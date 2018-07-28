Official: Vasilis Torosidis returns to Olympiacos (pic)

Olympiacos officially announced on Saturday evening their deal with experienced right defender and captain of Greece National Team, Vasilis Torosidis.
The 33-year-old international and former player of Xanthi FC (2002-07), AS Roma (2013-16), Bologna FC 1909 was a member of the Reds between January of 2007 and January of 2013, making 185 official performances in all competitions (17 goals) and winning ten domestic titles during his successful six-year first spell with Olympiacos.
Καλώς ήρθες σπίτι σου Βασίλη! / Welcome back Vasilis! #olympiacos #welcome #VasilisTorosidis #WelcomeBackVasilis
