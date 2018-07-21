Tomas Pekhart wants to return to Greece for Panathinaikos

Experienced Czech striker of Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Tomas Pekhart, seems willing to return to Greek Super League for Panathinaikos in the summer of 2018.
The 29-year-old international and former player of Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Slavia Prague, FK Jablonec, Sparta Prague, FC Nürnberg (2011-14), FC Ingolstadt 04 was a member of AEK between January of 2016 and June of 2017, winning the Greek Cup of 2015-16 season, while his current contract with the Israeli club expires in the summer of 2020.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0