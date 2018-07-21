© SPORTSDNA 2018
Λίβερπουλ: Δεν ταξίδεψε με την αποστολή ο Ινγκς
Με Γκερέρο και τους τρεις Έλληνες διεθνείς πίσω του κόντρα στην Γκενκ ο Ολυμπιακός
Τα καλύτερα του Πρέπελιτς με τους Σλοβένους (vid)
Νέος πρόεδρος και μεγάλο μεταγραφικό μπάτζετ στην Μίλαν
Το backstage της νέας εμφάνισης του ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
Αποθέωσε Ενρίκε ο Γκουαρδιόλα: «Ιδανικός για την εθνική Ισπανίας»
Ηρόδοτος: Ανακοίνωσε Μυλωνά, κράτησε Πλευριτάκη
Βρέθηκε νεκρή στο διαμέρισμα της γνωστό μοντέλο και πρωταγωνίστρια!
Κούγιας: «Θέλω να είναι μάγκας ο γιος μου, θα βρούν όλοι τηλεοπτικό συμβόλαιο»
Τρίκαλα: Πήραν Νιάρο, ανανέωσαν με τρεις
Πάει για το μπαμ της χρονιάς: Ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού που ακούγεται για το «Nomads» (Pics)
Πλησιάζει σε συμφωνία για Ριτσάρλισον η Έβερτον
Έξαλλοι στη Σεβίλλη για το Σούπερ Καπ: «Θα παίξουμε από υποχρέωση»
Τι πάθηση είναι το “πόδι του αθλητή” και πότε κινδυνεύετε;
Ψάχνει σπίτι στην Αθήνα ο Μιραλάς!
Κάργας: «Ο Μαραντόνα μου είπε ότι μοιάζω με τον Ζιρού, μοιρασμένες οι πιθανότητες με Ατρόμητο»
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
Mεταγραφή Κουκουλάκη στην ΕΠΣ Αθηνών, «θέμα» με Βασάρα
Ρουμενίγκε εναντίον της γερμανικής Π.Ο.: «Τη διοικούν οπαδοί»
Η Disney απέλυσε τον δημιουργό των ταινιών Guardians Of The Galaxy
«Ψάχνεται» για το αστέρι της Σενεγάλης η Μπαρτσελόνα
Οι φίλαθλοι της Ρεάλ είδαν αυτή τη φωτογραφία του Μπέιλ και είπαν «ουάου»
Φιλικά με Άρη και Ηρακλή για Ξάνθη
«Προς Γκραν Κανάρια ο Τιλί»
Η «ώρα της κρίσης» για τις πέντε ελληνικές ομάδες στην Ευρώπη!
Πέφτουν στη θάλασσα για μια selfie με τον Μέσι! (vid)
Καμπέσας: «Εξαιρετική εμπειρία στην Ελλάδα»
Μεγάλο «κόλπο» Νταμπίζα – Έκλεισε σούπερ παίκτες – Δεν φαντάζεστε ποιος… καθάρισε για τη μεταγραφή!
Γκος: «Τιμή και προνόμιο να παίζεις στον ΠΑΟΚ» (pic)
Διπλό δυστύχημα με μετανάστες που παρασύρθηκαν από τρένο στην Αλεξανδρούπολη
Τα «εντατικά» του Δώνη στους «μικρούς» και τα τελειώματα του Σιφναίου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Tomas Pekhart wants to return to Greece for Panathinaikos

21 Ιουλίου 2018, 15:00
Experienced Czech striker of Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Tomas Pekhart, seems willing to return to Greek Super League for Panathinaikos in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old international and former player of Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Slavia Prague, FK Jablonec, Sparta Prague, FC Nürnberg (2011-14), FC Ingolstadt 04 was a member of AEK between January of 2016 and June of 2017, winning the Greek Cup of 2015-16 season, while his current contract with the Israeli club expires in the summer of 2020.

Promitheas Patras officially announced on Friday morning their deal with 27-year-old American combo...
Talented left defender Ilias Chatzitheodoridis is expected to be released from Brentford, in order...
Olympiacos are among the teams interested in signing experienced defensive midfielder Miguel Luís...
