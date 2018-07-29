SDNA's exclusive: Lucrative sponsorship deal for Panathinaikos BC

According to SDNA's exclusive information, Panathinaikos BC and OPAP company have agreed terms for a sponsorship deal until the end of 2019-20 season.
Owner of the Greens, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, handled personally the negotiations with the officials of OPAP company ahead of this lucrative two-season sponsorship deal, which is expected to have great financial and advertorial profit for the six-time Euroleague winners, only a few days after the important agreement between Olympiacos BC and Bwin betting company until the summer of 2023.
