρακάμερα του ΑΕΚ - Γαλατασαράι (vid)
Η πρωταγωνίστρια των επιτυχιών εξομολογείται: «Είχα φτάσει να παίρνω 1 εκατομμύριο το επεισόδιο»
Η πρωταγωνίστρια των επιτυχιών εξομολογείται: «Είχα φτάσει να παίρνω 1 εκατομμύριο το επεισόδιο»
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
25 λεπτά πριν
Η πρωταγωνίστρια των επιτυχιών εξομολογείται: «Είχα φτάσει να παίρνω 1 εκατομμύριο το επεισόδιο»
Βραβείο Fields: Κούρδος πρόσφυγας τιμάται με βραβείο μαθηματικών
Βραβείο Fields: Κούρδος πρόσφυγας τιμάται με βραβείο μαθηματικών
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
29 λεπτά πριν
Βραβείο Fields: Κούρδος πρόσφυγας τιμάται με βραβείο μαθηματικών
Συμπαίκτης του Ρομπέρτο παραμένει ο Νταβίντ Λόπες (pics + vids)
Συμπαίκτης του Ρομπέρτο παραμένει ο Νταβίντ Λόπες (pics + vids)
PRIMERA DIVISION
30 λεπτά πριν
Συμπαίκτης του Ρομπέρτο παραμένει ο Νταβίντ Λόπες (pics + vids)
Δανεικός ο Βαλίνσκας, ψάχνει πλέι μέικερ η Ζαλγκίρις
Δανεικός ο Βαλίνσκας, ψάχνει πλέι μέικερ η Ζαλγκίρις
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
32 λεπτά πριν
Δανεικός ο Βαλίνσκας, ψάχνει πλέι μέικερ η Ζαλγκίρις
Ασκήσεις που θα σας ανακουφίσουν από τους πόνους στη μέση (vid)
Ασκήσεις που θα σας ανακουφίσουν από τους πόνους στη μέση (vid)
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
35 λεπτά πριν
Ασκήσεις που θα σας ανακουφίσουν από τους πόνους στη μέση (vid)
Για πρώτη φορά εκτός εθνικής ο Ντιό μετά το 2008!
Για πρώτη φορά εκτός εθνικής ο Ντιό μετά το 2008!
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
39 λεπτά πριν
Για πρώτη φορά εκτός εθνικής ο Ντιό μετά το 2008!
Τέλος ο «βραχνάς» Εσιέν για τον Παναθηναϊκό!
Τέλος ο «βραχνάς» Εσιέν για τον Παναθηναϊκό!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Τέλος ο «βραχνάς» Εσιέν για τον Παναθηναϊκό!
Βασιλειάδης: «Εμείς γκρεμίσαμε την παράγκα!»
Βασιλειάδης: «Εμείς γκρεμίσαμε την παράγκα!»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
45 λεπτά πριν
Βασιλειάδης: «Εμείς γκρεμίσαμε την παράγκα!»
Συμφώνησε με Κόλερ η Βασιλεία - Ανακοινώνεται μετά το ματς με τον ΠΑΟΚ
Συμφώνησε με Κόλερ η Βασιλεία - Ανακοινώνεται μετά το ματς με τον ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
49 λεπτά πριν
Συμφώνησε με Κόλερ η Βασιλεία - Ανακοινώνεται μετά το ματς με τον ΠΑΟΚ
Ντατόμε: «Ο Ομπράντοβιτς είναι η εγγύηση της Φενέρμπαχτσε»
Ντατόμε: «Ο Ομπράντοβιτς είναι η εγγύηση της Φενέρμπαχτσε»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
53 λεπτά πριν
Ντατόμε: «Ο Ομπράντοβιτς είναι η εγγύηση της Φενέρμπαχτσε»
Στο κόλπο για Ντρινκγουότερ η Έβερτον
Στο κόλπο για Ντρινκγουότερ η Έβερτον
PREMIER LEAGUE
54 λεπτά πριν
Στο κόλπο για Ντρινκγουότερ η Έβερτον
Κιβρακίδης: «Ευλογία να είσαι στον Ατρόμητο»
Κιβρακίδης: «Ευλογία να είσαι στον Ατρόμητο»
EUROPA LEAGUE
58 λεπτά πριν
Κιβρακίδης: «Ευλογία να είσαι στον Ατρόμητο»
Πετρούνιας: «Αφιερωμένη στους πληγέντες η προσπάθειά μας στο Ευρωπαϊκό»
Πετρούνιας: «Αφιερωμένη στους πληγέντες η προσπάθειά μας στο Ευρωπαϊκό»
ΓΥΜΝΑΣΤΙΚΗ
59 λεπτά πριν
Πετρούνιας: «Αφιερωμένη στους πληγέντες η προσπάθειά μας στο Ευρωπαϊκό»
Oι ευχές του Μαραντόνα για τα γενέθλια της Νάπολι
Oι ευχές του Μαραντόνα για τα γενέθλια της Νάπολι
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Oι ευχές του Μαραντόνα για τα γενέθλια της Νάπολι
Γερουδάκης: «Να πετύχουμε τουλάχιστον 4 νίκες στον όμιλο»
Γερουδάκης: «Να πετύχουμε τουλάχιστον 4 νίκες στον όμιλο»
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Γερουδάκης: «Να πετύχουμε τουλάχιστον 4 νίκες στον όμιλο»
Κυκλοφορούν τα διαρκείας της Κορίνθου
Κυκλοφορούν τα διαρκείας της Κορίνθου
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Κυκλοφορούν τα διαρκείας της Κορίνθου
Σε... ρυθμούς Champions League Μουλέν και Ρέι (pics)
Σε... ρυθμούς Champions League Μουλέν και Ρέι (pics)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σε... ρυθμούς Champions League Μουλέν και Ρέι (pics)
Μαζί για 12η συνεχόμενη σεζόν Ρέθυμνο και Aegean
Μαζί για 12η συνεχόμενη σεζόν Ρέθυμνο και Aegean
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μαζί για 12η συνεχόμενη σεζόν Ρέθυμνο και Aegean
Στην λίστα της Γουέστ Χαμ και ο Μπραχίμι (pic)
Στην λίστα της Γουέστ Χαμ και ο Μπραχίμι (pic)
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στην λίστα της Γουέστ Χαμ και ο Μπραχίμι (pic)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Sporting Lisbon seek 30-40 million euros for Daniel Podence via CAS

1 Αυγούστου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 39 λεπτά πριν
Sporting Lisbon seek 30-40 million euros for Daniel Podence via CAS

Sporting Lisbon CP want compensation of up to 197 million euros for three footballers who terminated their contracts and have since joined other clubs.

Sporting want 57m euros for the Portugal National Team's goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 100m euros for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins and 30-40m euros for Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence.

Nine players quit the club after an attack at the training ground in May. Sporting say they have reported Martins, Patricio and Podence – and their new clubs – to world governing body FIFA. They say the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) will decide whether to side with the players or Sporting CP.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Goalkeeper Vaso Vasic officially joins Apollon Smyrnis
Goalkeeper Vaso Vasic officially joins Apollon Smyrnis
Apollon Smyrnis officially announced their deal with Swiss-born Serbian goalkeeper Vaso Vasic, who...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 40 λεπτά πριν
Goalkeeper Vaso Vasic officially joins Apollon Smyrnis
SDNA's exclusive: Mike Green leaves AEK BC for SIG Strasbourg
SDNA's exclusive: Mike Green leaves AEK BC for SIG Strasbourg
According to SDNA's exclusive information, experienced American Mike Edward Green will continue his...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 40 λεπτά πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Mike Green leaves AEK BC for SIG Strasbourg
IFK Göteborg in talks with Astrit Ajdarević
IFK Göteborg in talks with Astrit Ajdarević
The administration of IFK Göteborg is currently monitoring the case of Swedish-Albanian...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 40 λεπτά πριν
IFK Göteborg in talks with Astrit Ajdarević
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Sporting Lisbon seek 30-40 million euros for Daniel Podence via CAS
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’