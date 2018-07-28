Xavier Rathan-Mayes signs one-season contract with AEK BC

Canadian shooting guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes will continue his career at Greek Basket League, with the shirt of AEK BC until the end of 2018-19 season.
The 24-year-old international and former player of the Westchester Knicks averaged 16.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 7.1 apg in the NBA G-League during 2017-18 season, while he has also played in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies back in March of 2018.
Συμφωνία με Ξαβιέ Ρατάν Μέις. #AEKBC #Welcome (Λεπτομέρειες σε λίγο στο https://t.co/KvhkeDr7qa ) pic.twitter.com/6PZAIlJu1T— AEK B.C. (@aekbcgr) 28 Ιουλίου 2018
- Likes0
- Dislikes0