«Τελειώνει» από την Σεβίλλη ο Γκάνσο
Σκοτώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια αγώνα Βρετανός μοτοσικλετιστής
Η πρώτη προπόνηση της Ρεάλ στο Μαϊάμι
Ελλάδα - Τουρκία 58-55
Στην Ελλάδα ο Τσόρι (pic)
5 αντρικές λιχουδιές-κόλαση για να κόψεις τα πιτόγυρα (pics)
Big deal: Εγένετο... ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ!
Big deal: Εγένετο... ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ!
Ζητείται ελπίς...
Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στο Μάτι: Δεκάδες άνθρωποι περιμένουν βοήθεια στα βράχια (vid)
«Μάχη» Ουντινέζε - Τζένοα για το ταλέντο της Γιουβέντους
Η Ρεάλ θέλει... πακέτο Κουρτουά και Γουίλιαν
Στην Ράγιο Βαγιεκάνο ο... σπρίντερ Αντβίνκουλα (pic)
Ενίσχυση για αντίπαλο της ΑΕΚ στο Champions League
Νέα Σαλαμίνα - Ξάνθη 0-0
Κοντά στην Λεγανές ο Γκράσι της Νάπολι
Λετονία - Ελλάδα 80-74
Ξανά για Ζιρού η Μίλαν
Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Μπότας για τη σύγκρουση με τον Ρικιάρντο
Έξι μέρες μετά ανακοίνωσαν τον αριθμό των αγνοουμένων!
Μαξίμου για τις πυρκαγιές: Δεν υπάρχει προηγούμενο κρίσης με τόσο άμεση ενημέρωση
Είπε το «ναι» στον ΠΑΟΚ η Αρσεναλ!
Κινείται για Χένριχς η Νάπολι
Προς Γουότφορντ ο Οριγκί της Λίβερπουλ
«Βόμβα» Ηρακλή με Καπετάνο!
Η Ελεονώρα Μελέτη είπε για τους celebrity εθελοντές της πυρκαγιάς όσα θέλουμε να φωνάξουμε (pic)
H Kosmokar θα διαθέσει 300 αυτοκίνητα για 2 μήνες στους πληγέντες των πυρκαγιών
Κορόιδο και δίτερμα στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
Ένας παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στην Λοκομοτίβ Μόσχας
Έκλεισε 44% στο τρίποντο σε μια μέρα…
Σπουδαία κίνηση από τον Λεμπρόν: Εγκαινιάζει το δικό του σχολείο στο Άκρον! (pic)
SDNA's exclusive: Lucrative sponsorship deal for Panathinaikos BC

29 Ιουλίου 2018, 21:05
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 19 λεπτά πριν
According to SDNA's exclusive information, Panathinaikos BC and OPAP company have agreed terms for a sponsorship deal until the end of 2019-20 season.

Owner of the Greens, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, handled personally the negotiations with the officials of OPAP company ahead of this lucrative two-season sponsorship deal, which is expected to have great financial and advertorial profit for the six-time Euroleague winners, only a few days after the important agreement between Olympiacos BC and Bwin betting company until the summer of 2023.

Olympiacos expect transfer bids for Omar Elabdellaoui
The administration of Olympiacos expects transfer bids from English Premier League clubs for...
Arsenal accept PAOK's transfer offer for Chuba Akpom
Arsenal have accepted the transfer offer of one million euros made from PAOK for the purchase of...
Olympiacos in talks with Unión Santa Fe for Franco Soldano
According to "Live Sport" athletic newspaper, the officials of Olympiacos are still in talks with...
