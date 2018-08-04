© SPORTSDNA 2018
Singleton at SDNA: "Panathinaikos - Olympiacos? Happy for being with the winners"

4 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:20
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 4 λεπτά πριν
Singleton at SDNA: "Panathinaikos - Olympiacos? Happy for being with the winners"

Power forward of Barcelona Lassa, Chris Singleton, gave an interview at SDNA about Panathinaikos BC and his recent transfer move to the Catalan giants.

"Many Euroleague teams wanted to sign me, but I chose Barcelona Lassa because of the club's tradition, I want to prove myself on top level. There were contract extension talks between Panathinaikos BC and my agent, but I decided to continue my career in Spain. The Greens gave me a chance, I love what we did here the last two seasons, unfortunately we did not manager to reach Euroleague's final four and fight for the title, but winning three domestic titles in two years is really something. Many special moments of playing with Nick Calathes, James Gist, Mike James and the other guys, we all fought together for the team.

I was almost sold back in the summer of 2017, don't ask me to which club, I love the team and our supporters, but this game is our life, it's just business to me. My contract was for 1+1 season, with NBA option out, so my only options were returning to the United States or staying Panathinaikos BC. We won the double during my first season year and the championship at 2017-18, remain undefated at the regular season, winning titles is someting really important. I am happy for being at the side of the winners of Panathinaikos BC - Olympiacos BC rivalry, there is extreme passion in Athens and the whole Greece for these matches.

The referees were OK in Euroleague I am not looking for excuses, I feel completely ready to help Barcelona Lassa returning to success in Europe. I respect the same coaches Giorgos Bartzokas and Xavi Pascual, reaching the Euroleague's Final Four with Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar back in 2015-16 was more important to me than winning domestic titles with Panathinaikos BC and I choose money over fame, because I am not a person enjoying the TV cameras and great publicity, I simply want to do my job", said among other things the 29-year-old American and former player of the Washington Wizards, Jiangsu Dragons, Oklahoma City Blue, Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar (2015-16), Anhui Wenyi at his SDNA interview.

  • Dislikes0
