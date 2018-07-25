Sasa Doncic: "This is the reason why I wrote the letter to Luka..."

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ελ Καντουρί: «Οι σκέψεις μας στις οικογένειες στην Αθήνα» (pic)
Ελ Καντουρί: «Οι σκέψεις μας στις οικογένειες στην Αθήνα» (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
27 δευτ. πριν
Ελ Καντουρί: «Οι σκέψεις μας στις οικογένειες στην Αθήνα» (pic)
Επίσημα στον Ήφαιστο Λήμνου ο Μπρέιζελτον
Επίσημα στον Ήφαιστο Λήμνου ο Μπρέιζελτον
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
Επίσημα στον Ήφαιστο Λήμνου ο Μπρέιζελτον
Ο Τζέλσον Μάρτινς στην Ατλέτικο για έξι χρόνια
Ο Τζέλσον Μάρτινς στην Ατλέτικο για έξι χρόνια
PRIMERA DIVISION
2 λεπτά πριν
Ο Τζέλσον Μάρτινς στην Ατλέτικο για έξι χρόνια
Συγκλονιστική ιστορία στο Μάτι: Μητέρα έτρεχε να σώσει το 6 μηνών βρέφος της -Δεν κατάλαβε ότι πέθανε στην αγκαλιά της
Συγκλονιστική ιστορία: Μητέρα έτρεχε να σώσει το 6 μηνών βρέφος της -Δεν κατάλαβε ότι πέθανε στην αγκαλιά της
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
Συγκλονιστική ιστορία στο Μάτι: Μητέρα έτρεχε να σώσει το 6 μηνών βρέφος της -Δεν κατάλαβε ότι πέθανε στην αγκαλιά της
Επίσημο: Συνεχίζει στην Μακάμπι ο Τάιους
Επίσημο: Συνεχίζει στην Μακάμπι ο Τάιους
EUROLEAGUE
14 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Συνεχίζει στην Μακάμπι ο Τάιους
Τέλος από την ΤΣΣΚΑ ο Φριντζόν (vid)
Τέλος από την ΤΣΣΚΑ ο Φριντζόν (vid)
EUROLEAGUE
18 λεπτά πριν
Τέλος από την ΤΣΣΚΑ ο Φριντζόν (vid)
Κλάιφερτ: « Θα δώσω το 100% για την Ρόμα»
Κλάιφερτ: « Θα δώσω το 100% για την Ρόμα»
SERIE A
23 λεπτά πριν
Κλάιφερτ: « Θα δώσω το 100% για την Ρόμα»
Ανατριχίλα στο οικόπεδο της Αποκάλυψης: Εδώ βρέθηκαν νεκροί οι 26 άνθρωποι
Ανατριχίλα στο οικόπεδο της Αποκάλυψης: Εδώ βρέθηκαν νεκροί οι 26 άνθρωποι
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
25 λεπτά πριν
Ανατριχίλα στο οικόπεδο της Αποκάλυψης: Εδώ βρέθηκαν νεκροί οι 26 άνθρωποι
Άνω – κάτω στην Βασιλεία: «Είστε ανίκανοι...»
Άνω – κάτω στην Βασιλεία: «Είστε ανίκανοι...»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
Άνω – κάτω στην Βασιλεία: «Είστε ανίκανοι...»
Ανατροπή στο θρίλερ με τα δυο αγνοούμενα κοριτσάκια - Tι λέει ο άνδρας που ήταν μαζί τους
Ανατροπή στο θρίλερ με τα δυο αγνοούμενα κοριτσάκια - Tι λέει ο άνδρας που ήταν μαζί τους
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
36 λεπτά πριν
Ανατροπή στο θρίλερ με τα δυο αγνοούμενα κοριτσάκια - Tι λέει ο άνδρας που ήταν μαζί τους
«Συμφωνία της Ρεάλ για Κουρτουά, στα υπόψιν ο Γιορίς»
«Συμφωνία της Ρεάλ για Κουρτουά, στα υπόψιν ο Γιορίς»
PRIMERA DIVISION
38 λεπτά πριν
«Συμφωνία της Ρεάλ για Κουρτουά, στα υπόψιν ο Γιορίς»
Αλαλούμ: Το Λιμενικό έσωζε ανθρώπους και η πυροσβεστική έλεγε «αναμείνατε»
Αλαλούμ: Το Λιμενικό έσωζε ανθρώπους και η πυροσβεστική έλεγε «αναμείνατε»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
40 λεπτά πριν
Αλαλούμ: Το Λιμενικό έσωζε ανθρώπους και η πυροσβεστική έλεγε «αναμείνατε»
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Ψάχνει αντίπαλο για φιλικό
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Ψάχνει αντίπαλο για φιλικό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
40 λεπτά πριν
Απόλλων Σμύρνης: Ψάχνει αντίπαλο για φιλικό
«Ματιές» Πανιωνίου σε Μαυροειδή
«Ματιές» Πανιωνίου σε Μαυροειδή
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
47 λεπτά πριν
«Ματιές» Πανιωνίου σε Μαυροειδή
Γερμανικός Τύπος: «Μετά τις φλόγες έρχεται η οργή»
Γερμανικός Τύπος: «Μετά τις φλόγες έρχεται η οργή»
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
Γερμανικός Τύπος: «Μετά τις φλόγες έρχεται η οργή»
Στην Ατλ. Παραναένσε ο Αζεβέδο (pic)
Στην Ατλ. Παραναένσε ο Αζεβέδο (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Στην Ατλ. Παραναένσε ο Αζεβέδο (pic)
Ανακοίνωσε Αολού η Μονακό (pic)
Ανακοίνωσε Αολού η Μονακό (pic)
LIGUE 1
59 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Αολού η Μονακό (pic)
«Ψάχνεται» για Μινιολέ η Μπεσίκτας
«Ψάχνεται» για Μινιολέ η Μπεσίκτας
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Ψάχνεται» για Μινιολέ η Μπεσίκτας
Κάλεσμα του Προμηθέα για βοήθεια στους πληγέντες
Κάλεσμα του Προμηθέα για βοήθεια στους πληγέντες
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κάλεσμα του Προμηθέα για βοήθεια στους πληγέντες
Συγκλονίζει η ιστορία νεκρού ζευγαριού στο Μάτι: Η γυναίκα μπορούσε να φύγει αλλά έμεινε στο πλάι του συζύγου της
Iστορία νεκρού ζευγαριού στο Μάτι: Η γυναίκα μπορούσε να φύγει αλλά έμεινε στο πλάι του συζύγου της
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Συγκλονίζει η ιστορία νεκρού ζευγαριού στο Μάτι: Η γυναίκα μπορούσε να φύγει αλλά έμεινε στο πλάι του συζύγου της
Πασκουάλ: «Είμαι βαθιά συγκλονισμένος, κουράγιο Έλληνες»
Πασκουάλ: «Είμαι βαθιά συγκλονισμένος, κουράγιο Έλληνες»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Πασκουάλ: «Είμαι βαθιά συγκλονισμένος, κουράγιο Έλληνες»
Χακόμπο: «Το ποδόσφαιρο δεν είναι σημαντικό, ακόμα μια μάχη για την Ελλάδα» (pic)
Χακόμπο: «Το ποδόσφαιρο δεν είναι σημαντικό, ακόμα μια μάχη για την Ελλάδα» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χακόμπο: «Το ποδόσφαιρο δεν είναι σημαντικό, ακόμα μια μάχη για την Ελλάδα» (pic)
Πογέτ: «Μπορεί να πάρει ένα παιχνίδι μόνος του ο Μάλκομ»
Πογέτ: «Μπορεί να πάρει ένα παιχνίδι μόνος του ο Μάλκομ»
LIGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Πογέτ: «Μπορεί να πάρει ένα παιχνίδι μόνος του ο Μάλκομ»
Προς Παναθηναϊκό ο Σακελλαρίου για συμπλήρωμα στη 15άδα
Προς Παναθηναϊκό ο Σακελλαρίου για συμπλήρωμα στη 15άδα
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Προς Παναθηναϊκό ο Σακελλαρίου για συμπλήρωμα στη 15άδα
Πέλκας: «Όλοι μαζί μπορούμε...» (pic)
Πέλκας: «Όλοι μαζί μπορούμε...» (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Πέλκας: «Όλοι μαζί μπορούμε...» (pic)
«Δεν καταλάβαινα τι έλεγε η μαμά μου»: Η συγκλονιστική στιγμή που «λύγισε» την Σία Κοσιώνη (vid)
«Δεν καταλάβαινα τι έλεγε η μαμά μου»: Η συγκλονιστική στιγμή που «λύγισε» την Σία Κοσιώνη (vid)
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
«Δεν καταλάβαινα τι έλεγε η μαμά μου»: Η συγκλονιστική στιγμή που «λύγισε» την Σία Κοσιώνη (vid)
Προσεύχεται για την Ελλάδα και ο Τουπάν (pic)
Προσεύχεται για την Ελλάδα και ο Τουπάν (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Προσεύχεται για την Ελλάδα και ο Τουπάν (pic)
Άνθρωπος ξεψύχησε στη γωνία του σπιτιού της Χριστίνας Λαμπίρη! Συγκλονισμένη η παρουσιάστρια! (vid)
Άνθρωπος ξεψύχησε στη γωνία του σπιτιού της Χριστίνας Λαμπίρη! Συγκλονισμένη η παρουσιάστρια! (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Άνθρωπος ξεψύχησε στη γωνία του σπιτιού της Χριστίνας Λαμπίρη! Συγκλονισμένη η παρουσιάστρια! (vid)
Τρελαμένος στα αποδυτήρια ο Λουτσέσκου – Τι του έφταιγε και τι άκουσαν οι παίκτες
Τρελαμένος στα αποδυτήρια ο Λουτσέσκου – Τι του έφταιγε και τι άκουσαν οι παίκτες
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τρελαμένος στα αποδυτήρια ο Λουτσέσκου – Τι του έφταιγε και τι άκουσαν οι παίκτες
Δέκα εκατ. ευρώ από την Βουλή για την ανακούφιση των πυροπαθών
Δέκα εκατ. ευρώ από την Βουλή για την ανακούφιση των πυροπαθών
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δέκα εκατ. ευρώ από την Βουλή για την ανακούφιση των πυροπαθών
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

Sasa Doncic: "This is the reason why I wrote the letter to Luka..."

25 Ιουλίου 2018, 12:08
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Sasa Doncic: "This is the reason why I wrote the letter to Luka..."

Sasa Doncic talked to SDNA and explained why he chose to write an emotional letter to his son, Luka.

Some days ago, Sasa Doncic wrote an emotional letter to his son, Luka, which was published at "sportraits.org". The letter went viral immediately and it was discussed all around Europe. In a conversation he had with sdna.gr, the father of the European champion explained why he chose this platform and made clear that he just did it because he liked the idea.

"Everything started at the European Championship in Turkey, when the person who is responsible for sportraits.org explained to me what he had on mind and his idea to write a letter to Luka. Ηe wanted me to present something new about Luka that had not been written before. I would write about my feelings when he was born, how I felt during special situations in his life etc. I like this idea. 

Of course, I asked him to help me, because it was something that I had not done before. So, we started. We stayed in touch after Euroleague's Final Four and we finished the letter after Luka was drafted.

The most important point is that we, as parents, have the duty to help our children in any way we can without treating them as we own them. That's what I did with Luka. My son has already made a great career with achievements, but my love haven't been affected or changed at all by his progress. My love isn't getting bigger because Luka is a great basketball player. I love him the same way I did when he was born. And I would love him no matter what. The same happens with my daughter.

The thing that I liked most and made me express my feelings with this letter at sportraits.org was the fact that we talk about something new, not a typical interview about Luka that people may have enough of. It was a letter, something different and I thought it would be good to do it.

Some people from my country asked if there is something in my bond with Luka and I decided to write the letter. There is nothing wrong with me and my son, I just found this a nice idea and I wrote it. I didn't suddenly love Luka because he was drafted or he played for Real. He is my blood, he is Luka Doncic and my love remains the same since he was born".

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Sasa Doncic: "This is the reason why I wrote the letter to Luka..."
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’