"Panathinaikos BC in contract talks with Deshaun Thomas"

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Τέλος ο Βικί από τη Βασιλεία - Ο Φράι στον πάγκο με τον ΠΑΟΚ
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ
Τέλος ο Βικί από τη Βασιλεία - Ο Φράι στον πάγκο με τον ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
ΕκτακτοΤέλος ο Βικί από τη Βασιλεία - Ο Φράι στον πάγκο με τον ΠΑΟΚ
Θέλει Παρέχο στην Μπαρτσελόνα ο Βαλβέρδε
Θέλει Παρέχο στην Μπαρτσελόνα ο Βαλβέρδε
PRIMERA DIVISION
4 λεπτά πριν
Θέλει Παρέχο στην Μπαρτσελόνα ο Βαλβέρδε
Το Ανοικτό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου για την ανείπωτη εθνική τραγωδία
Το Ανοικτό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου για την ανείπωτη εθνική τραγωδία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
9 λεπτά πριν
Το Ανοικτό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου για την ανείπωτη εθνική τραγωδία
Πως αλλάζουν οι εποχές τις συνθήκες ενός αγώνα στο Forza Horizon 4
Πως αλλάζουν οι εποχές τις συνθήκες ενός αγώνα στο Forza Horizon 4
GAMING
14 λεπτά πριν
Πως αλλάζουν οι εποχές τις συνθήκες ενός αγώνα στο Forza Horizon 4
Δόξα Δράμας: Ανακοινώνει προπονητή το Σάββατο (28/7)
Δόξα Δράμας: Ανακοινώνει προπονητή το Σάββατο (28/7)
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
16 λεπτά πριν
Δόξα Δράμας: Ανακοινώνει προπονητή το Σάββατο (28/7)
Τη Δευτέρα η άφιξη του Μεριά
Τη Δευτέρα η άφιξη του Μεριά
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 λεπτά πριν
Τη Δευτέρα η άφιξη του Μεριά
ΕΠΟ: 50.000 ευρώ και φιλικό ματς για τους πληγέντες
ΕΠΟ: 50.000 ευρώ και φιλικό ματς για τους πληγέντες
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
17 λεπτά πριν
ΕΠΟ: 50.000 ευρώ και φιλικό ματς για τους πληγέντες
Eπιστρέφει στα παρκέ ο Όντομ! (pic)
Eπιστρέφει στα παρκέ ο Όντομ! (pic)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
18 λεπτά πριν
Eπιστρέφει στα παρκέ ο Όντομ! (pic)
Φεύγει ο Κορέα, έρχεται ο Βιδάλ στην Σεβίλλη
Φεύγει ο Κορέα, έρχεται ο Βιδάλ στην Σεβίλλη
PRIMERA DIVISION
19 λεπτά πριν
Φεύγει ο Κορέα, έρχεται ο Βιδάλ στην Σεβίλλη
Κλήση στην πυροσβεστική για τον απεγκλωβισμό 73χρονης στα Μελίσσια
Κλήση στην πυροσβεστική για τον απεγκλωβισμό 73χρονης στα Μελίσσια
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
23 λεπτά πριν
Κλήση στην πυροσβεστική για τον απεγκλωβισμό 73χρονης στα Μελίσσια
Μεγάλη ανατροπή στη «Μουρμούρα»: Αυτή παίρνει τη θέση της Λαμπρόγιαννη!
Μεγάλη ανατροπή στη «Μουρμούρα»: Αυτή παίρνει τη θέση της Λαμπρόγιαννη!
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
29 λεπτά πριν
Μεγάλη ανατροπή στη «Μουρμούρα»: Αυτή παίρνει τη θέση της Λαμπρόγιαννη!
Θλίψη στον ΕΣΑΚΕ για τον Αναστασάτο
Θλίψη στον ΕΣΑΚΕ για τον Αναστασάτο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
35 λεπτά πριν
Θλίψη στον ΕΣΑΚΕ για τον Αναστασάτο
Ανακοίνωσε 38χρονο τερματοφύλακα η Τσέλσι (pic)
Ανακοίνωσε 38χρονο τερματοφύλακα η Τσέλσι (pic)
PREMIER LEAGUE
39 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε 38χρονο τερματοφύλακα η Τσέλσι (pic)
ΔΕΗ: Μέσα στο Σαββατοκύριακο θα έχουν αποκατασταθεί οι ζημιές στο μεγαλύτερό τους μέρος
ΔΕΗ: Μέσα στο Σαββατοκύριακο θα έχουν αποκατασταθεί οι ζημιές στο μεγαλύτερό τους μέρος
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
48 λεπτά πριν
ΔΕΗ: Μέσα στο Σαββατοκύριακο θα έχουν αποκατασταθεί οι ζημιές στο μεγαλύτερό τους μέρος
Μαρότα: «Θέλει να επιστρέψει στην Γιουβέντους ο Μπονούτσι»
Μαρότα: «Θέλει να επιστρέψει στην Γιουβέντους ο Μπονούτσι»
SERIE A
49 λεπτά πριν
Μαρότα: «Θέλει να επιστρέψει στην Γιουβέντους ο Μπονούτσι»
Αποσύρεται η τροπολογία για τις αυξήσεις διοικητών, μετά την κατακραυγή
Αποσύρεται η τροπολογία για τις αυξήσεις διοικητών, μετά την κατακραυγή
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
Αποσύρεται η τροπολογία για τις αυξήσεις διοικητών, μετά την κατακραυγή
«Σε επαφές με τον ΝτεΣόν Τόμας ο Παναθηναϊκός»
«Σε επαφές με τον ΝτεΣόν Τόμας ο Παναθηναϊκός»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
54 λεπτά πριν
«Σε επαφές με τον ΝτεΣόν Τόμας ο Παναθηναϊκός»
ΑΟΧ Κισσαμικός: Αρναρέλλης ο έκτος
ΑΟΧ Κισσαμικός: Αρναρέλλης ο έκτος
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
ΑΟΧ Κισσαμικός: Αρναρέλλης ο έκτος
Καραμέρος: «Αν δεν έχουμε νεκρό με την πλημμύρα στο Μαρούσι, θα είναι θαύμα»
Καραμέρος: «Αν δεν έχουμε νεκρό με την πλημμύρα στο Μαρούσι, θα είναι θαύμα»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
56 λεπτά πριν
Καραμέρος: «Αν δεν έχουμε νεκρό με την πλημμύρα στο Μαρούσι, θα είναι θαύμα»
Οριστικά πράσινος έως το 2021 ο Πούγγουρας!
Οριστικά πράσινος έως το 2021 ο Πούγγουρας!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Οριστικά πράσινος έως το 2021 ο Πούγγουρας!
«Τελεσίγραφο» Ηρακλή στους εκπροσώπους του Γερμανικού ομίλου
«Τελεσίγραφο» Ηρακλή στους εκπροσώπους του Γερμανικού ομίλου
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Τελεσίγραφο» Ηρακλή στους εκπροσώπους του Γερμανικού ομίλου
Τα συλλυπητήρια της ΚΕΔ/ΕΠΟ για τον Γιάννη Κριθινάκη
Τα συλλυπητήρια της ΚΕΔ/ΕΠΟ για τον Γιάννη Κριθινάκη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τα συλλυπητήρια της ΚΕΔ/ΕΠΟ για τον Γιάννη Κριθινάκη
Στις 8 και τις 14 Αυγούστου τα ματς της ΑΕΚ
Στις 8 και τις 14 Αυγούστου τα ματς της ΑΕΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στις 8 και τις 14 Αυγούστου τα ματς της ΑΕΚ
Επαναλειτουργούν οι κατασκηνώσεις του δήμου Αθηναίων στον Αγ. Ανδρέα
Επαναλειτουργούν οι κατασκηνώσεις του δήμου Αθηναίων στον Αγ. Ανδρέα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Επαναλειτουργούν οι κατασκηνώσεις του δήμου Αθηναίων στον Αγ. Ανδρέα
Στενό μαρκάρισμα της Λιμόζ στον Χάρντι
Στενό μαρκάρισμα της Λιμόζ στον Χάρντι
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Στενό μαρκάρισμα της Λιμόζ στον Χάρντι
Πληρώνει 19 εκατ. ευρώ και... καθαρίζει για τη φοροδιαφυγή ο Κριστιάνο
Πληρώνει 19 εκατ. ευρώ και... καθαρίζει για τη φοροδιαφυγή ο Κριστιάνο
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Πληρώνει 19 εκατ. ευρώ και... καθαρίζει για τη φοροδιαφυγή ο Κριστιάνο
Έφτασε στο Ντίσελντορφ ο Άρης
Έφτασε στο Ντίσελντορφ ο Άρης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Έφτασε στο Ντίσελντορφ ο Άρης
«Καλεί» Μπατσουαγί η Βαλένθια
«Καλεί» Μπατσουαγί η Βαλένθια
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
«Καλεί» Μπατσουαγί η Βαλένθια
Πρόκριση στην Ελβετία - Την ξέρει την συνταγή ο ΠΑΟΚ
Πρόκριση στην Ελβετία - Την ξέρει την συνταγή ο ΠΑΟΚ
ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Πρόκριση στην Ελβετία - Την ξέρει την συνταγή ο ΠΑΟΚ
Συμφωνία Λίβερπουλ - Βίντα, απομένει το «ΟΚ» της Μπεσίκτας
Συμφωνία Λίβερπουλ - Βίντα, απομένει το «ΟΚ» της Μπεσίκτας
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Συμφωνία Λίβερπουλ - Βίντα, απομένει το «ΟΚ» της Μπεσίκτας
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

"Panathinaikos BC in contract talks with Deshaun Thomas"

26 Ιουλίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 25 λεπτά πριν
"Panathinaikos BC in contract talks with Deshaun Thomas"

According to Israeli basketball reporter David Pick, Panathinaikos BC are currently in contract talks with American power forward Deshaun Leroy Thomas.

The 27-year-old former player of JSF Nanterre 92, Barcelona Lassa (2014-15), Austin Spurs, Anadolu Efes SK averaged 11.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.2 apg at his 28 Euroleague performances with Maccabi Tel Aviv during 2017-18 season, while Catalan head coach of the Greens, Xavi Pascual, has faith in his quality and experience.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Willian Arão deal with Olympiacos falls through
Willian Arão deal with Olympiacos falls through
The administration of Olympiacos will not be able to complete the purchase of Brazilian...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 29 λεπτά πριν
Willian Arão deal with Olympiacos falls through
Aris announce the signing of Fran Vélez
Aris announce the signing of Fran Vélez
Aris officially announced on Wednesday night the signing of Spanish central / right defender...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
25 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Aris announce the signing of Fran Vélez
SDNA's exclusive: Panionios BC targeting Sir'Dominic Pointer
SDNA's exclusive: Panionios BC targeting Sir'Dominic Pointer
According to SDNA's exclusive information, Panionios BC are monitoring the case of American...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
25 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:00
SDNA's exclusive: Panionios BC targeting Sir'Dominic Pointer
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
"Panathinaikos BC in contract talks with Deshaun Thomas"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’