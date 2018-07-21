© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"Panathinaikos and APOEL for Andrey Galabinov"

21 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 37 λεπτά πριν
"Panathinaikos and APOEL for Andrey Galabinov"

Panathinaikos and APOEL are still interested in signing experienced Bulgarian striker of Genoa CFC, Andrey Galabinov, according to reports from Italy.

The current contract of 29-year-old international and former player of Castellarano, Bologna FC 1909, Giulianova, Giacomense, Lumezzane, AS Livorno Calcio (2011-15), Sorrento, Bassano, Gubbio, US Avellino 1912, Novara Calcio with the historic Italian club expires in the summer of 2020, while he scored three goals at 20 championship performances during 2017-18 season.

