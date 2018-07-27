© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"Red Star Belgrade agree terms with PAS Giannina for Pedro Conde"

27 Ιουλίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 39 λεπτά πριν
"Red Star Belgrade agree terms with PAS Giannina for Pedro Conde"

According to reports from Serbia, Red Star Belgrade and PAS Giannina have agreed terms for the transfer move of experienced striker Pedro Pérez Conde.

The 30-year-old Spanish and former player of Córdoba CF, Atlético Madrid C, Real Jaén, CD Pozoblanco, Granada CF B, CD Alcoyano (2013-14), UD Melilla, Mérida AD scored 20 goals at 31 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season, while his current contract with the historic Super League club expires in the summer of 2019.

  • Dislikes0

