SDNA's confirmed: Sir'Dominic Pointer officially joins Panionios BC

American shooting guard Sir'Dominic Denzel Pointer signed contract with Panionios BC on Friday evening, confirming SDNA's information about this case.
The 26-year-old former player of the Canton Charge (2015-16), Hapoel Eilat, Ironi Kiryat Ata, Byblos Club averaged 9.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.8 apg in the Hungarian championship with the shirt of Alba Fehérvár during the second part of 2017-18 season and will continue his career at Greek Basket League with the historic Nea Smyrni team.
