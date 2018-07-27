Dusan Sakota extends his contract with AEK BC until 2021

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Παιχνίδια του GameCube στο Nintendo Switch
Παιχνίδια του GameCube στο Nintendo Switch
GAMING
43 δευτ. πριν
Παιχνίδια του GameCube στο Nintendo Switch
Ανακοίνωσε την πρόσληψη Βεργέτη η Δόξα Δράμας
Ανακοίνωσε την πρόσληψη Βεργέτη η Δόξα Δράμας
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
10 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε την πρόσληψη Βεργέτη η Δόξα Δράμας
Χωρίς ασφάλεια πυρός 8 στα 10 καμένα σπίτια και ΙΧ στην ανατολική Αττική
Χωρίς ασφάλεια πυρός 8 στα 10 καμένα σπίτια και ΙΧ στην ανατολική Αττική
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
11 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς ασφάλεια πυρός 8 στα 10 καμένα σπίτια και ΙΧ στην ανατολική Αττική
Κάρλσον στο SDNA: «Ο Ρόμπερσον βγάζει την προσωπικότητά του στο παρκέ!»
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ
«Ο Ρόμπερσον βγάζει την προσωπικότητά του στο παρκέ!»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
15 λεπτά πριν
Κάρλσον στο SDNA: «Ο Ρόμπερσον βγάζει την προσωπικότητά του στο παρκέ!»
Το επόμενο βήμα: «Αυτονομείται» ο ΣΚΑΪ!
Το επόμενο βήμα: «Αυτονομείται» ο ΣΚΑΪ!
MEDIA
15 λεπτά πριν
Το επόμενο βήμα: «Αυτονομείται» ο ΣΚΑΪ!
10 πράγματα που σπάνε τα νεύρα του Λέοντα
10 πράγματα που σπάνε τα νεύρα του Λέοντα
ΖΩΔΙΑ
15 λεπτά πριν
10 πράγματα που σπάνε τα νεύρα του Λέοντα
Οικονομική ενίσχυση 150.000 δολαρίων από τη ΔΟΕ για τους πληγέντες
Οικονομική ενίσχυση 150.000 δολαρίων από τη ΔΟΕ για τους πληγέντες
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
25 λεπτά πριν
Οικονομική ενίσχυση 150.000 δολαρίων από τη ΔΟΕ για τους πληγέντες
Το νικητήριο καλάθι του Λάρκιν κόντρα στην ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας θυμήθηκε η Euroleague (vid)
Το νικητήριο καλάθι του Λάρκιν κόντρα στην ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας θυμήθηκε η Euroleague (vid)
EUROLEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
Το νικητήριο καλάθι του Λάρκιν κόντρα στην ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας θυμήθηκε η Euroleague (vid)
Στην Αθήνα διάσημος πλαστικός χειρουργός για τους τραυματίες από τις φωτιές
Στην Αθήνα διάσημος πλαστικός χειρουργός για τους τραυματίες από τις φωτιές
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
26 λεπτά πριν
Στην Αθήνα διάσημος πλαστικός χειρουργός για τους τραυματίες από τις φωτιές
Στην κορυφή της λίστας της Τσέλσι για αντι-Κουρτουά ο Πίκφορντ
Στην κορυφή της λίστας της Τσέλσι για αντι-Κουρτουά ο Πίκφορντ
PREMIER LEAGUE
30 λεπτά πριν
Στην κορυφή της λίστας της Τσέλσι για αντι-Κουρτουά ο Πίκφορντ
Άγιοι Ανάργυροι: Ανακοίνωσαν Σταυριανό και τεχνικό επιτελείο
Άγιοι Ανάργυροι: Ανακοίνωσαν Σταυριανό και τεχνικό επιτελείο
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
Άγιοι Ανάργυροι: Ανακοίνωσαν Σταυριανό και τεχνικό επιτελείο
Προβληματισμός Καρυπίδη για την κίνηση των διαρκείας
Προβληματισμός Καρυπίδη για την κίνηση των διαρκείας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
41 λεπτά πριν
Προβληματισμός Καρυπίδη για την κίνηση των διαρκείας
Kατινιές τέλος! Γιατί δεν πρέπει να παρακολουθείς τον πρώην σου στο Facebook
Kατινιές τέλος! Γιατί δεν πρέπει να παρακολουθείς τον πρώην σου στο Facebook
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
42 λεπτά πριν
Kατινιές τέλος! Γιατί δεν πρέπει να παρακολουθείς τον πρώην σου στο Facebook
Ούτε δέκα μέρες δεν έμειναν στην ΑΕΛ Παπαφώτης και Κασάδο!
Ούτε δέκα μέρες δεν έμειναν στην ΑΕΛ Παπαφώτης και Κασάδο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Ούτε δέκα μέρες δεν έμειναν στην ΑΕΛ Παπαφώτης και Κασάδο!
Δεν... ψήνεται για Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ ο Μάντζουκιτς
Δεν... ψήνεται για Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ ο Μάντζουκιτς
BUNDESLIGA
45 λεπτά πριν
Δεν... ψήνεται για Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ ο Μάντζουκιτς
Κατακεραυνώνει τον Αντώνη Ρέμο για την αποψινή συναυλία στο Nammos: «Έκρυψα το πρόσωπο μου από ντροπή»!
Κατακεραυνώνει τον Αντώνη Ρέμο για την αποψινή συναυλία στο Nammos: «Έκρυψα το πρόσωπο μου από ντροπή»!
LIFE STYLE
48 λεπτά πριν
Κατακεραυνώνει τον Αντώνη Ρέμο για την αποψινή συναυλία στο Nammos: «Έκρυψα το πρόσωπο μου από ντροπή»!
Άρνεσεν: «Ο Σαββίδης αγαπάει τον ΠΑΟΚ»
Άρνεσεν: «Ο Σαββίδης αγαπάει τον ΠΑΟΚ»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
53 λεπτά πριν
Άρνεσεν: «Ο Σαββίδης αγαπάει τον ΠΑΟΚ»
Πήρε... γεύση από Μπάγερν Μονάχου ο Κόπονεν (pic)
Πήρε... γεύση από Μπάγερν Μονάχου ο Κόπονεν (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
54 λεπτά πριν
Πήρε... γεύση από Μπάγερν Μονάχου ο Κόπονεν (pic)
Το ακριβές πρόγραμμα του Προμηθέα στο Champions League
Το ακριβές πρόγραμμα του Προμηθέα στο Champions League
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Το ακριβές πρόγραμμα του Προμηθέα στο Champions League
«Τα βρήκε με Ολυμπιακό ο Μάρκοβιτς» (vid, pics)
«Τα βρήκε με Ολυμπιακό ο Μάρκοβιτς» (vid, pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Τα βρήκε με Ολυμπιακό ο Μάρκοβιτς» (vid, pics)
Στα προημιτελικά της Ατλάντα Παγδατής, Κύργιος
Στα προημιτελικά της Ατλάντα Παγδατής, Κύργιος
250 SERIES
1 ώρα πριν
Στα προημιτελικά της Ατλάντα Παγδατής, Κύργιος
«Ντου» οπαδών παλαιστή σε ρινγκ της Δομινικανής Δημοκρατίας (vid)
«Ντου» οπαδών παλαιστή σε ρινγκ της Δομινικανής Δημοκρατίας (vid)
FIGHT SPORTS
1 ώρα πριν
«Ντου» οπαδών παλαιστή σε ρινγκ της Δομινικανής Δημοκρατίας (vid)
Ελ Καντουρί: «Τα μυαλό στη Βασιλεία» (pic)
Ελ Καντουρί: «Τα μυαλό στη Βασιλεία» (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ελ Καντουρί: «Τα μυαλό στη Βασιλεία» (pic)
Πήρε Λαμπεϊρί η Βαλένθια
Πήρε Λαμπεϊρί η Βαλένθια
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Πήρε Λαμπεϊρί η Βαλένθια
Κρέμασε τα γάντια του ο ηρωικός Ικέμε (vid)
Κρέμασε τα γάντια του ο ηρωικός Ικέμε (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κρέμασε τα γάντια του ο ηρωικός Ικέμε (vid)
Στους 87 οι νεκροί από τις φωτιές - Κατέληξε 62χρονος διασωληνωμένος
Στους 87 οι νεκροί από τις φωτιές - Κατέληξε 62χρονος διασωληνωμένος
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Στους 87 οι νεκροί από τις φωτιές - Κατέληξε 62χρονος διασωληνωμένος
Ανακοίνωσε ΜακΓκι ο Αρης (vid)
Ανακοίνωσε ΜακΓκι ο Αρης (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε ΜακΓκι ο Αρης (vid)
Πρεμιέρα με «μάχη» ανάμεσα σε Απόλλωνα Πάτρας και Ιωνικό στην Α2
Πρεμιέρα με «μάχη» ανάμεσα σε Απόλλωνα Πάτρας και Ιωνικό στην Α2
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Πρεμιέρα με «μάχη» ανάμεσα σε Απόλλωνα Πάτρας και Ιωνικό στην Α2
Περιγραφή Βρετανής που βρέθηκε στην κόλαση στο Μάτι: Στη θάλασσα, ήταν σαν τον Τιτανικό (pics)
Περιγραφή Βρετανής που βρέθηκε στην κόλαση στο Μάτι: Στη θάλασσα, ήταν σαν τον Τιτανικό (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Περιγραφή Βρετανής που βρέθηκε στην κόλαση στο Μάτι: Στη θάλασσα, ήταν σαν τον Τιτανικό (pics)
Ιμόμπιλε για Ρονάλντο: «Πάλι καλά που πρόλαβα να βγω πρώτος σκόρερ!»
Ιμόμπιλε για Ρονάλντο: «Πάλι καλά που πρόλαβα να βγω πρώτος σκόρερ!»
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Ιμόμπιλε για Ρονάλντο: «Πάλι καλά που πρόλαβα να βγω πρώτος σκόρερ!»
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Dusan Sakota extends his contract with AEK BC until 2021

27 Ιουλίου 2018, 15:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Dusan Sakota extends his contract with AEK BC until 2021

AEK BC officially announced on Friday the extension of experienced power forward and team's captain Dusan Sakota's contract, until the summer of 2021.

The 32-year-old international and former player of Panathinaikos BC (2003-09), Panionios BC, Scavolini Pesaro, BC Oostende, Enisey Krasnoyarsk joined the historic Athens club from Pallacanestro Varese back in the summer of 2014 and helped it massively to win the Greek Cup and FIBA Champions League of 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Olympiacos included in Claudio Yacob transfer rumours
Olympiacos included in Claudio Yacob transfer rumours
According to recent rumours from England and Spain, Olympiacos are currently monitoring the case of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
15 λεπτά 43 δευτ. πριν
Olympiacos included in Claudio Yacob transfer rumours
Impressive come-back victory for Hibernian FC over Asteras Tipolis
Impressive come-back victory for Hibernian FC over Asteras Tipolis
An impressive 3-2 come-back home victory for Hibernian FC over Asteras Tripolis in Edinburgh on...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
26 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:50
Impressive come-back victory for Hibernian FC over Asteras Tipolis
Dinamo Brest beat Atromitos after amazing match in Belarus (vid)
Dinamo Brest beat Atromitos after amazing match in Belarus (vid)
After an astonishing match in Belarus on Thursday night, Dinamo Brest won 4-3 against Atromitos at...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
26 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:40
Dinamo Brest beat Atromitos after amazing match in Belarus (vid)
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Dusan Sakota extends his contract with AEK BC until 2021
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’