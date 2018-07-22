© SPORTSDNA 2018
Panathinaikos monitoring Bulgarian striker Andrey Galabinov

22 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:00
Panathinaikos monitoring Bulgarian striker Andrey Galabinov

SDNA understands that the officials of Panathinaikos are currently monitoring the case of experienced Bulgarian striker of Genoa CFC, Andrey Galabinov.

The current contract of 29-year-old international and former player of Castellarano, Bologna FC 1909, Giulianova, Giacomense, Lumezzane, AS Livorno Calcio (2011-15), Sorrento, Bassano, Gubbio, US Avellino 1912, Novara Calcio with the historic Italian club expires in the summer of 2020, while he scored three goals at 20 championship performances during 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

