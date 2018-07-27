Olympiacos closing in on Lazar Markovic capture from Liverpool

It seems that Olympiacos are closing in on the signing of international winger Lazar Marković, on loan from Liverpool until the end of 2018-19 season.
The 24-year-old Serbian and former player of FK Partizan, SL Benfica (2013-14), Fenerbahce SK, Sporting CP, Hull City AFC spent the second part of 2017-18 season in Belgium, on loan to RSC Anderlecht from the Champions League's finalists (eight performances, one goal in the domestic competitions).
#Markovic (#Liverpool) #Olympiakos ! #LFC pic.twitter.com/B7KQA52bc7— Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) July 27, 2018
