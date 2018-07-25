Marcus Denmon set to leave Panathinaikos BC, the Greens will sign power forward

American shooting guard of Panathinaikos BC, Marcus Edward Denmon, is expected to continue his career in China with the shirt of Zhejiang Golden Bulls.
The Greens will use the money saved from the contract of 28-year-old former player of Élan Chalon, Tofaş SK, New Basket Brindisi, İstanbul BB, Gaziantep Basketbol (2016-17), which expires in the summer of 2019, in order to sign a quality power foward ahead of 2018-19 season and replace his compatriot, Chris Singleton.
I'm told Dwyane Wade rumbles to China aren't as serious as advertised. Source: Zhejiang Golden Bulls are signing Panathinaikos scorer Marcus Denmon to $1.2M net deal. His Euroleague rights are owned by the Greek champions for the 2019-20 season.— David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 25, 2018
- Likes0
- Dislikes0