Marcus Denmon set to leave Panathinaikos BC, the Greens will sign power forward

25 Ιουλίου 2018, 18:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 12 λεπτά πριν
Marcus Denmon set to leave Panathinaikos BC, the Greens will sign power forward

American shooting guard of Panathinaikos BC, Marcus Edward Denmon, is expected to continue his career in China with the shirt of Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

The Greens will use the money saved from the contract of 28-year-old former player of Élan Chalon, Tofaş SK, New Basket Brindisi, İstanbul BB, Gaziantep Basketbol (2016-17), which expires in the summer of 2019, in order to sign a quality power foward ahead of 2018-19 season and replace his compatriot, Chris Singleton.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Panathinaikos BC want to keep Matt Lojeski ahead of 2018-19 season
Panathinaikos BC want to keep Matt Lojeski ahead of 2018-19 season
SDNA understands that the administration of Panathinaikos BC is intended to keep experienced Matt...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
8 λεπτά 17 δευτ. πριν
Panathinaikos BC want to keep Matt Lojeski ahead of 2018-19 season
Panionios BC eyeing Dimitris Mavroeidis return
Panionios BC eyeing Dimitris Mavroeidis return
SDNA understands that Panionios BC are currently monitoring the case of experienced international...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 13 λεπτά πριν
Panionios BC eyeing Dimitris Mavroeidis return
Giorgos Papagiannis brings food to the firemen of Attica (pic)
Giorgos Papagiannis brings food to the firemen of Attica (pic)
International center of Panathinaikos BC, Giorgos Papagiannis, brought food to the firemen who are...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 43 λεπτά πριν
Giorgos Papagiannis brings food to the firemen of Attica (pic)
