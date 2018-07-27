SDNA's confirmed: Sir'Dominic Pointer officially joins Panionios BC

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Ταυτοποιήθηκαν οι σοροί των δύο δίδυμων κοριτσιών και των παππούδων τους
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
40 δευτ. πριν
Σεισμική δόνηση 3,1 Ρίχτερ ανατολικά της Ρόδου
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:55
Καντιμοίρης: «Προσπαθούμε να παίξουμε ποδόσφαιρο κατοχής»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:42
Στη Σασουόλο ο Μανιάνι
SERIE A
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:34
Ερέρα: «Έχουμε πολλά περιθώρια βελτίωσης ακόμα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:33
ΝτεΣόν Τόμας: Αυτό, που ταίριαζε απολύτως στον Παναθηναϊκό
ΤΟΛΗΣ ΚΟΤΖΙΑΣ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:32
Δέκα πράγματα για το αδυνάτισμα που πρέπει να σταματήσεις να πιστεύεις!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:30
Ή και οι δυο ή κανείς: Χωρίς τον Μάκη δεν φεύγουμε από τον Νέο Βουτζά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:30
Καταγγελία σοκ από τον επικεφαλής των εθελοντών δασοπυρόσβεσης: Υπήρχε τεράστιος χρόνος για διάσωση
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:28
Το άλμπουμ από το φιλικό του Άρη με την Μπίρσοτ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:15
Τραγωδία στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Νεκρή 25χρονη από εργατικό ατύχημα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:06
Γενική είσοδος 5 ευρώ στα φιλικά της Λαμίας με ΑΕΛ και Πανιώνιο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:05
Μπίρσοτ - Άρης 0-0 (1-4 στα πέναλτι)
Άρεσε για ένα ημίχρονο ο Άρης που κέρδισε στα... πέναλτι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:58
Συνεχίζει στην Ρόμα ο Ελ Σαραουί
SERIE A
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:50
Ολλανδία - Ελλάδα
ΠΟΛΟ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:45
Ανακοίνωσε τον Πόιντερ ο Πανιώνιος
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:44
Ταυτοποιήθηκαν οι σοροί του Γρηγόρη Φύτρου και του μικρού του γιου Ανδρέα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:42
Η απογευματινή προπόνηση του Παναθηναϊκού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:39
Είναι οριστικό: Το ξέκοψε ο Δώνης και τον κόβει - «Έξαλλος» και ο Νταμπίζας - Θα γυρίσει μόνο αν...
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:36
Δημάτος: «Ένα βράδυ που ποτέ δεν θα ξεχάσουμε»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:30
Τελευταία μάρτυρας που είδε τη Χρύσα Σπηλιώτη ζωντανή: «Έκανε μπάνιο στη θάλασσα – Της είπα ότι καίγεται ο Νέος Βουτζάς»
LIFE STYLE
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:30
Θέλει Ζιελίνσκι η Μπάγερν Μονάχου
BUNDESLIGA
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:28
Amber Alert για 13χρονο αγνοούμενο από το Μάτι (pic)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:27
Παραμένει ο αποκλεισμός της Ρωσίας από την IAAF
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:23
Επίσημο: Τότε αρχίζει η τελευταία σεζόν του Game of Thrones!
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:21
Στο στόχαστρο της Μίλαν ο Μπακαγιόκο
SERIE A
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:15
Παίρνει ΝτεΣόν Τόμας ο Παναθηναϊκός (vids)
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:10
Ποια είδη πρώτης ανάγκης χρειάζονται οι πυρόπληκτοι
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:00
Παναθηναϊκός: Επέστρεψε ο Κουρμπέλης, άπαντες παρόντες στην προπόνηση
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 21:41
Ξάνθη: Σκληρή δουλειά στο Πράβετς με διπλή προπόνηση
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 Ιουλίου 2018, 21:37
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

SDNA's confirmed: Sir'Dominic Pointer officially joins Panionios BC

27 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
American shooting guard Sir'Dominic Denzel Pointer signed contract with Panionios BC on Friday evening, confirming SDNA's information about this case.

The 26-year-old former player of the Canton Charge (2015-16), Hapoel Eilat, Ironi Kiryat Ata, Byblos Club averaged 9.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.8 apg in the Hungarian championship with the shirt of Alba Fehérvár during the second part of 2017-18 season and will continue his career at Greek Basket League with the historic Nea Smyrni team.

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’