Official: Vasilis Torosidis returns to Olympiacos (pic)

28 Ιουλίου 2018, 18:20
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 51 λεπτά πριν
Official: Vasilis Torosidis returns to Olympiacos (pic)

Olympiacos officially announced on Saturday evening their deal with experienced right defender and captain of Greece National Team, Vasilis Torosidis.

The 33-year-old international and former player of Xanthi FC (2002-07), AS Roma (2013-16), Bologna FC 1909 was a member of the Reds between January of 2007 and January of 2013, making 185 official performances in all competitions (17 goals) and winning ten domestic titles during his successful six-year first spell with Olympiacos.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Apollon Smyrnis in contract talks with Shikabala
Apollon Smyrnis in contract talks with Shikabala
Apollon Smyrnis are interested in signing experienced Egyptian attacking midfielder Mahmoud Abdel...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
5 λεπτά 49 δευτ. πριν
Apollon Smyrnis in contract talks with Shikabala
Swedish defensive midfielder Emil Bergström offered to AEK
Swedish defensive midfielder Emil Bergström offered to AEK
Defensive midfielder Emil Evert Bergström, who was recently released from FC Rubin Kazan, was...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
35 λεπτά 49 δευτ. πριν
Swedish defensive midfielder Emil Bergström offered to AEK
"Olympiacos and Besiktas JK agree terms for Karim Ansarifard"
"Olympiacos and Besiktas JK agree terms for Karim Ansarifard"
According to rumours from Turkey, Olympiacos and Besiktas JK have agreed terms for the transfer...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 35 λεπτά πριν
"Olympiacos and Besiktas JK agree terms for Karim Ansarifard"
