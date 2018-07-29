Arsenal accept PAOK's transfer offer for Chuba Akpom

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Σκοτώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια αγώνα Βρετανός μοτοσικλετιστής
Σκοτώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια αγώνα Βρετανός μοτοσικλετιστής
MOTO / MOTO GP / GR
3 λεπτά πριν
Σκοτώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια αγώνα Βρετανός μοτοσικλετιστής
Η πρώτη προπόνηση της Ρεάλ στο Μαϊάμι
Η πρώτη προπόνηση της Ρεάλ στο Μαϊάμι
PRIMERA DIVISION
7 λεπτά πριν
Η πρώτη προπόνηση της Ρεάλ στο Μαϊάμι
Ελλάδα - Τουρκία 58-55
Νίκη κόντρα στην Τουρκία για την Εθνική Παίδων
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
13 λεπτά πριν
Ελλάδα - Τουρκία 58-55
Στην Ελλάδα ο Τσόρι (pic)
Στην Ελλάδα ο Τσόρι (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
16 λεπτά πριν
Στην Ελλάδα ο Τσόρι (pic)
5 αντρικές λιχουδιές-κόλαση για να κόψεις τα πιτόγυρα (pics)
5 αντρικές λιχουδιές-κόλαση για να κόψεις τα πιτόγυρα (pics)
ΑΝΔΡΕΣ
17 λεπτά πριν
5 αντρικές λιχουδιές-κόλαση για να κόψεις τα πιτόγυρα (pics)
Big deal: Εγένετο... ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ!
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ
Big deal: Εγένετο... ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Big deal: Εγένετο... ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ!
Ζητείται ελπίς...
Ζητείται ελπίς...
ΣΚΙΤΣΑ
25 λεπτά πριν
Ζητείται ελπίς...
Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στο Μάτι: Δεκάδες άνθρωποι περιμένουν βοήθεια στα βράχια (vid)
Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στο Μάτι: Δεκάδες άνθρωποι περιμένουν βοήθεια στα βράχια (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 λεπτά πριν
Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στο Μάτι: Δεκάδες άνθρωποι περιμένουν βοήθεια στα βράχια (vid)
«Μάχη» Ουντινέζε - Τζένοα για το ταλέντο της Γιουβέντους
«Μάχη» Ουντινέζε - Τζένοα για το ταλέντο της Γιουβέντους
SERIE A
28 λεπτά πριν
«Μάχη» Ουντινέζε - Τζένοα για το ταλέντο της Γιουβέντους
Η Ρεάλ θέλει... πακέτο Κουρτουά και Γουίλιαν
Η Ρεάλ θέλει... πακέτο Κουρτουά και Γουίλιαν
PRIMERA DIVISION
36 λεπτά πριν
Η Ρεάλ θέλει... πακέτο Κουρτουά και Γουίλιαν
Στην Ράγιο Βαγιεκάνο ο... σπρίντερ Αντβίνκουλα (pic)
Στην Ράγιο Βαγιεκάνο ο... σπρίντερ Αντβίνκουλα (pic)
PRIMERA DIVISION
38 λεπτά πριν
Στην Ράγιο Βαγιεκάνο ο... σπρίντερ Αντβίνκουλα (pic)
Ενίσχυση για αντίπαλο της ΑΕΚ στο Champions League
Ενίσχυση για αντίπαλο της ΑΕΚ στο Champions League
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
42 λεπτά πριν
Ενίσχυση για αντίπαλο της ΑΕΚ στο Champions League
Νέα Σαλαμίνα - Ξάνθη 0-0
Φιλική ισοπαλία για την Ξάνθη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Νέα Σαλαμίνα - Ξάνθη 0-0
Κοντά στην Λεγανές ο Γκράσι της Νάπολι
Κοντά στην Λεγανές ο Γκράσι της Νάπολι
PRIMERA DIVISION
50 λεπτά πριν
Κοντά στην Λεγανές ο Γκράσι της Νάπολι
Λετονία - Ελλάδα 80-74
«Λύγισαν» από την Λετονία οι Έφηβοι
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
59 λεπτά πριν
Λετονία - Ελλάδα 80-74
Ξανά για Ζιρού η Μίλαν
Ξανά για Ζιρού η Μίλαν
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Ξανά για Ζιρού η Μίλαν
Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Μπότας για τη σύγκρουση με τον Ρικιάρντο
Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Μπότας για τη σύγκρουση με τον Ρικιάρντο
FORMULA 1
1 ώρα πριν
Ποινή 10 δευτερολέπτων στον Μπότας για τη σύγκρουση με τον Ρικιάρντο
Έξι μέρες μετά ανακοίνωσαν τον αριθμό των αγνοουμένων!
Έξι μέρες μετά ανακοίνωσαν τον αριθμό των αγνοουμένων!
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Έξι μέρες μετά ανακοίνωσαν τον αριθμό των αγνοουμένων!
Μαξίμου για τις πυρκαγιές: Δεν υπάρχει προηγούμενο κρίσης με τόσο άμεση ενημέρωση
Μαξίμου για τις πυρκαγιές: Δεν υπάρχει προηγούμενο κρίσης με τόσο άμεση ενημέρωση
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μαξίμου για τις πυρκαγιές: Δεν υπάρχει προηγούμενο κρίσης με τόσο άμεση ενημέρωση
Είπε το «ναι» στον ΠΑΟΚ η Αρσεναλ!
Είπε το «ναι» στον ΠΑΟΚ η Αρσεναλ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Είπε το «ναι» στον ΠΑΟΚ η Αρσεναλ!
Κινείται για Χένριχς η Νάπολι
Κινείται για Χένριχς η Νάπολι
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Κινείται για Χένριχς η Νάπολι
Προς Γουότφορντ ο Οριγκί της Λίβερπουλ
Προς Γουότφορντ ο Οριγκί της Λίβερπουλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Προς Γουότφορντ ο Οριγκί της Λίβερπουλ
«Βόμβα» Ηρακλή με Καπετάνο!
«Βόμβα» Ηρακλή με Καπετάνο!
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Βόμβα» Ηρακλή με Καπετάνο!
Η Ελεονώρα Μελέτη είπε για τους celebrity εθελοντές της πυρκαγιάς όσα θέλουμε να φωνάξουμε (pic)
Η Ελεονώρα Μελέτη είπε για τους celebrity εθελοντές της πυρκαγιάς όσα θέλουμε να φωνάξουμε (pic)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Η Ελεονώρα Μελέτη είπε για τους celebrity εθελοντές της πυρκαγιάς όσα θέλουμε να φωνάξουμε (pic)
H Kosmokar θα διαθέσει 300 αυτοκίνητα για 2 μήνες στους πληγέντες των πυρκαγιών
H Kosmokar θα διαθέσει 300 αυτοκίνητα για 2 μήνες στους πληγέντες των πυρκαγιών
ΝΕΑ AΓΟΡΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
H Kosmokar θα διαθέσει 300 αυτοκίνητα για 2 μήνες στους πληγέντες των πυρκαγιών
Κορόιδο και δίτερμα στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
Κορόιδο και δίτερμα στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κορόιδο και δίτερμα στην προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
Ένας παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στην Λοκομοτίβ Μόσχας
Ένας παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στην Λοκομοτίβ Μόσχας
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ένας παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στην Λοκομοτίβ Μόσχας
Έκλεισε 44% στο τρίποντο σε μια μέρα…
Έκλεισε 44% στο τρίποντο σε μια μέρα…
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
2 ώρες πριν
Έκλεισε 44% στο τρίποντο σε μια μέρα…
Σπουδαία κίνηση από τον Λεμπρόν: Εγκαινιάζει το δικό του σχολείο στο Άκρον! (pic)
Σπουδαία κίνηση από τον Λεμπρόν: Εγκαινιάζει το δικό του σχολείο στο Άκρον! (pic)
NBA
2 ώρες πριν
Σπουδαία κίνηση από τον Λεμπρόν: Εγκαινιάζει το δικό του σχολείο στο Άκρον! (pic)
«Βομβαρδισμός» στο Instagram του Ακπόμ από τον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
«Βομβαρδισμός» στο Instagram του Ακπόμ από τον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
«Βομβαρδισμός» στο Instagram του Ακπόμ από τον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Arsenal accept PAOK's transfer offer for Chuba Akpom

29 Ιουλίου 2018, 20:07
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Arsenal accept PAOK's transfer offer for Chuba Akpom

Arsenal have accepted the transfer offer of one million euros made from PAOK for the purchase of talented English-Nigerian striker Chuba Amechi Akpom.

The 22-year-old former international, who spent 2017-18 season on loan to Sint-Truidense VV, with 13 championship performances - five goals in Belgium, and has also been a member of Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City AFC (2015-16), Brighton & Hove Albion in the past, is expected at Thessaloniki until Tuesday, in order to officially join the Greek Cup winners.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

SDNA's exclusive: Lucrative sponsorship deal for Panathinaikos BC
SDNA's exclusive: Lucrative sponsorship deal for Panathinaikos BC
According to SDNA's exclusive information, Panathinaikos BC and OPAP company have agreed terms for...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
18 λεπτά 11 δευτ. πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Lucrative sponsorship deal for Panathinaikos BC
Olympiacos expect transfer bids for Omar Elabdellaoui
Olympiacos expect transfer bids for Omar Elabdellaoui
The administration of Olympiacos expects transfer bids from English Premier League clubs for...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
23 λεπτά 11 δευτ. πριν
Olympiacos expect transfer bids for Omar Elabdellaoui
Olympiacos in talks with Unión Santa Fe for Franco Soldano
Olympiacos in talks with Unión Santa Fe for Franco Soldano
According to "Live Sport" athletic newspaper, the officials of Olympiacos are still in talks with...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 23 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos in talks with Unión Santa Fe for Franco Soldano
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Arsenal accept PAOK's transfer offer for Chuba Akpom
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’