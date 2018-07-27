Dusan Sakota extends his contract with AEK BC until 2021

AEK BC officially announced on Friday the extension of experienced power forward and team's captain Dusan Sakota's contract, until the summer of 2021.
The 32-year-old international and former player of Panathinaikos BC (2003-09), Panionios BC, Scavolini Pesaro, BC Oostende, Enisey Krasnoyarsk joined the historic Athens club from Pallacanestro Varese back in the summer of 2014 and helped it massively to win the Greek Cup and FIBA Champions League of 2017-18 season.
