Xavier Rathan-Mayes signs one-season contract with AEK BC

28 Ιουλίου 2018, 16:00
Xavier Rathan-Mayes signs one-season contract with AEK BC

Canadian shooting guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes will continue his career at Greek Basket League, with the shirt of AEK BC until the end of 2018-19 season.

The 24-year-old international and former player of the Westchester Knicks averaged 16.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 7.1 apg in the NBA G-League during 2017-18 season, while he has also played in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies back in March of 2018.

  • Dislikes0

