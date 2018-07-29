Arsenal accept PAOK's transfer offer for Chuba Akpom

Arsenal have accepted the transfer offer of one million euros made from PAOK for the purchase of talented English-Nigerian striker Chuba Amechi Akpom.
The 22-year-old former international, who spent 2017-18 season on loan to Sint-Truidense VV, with 13 championship performances - five goals in Belgium, and has also been a member of Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City AFC (2015-16), Brighton & Hove Albion in the past, is expected at Thessaloniki until Tuesday, in order to officially join the Greek Cup winners.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0