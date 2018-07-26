"Panathinaikos BC in contract talks with Deshaun Thomas"

According to Israeli basketball reporter David Pick, Panathinaikos BC are currently in contract talks with American power forward Deshaun Leroy Thomas.
The 27-year-old former player of JSF Nanterre 92, Barcelona Lassa (2014-15), Austin Spurs, Anadolu Efes SK averaged 11.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.2 apg at his 28 Euroleague performances with Maccabi Tel Aviv during 2017-18 season, while Catalan head coach of the Greens, Xavi Pascual, has faith in his quality and experience.
Euroleague free agent DeShaun Thomas, I'm told, has been in discusisons with Panathinaikos to fill vacant power-forward position and stretch the floor for Xavi Pascual. Talks ongoing....— David Pick (@IAmDPick) 26 Ιουλίου 2018
