AEK BC announce the signing of Tyler Roberson (pic)

AEK BC officially announced on Thursday their third summer signing, after Charis Giannopoulos and Malcolm Xavier Griffin, American Tyler Evan Roberson.
The 24-year-old small forward averaged 10.2 ppg and 7 rpg with the shirt of the Agua Caliente Clippers at NBA G-League during 2017-18 season, while he signed contract with experienced Italian head coach Luca Banchi's team until the summer of 2019.
Ο Τάιλερ Ρόμπερσον στη «Βασίλισσα»! #AEKBC #Welcome (Λεπτομέρειες σε λίγο στο https://t.co/KvhkeDr7qa ) pic.twitter.com/12OU6ztvYU— AEK B.C. (@aekbcgr) 26 Ιουλίου 2018
