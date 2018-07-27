Olympiacos closing in on Lazar Markovic capture from Liverpool

© SPORTSDNA 2018
«Μπάσιμο» της Μίλαν για τον Μπερνάρντ
SERIE A
4 λεπτά πριν
Εμμονικά προσκολλημένος! Τι κάνεις με το σύντροφο-κολλιτσίδα…
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
7 λεπτά πριν
Δανεικός στο Λαύριο ο Λούντζης
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
10 λεπτά πριν
Τρομακτικό πρόστιμο στην ΚΠΡ για παραβιάση του financial fair play
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Όταν οι προπονητές των ΗΠΑ πρέπει να σταματήσουν τους NBAers... (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
14 λεπτά πριν
«Γιγαντομαχία» για ταλαντούχο μεσοεπιθετικό του Άγιαξ
PREMIER LEAGUE
21 λεπτά πριν
Ξεκίνησε η εισαγγελική έρευνα για τη φονική φωτιά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
27 λεπτά πριν
Αποδέσμευσε τον Τάσο Κρητικό η ΑΕΛ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 λεπτά πριν
Επιστρέφει ο Βιντμέρ, τα... προβλήματα της Βασιλείας
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
36 λεπτά πριν
Τα εισιτήρια για το ΑΕΚ - Γαλατασαράι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
37 λεπτά πριν
Ανανέωσε μέχρι το 2020 με τη Φούλαμ ο ΜακΝτόναλντ (pic)
PREMIER LEAGUE
39 λεπτά πριν
Τέσσερις βόμβες έτοιμες να εκραγούν για το «4» του Παναθηναϊκού - Χωρίς αντίπαλο το τριφύλλι
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
41 λεπτά πριν
Επιστρέφει στην Premier League ο Μπεν Αρφά
PREMIER LEAGUE
44 λεπτά πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Η πρόταση του Ερασιτέχνη στην ΠΑΕ για Λεωφόρο και χρέος
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
Η πρόταση του Ερασιτέχνη στην ΠΑΕ για Λεωφόρο και χρέος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
47 λεπτά πριν
Πανιώνιος: Παράταση για τις ανανεώσεις των εισιτηρίων διαρκείας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
Μέχρι το 2019 στον πάγκο της Σενεγάλης ο Σισέ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
53 λεπτά πριν
Μαρτυρία - σοκ από τον εφιάλτη! Ήμουν 8 ώρες στο νερό – Τηλεφώνησα να αποχαιρετίσω τα παιδιά μου!
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
57 λεπτά πριν
Δημοφιλέστερος παίκτης της Basket League ο Καλάθης!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
58 λεπτά πριν
Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τον έρωτα των διακοπών; Το ζώδιό του σου δείχνει τον τρόπο!
ΖΩΔΙΑ
59 λεπτά πριν
Η ανακοίνωση της ΚΕΔ/ΕΠΟ για τις εξετάσεις των υποψήφιων παρατηρητών
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
59 λεπτά πριν
Οριστικό: Στον Ηρακλή ο Γιάννης Παπαδόπουλος
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έτσι καλωσόρισε τον Βασιλόπουλο το Περιστέρι (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Εξετάζει Μίνα η Γιουνάϊτεντ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έκλεισαν την είσοδο στο οικόπεδο που βρέθηκαν απανθρακωμένοι 28 άνθρωποι (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Άκουσέ μας και θα τον έχεις! Όσα θα τον κερδίσουν από την πρώτη σας συνάντηση
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
1 ώρα πριν
«Αγοράζει τον Κόντε από τον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Το πρόγραμμα του ΠΑΟΚ στο Champions League
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Επισήμως στην Φενερμπαχτσέ ο Αντρέ Αγιού (pics)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Για τρία χρόνια στον Εργοτέλη ο Κούατενγκ
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Γκολόβιν η Μονακό! (vid)
LIGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Olympiacos closing in on Lazar Markovic capture from Liverpool

27 Ιουλίου 2018, 17:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 53 λεπτά πριν
It seems that Olympiacos are closing in on the signing of international winger Lazar Marković, on loan from Liverpool until the end of 2018-19 season.

The 24-year-old Serbian and former player of FK Partizan, SL Benfica (2013-14), Fenerbahce SK, Sporting CP, Hull City AFC spent the second part of 2017-18 season in Belgium, on loan to RSC Anderlecht from the Champions League's finalists (eight performances, one goal in the domestic competitions).

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Olympiacos included in Claudio Yacob transfer rumours
According to recent rumours from England and Spain, Olympiacos are currently monitoring the case of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 59 λεπτά πριν
Dusan Sakota extends his contract with AEK BC until 2021
AEK BC officially announced on Friday the extension of experienced power forward and team's captain...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 59 λεπτά πριν
Impressive come-back victory for Hibernian FC over Asteras Tipolis
An impressive 3-2 come-back home victory for Hibernian FC over Asteras Tripolis in Edinburgh on...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
26 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:50
