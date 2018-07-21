© SPORTSDNA 2018
Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe returns to his motherland and signs with KAA Gent

21 Ιουλίου 2018, 16:10
KAA Gent officially announced the capture of Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe from Olympiacos, with the central midfielder signing contract until the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old Belgian international and former player of RSC Anderlecht, Hamburger SV (2007-09), Norwich City, Rotherham United, Legia Warsaw scored four goals at 28 performances in all competitions with the Reds during 2017-18 season, before returning to his motherland.

Udinese Calcio targeting Dimitris Nikolaou
Udinese Calcio targeting Dimitris Nikolaou
Udinese Calcio are interested in purchasing talented central defender of Olympiacos, Dimitris...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
40 λεπτά 2 δευτ. πριν
Udinese Calcio targeting Dimitris Nikolaou
Tomas Pekhart wants to return to Greece for Panathinaikos
Tomas Pekhart wants to return to Greece for Panathinaikos
Experienced Czech striker of Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Tomas Pekhart, seems willing to return to Greek...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 40 λεπτά πριν
Tomas Pekhart wants to return to Greece for Panathinaikos
Rion Brown officially joins Promitheas Patras
Rion Brown officially joins Promitheas Patras
Promitheas Patras officially announced on Friday morning their deal with 27-year-old American combo...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
20 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Rion Brown officially joins Promitheas Patras
