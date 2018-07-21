Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe returns to his motherland and signs with KAA Gent

KAA Gent officially announced the capture of Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe from Olympiacos, with the central midfielder signing contract until the summer of 2020.
The 29-year-old Belgian international and former player of RSC Anderlecht, Hamburger SV (2007-09), Norwich City, Rotherham United, Legia Warsaw scored four goals at 28 performances in all competitions with the Reds during 2017-18 season, before returning to his motherland.
Welcome home @VadisOfficial! https://t.co/sR18nqOE2p— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) July 21, 2018
