Sasa Doncic: "This is the reason why I wrote the letter to Luka..."

Some days ago, Sasa Doncic wrote an emotional letter to his son, Luka, which was published at "sportraits.org". The letter went viral immediately and it was discussed all around Europe. In a conversation he had with sdna.gr, the father of the European champion explained why he chose this platform and made clear that he just did it because he liked the idea.
"Everything started at the European Championship in Turkey, when the person who is responsible for sportraits.org explained to me what he had on mind and his idea to write a letter to Luka. Ηe wanted me to present something new about Luka that had not been written before. I would write about my feelings when he was born, how I felt during special situations in his life etc. I like this idea.
Of course, I asked him to help me, because it was something that I had not done before. So, we started. We stayed in touch after Euroleague's Final Four and we finished the letter after Luka was drafted.
The most important point is that we, as parents, have the duty to help our children in any way we can without treating them as we own them. That's what I did with Luka. My son has already made a great career with achievements, but my love haven't been affected or changed at all by his progress. My love isn't getting bigger because Luka is a great basketball player. I love him the same way I did when he was born. And I would love him no matter what. The same happens with my daughter.
The thing that I liked most and made me express my feelings with this letter at sportraits.org was the fact that we talk about something new, not a typical interview about Luka that people may have enough of. It was a letter, something different and I thought it would be good to do it.
Some people from my country asked if there is something in my bond with Luka and I decided to write the letter. There is nothing wrong with me and my son, I just found this a nice idea and I wrote it. I didn't suddenly love Luka because he was drafted or he played for Real. He is my blood, he is Luka Doncic and my love remains the same since he was born".
