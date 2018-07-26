AEK BC announce the signing of Tyler Roberson (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Θετικά νέα για Μπίσεσβαρ στον ΠΑΟΚ
3 λεπτά πριν
Live: Χιμπέρνιαν - Αστέρας Τρίπολης
5 λεπτά πριν
Ψυχρολουσία για Ατρόμητο που χάνει ήδη με 2-0 (vids)
12 λεπτά πριν
Ρόμπερσον: «Να έχουμε μια σεζόν τόσο πετυχημένη όσο η περσινή»
12 λεπτά πριν
Ξέσπασμα οργής από πυρόπληκτη: «Φονικό ήταν αυτό, έκαναν το Μάτι νεκροταφείο»
15 λεπτά πριν
Αν ξέρεις πάνω από 2 σου βγάζουμε το καπέλο: 5 μεγάλες ιστορικές αλήθειες που αγνοούμε
15 λεπτά πριν
Γκέζτεπε – Ολυμπιακός 0-1
Σοβαρεύτηκε, βελτιώθηκε, νίκησε
21 λεπτά πριν
Σπίρτζης: «Η Περιφέρεια Αττικής δεν έχει ευθύνες για τη φωτιά στο Μάτι»
25 λεπτά πριν
«Σφήνα» της Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για τον Αρίας
25 λεπτά πριν
Λύγισαν και οι ιατροδικαστές: Σταυρουδάκια και βέρες στα απανθρακωμένα σώματα
35 λεπτά πριν
Παραμένει αρχηγός ο Νάστος για τον ΟΦΗ
40 λεπτά πριν
Γκολ στο ντεμπούτο του με την Χάποελ Χάιφα ο Παπάζογλου (vid)
43 λεπτά πριν
H ενδεκάδα του Αστέρα Τρίπολης για την αναμέτρηση με την Χιμπέρνιαν
50 λεπτά πριν
Τα συλλυπητήρια της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ για την τραγωδία στο Μάτι
51 λεπτά πριν
Ο Σακίλ έγινε... τραγουδιστής! (vid)
57 λεπτά πριν
Πέθανε το ιδρυτικό στέλεχος του ΠΑΣΟΚ Γιώργος Κατσιμπάρδης
59 λεπτά πριν
Πανάκριβη μεταγραφή από την Γιουβέντους για την Ουντινέζε (pic)
1 ώρα πριν
Συγκλονίζει ο ιατροδικαστής: «Οι περισσότεροι στο Μάτι, κάηκαν ζωντανοί»
1 ώρα πριν
Το γκολ του Λάζαρου για το 1-0 (vid)
1 ώρα πριν
Στο εδώλιο τέσσερις ορθοπεδικοί για παράνομες προμήθειες ιατρικών υλικών στο νοσοκομείο Έδεσσας
1 ώρα πριν
Συγκλονιστικό πανό των οπαδών του ΑΠΟΕΛ!
1 ώρα πριν
Live: Ντιναμό Μπρεστ - Ατρόμητος 2-0
1 ώρα πριν
Έφεδρος καταδρομέας έσωσε τους γονείς του και άλλα επτά άτομα στο Μάτι
1 ώρα πριν
Εδώ θα... χτιστεί ο νέος Άρης (pics)
1 ώρα πριν
Οι στιγμές αγωνίας που έζησε ζευγάρι Δανών την ώρα της πυρκαγιάς
1 ώρα πριν
Έρχεται η Φίτεσε για ΠΑΟΚ ή Βασιλεία! (vid)
1 ώρα πριν
Πήρε Τάιλερ Ρόμπερσον η ΑΕΚ! (pic)
1 ώρα πριν
Σε ετοιμότητα ο δήμος Αθηναίων για έκτακτα καιρικά φαινόμενα
1 ώρα πριν
Κινείται για Τζόρνταν Λουκάκου η Λέστερ
1 ώρα πριν
Μίλησαν Τσίπρας – Μητσοτάκης για τις φωτιές! Η πρόταση για το Ίδρυμα Σταύρος Νιάρχος
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

AEK BC announce the signing of Tyler Roberson (pic)

26 Ιουλίου 2018, 20:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
AEK BC announce the signing of Tyler Roberson (pic)

AEK BC officially announced on Thursday their third summer signing, after Charis Giannopoulos and Malcolm Xavier Griffin, American Tyler Evan Roberson.

The 24-year-old small forward averaged 10.2 ppg and 7 rpg with the shirt of the Agua Caliente Clippers at NBA G-League during 2017-18 season, while he signed contract with experienced Italian head coach Luca Banchi's team until the summer of 2019.

  • Dislikes0

Christodoulopoulos scores, Olympiacos beat Göztepe S.K. at friendly clash
Christodoulopoulos scores, Olympiacos beat Göztepe S.K. at friendly clash
Thanks to a close-range header by experienced Lazaros Christodoulopoulos at 12', Olympiacos won 1-0...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
20 λεπτά 1 δευτ. πριν
Christodoulopoulos scores, Olympiacos beat Göztepe S.K. at friendly clash
Sandi Križman officially joins PAS Giannina until 2021
Sandi Križman officially joins PAS Giannina until 2021
PAS Giannina officially announced on Thursday the capture of experienced Croatian striker Sandi...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 20 λεπτά πριν
Sandi Križman officially joins PAS Giannina until 2021
Filip Manojlović joins Panionios on loan from Getafe CF
Filip Manojlović joins Panionios on loan from Getafe CF
Getafe CF officially announced on Thursday that international goalkeeper Filip Manojlović will join...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 20 λεπτά πριν
Filip Manojlović joins Panionios on loan from Getafe CF
