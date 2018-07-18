Epsilon Channel interested in the TV rights of seven Super League clubs

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ηλικιωμένοι gamers στη Σουηδία έχουν ενθουσιάσει τα πλήθη
Ηλικιωμένοι gamers στη Σουηδία έχουν ενθουσιάσει τα πλήθη
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
2 λεπτά πριν
Ηλικιωμένοι gamers στη Σουηδία έχουν ενθουσιάσει τα πλήθη
Ισπανικά «μάτια» για Ταχτσίδη
Ισπανικά «μάτια» για Ταχτσίδη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
4 λεπτά πριν
Ισπανικά «μάτια» για Ταχτσίδη
Εικόνες από την προπόνηση του Παναιτωλικού
Εικόνες από την προπόνηση του Παναιτωλικού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
4 λεπτά πριν
Εικόνες από την προπόνηση του Παναιτωλικού
Στο Παρίσι ο ατζέντης του Μπονούτσι, φήμες για deal με την Παρί
Στο Παρίσι ο ατζέντης του Μπονούτσι, φήμες για deal με την Παρί
LIGUE 1
9 λεπτά πριν
Στο Παρίσι ο ατζέντης του Μπονούτσι, φήμες για deal με την Παρί
Προχωράει του Κωσταντινίδη στον Άρη
Προχωράει του Κωσταντινίδη στον Άρη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Προχωράει του Κωσταντινίδη στον Άρη
Με Κούτρη κόντρα στη Σιντ Τρούιντεν ο Ολυμπιακός
Με Κούτρη κόντρα στη Σιντ Τρούιντεν ο Ολυμπιακός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Με Κούτρη κόντρα στη Σιντ Τρούιντεν ο Ολυμπιακός
Ιταλία - Ελλάδα 76-70
Πρόωρος αποκλεισμός για την Νέων Ανδρών, που «λύγισε» στο φινάλε
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
16 λεπτά πριν
Ιταλία - Ελλάδα 76-70
Από τον Ατρόμητο στην Γιρεσουνσπόρ ο Ντάουντα
Από τον Ατρόμητο στην Γιρεσουνσπόρ ο Ντάουντα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
19 λεπτά πριν
Από τον Ατρόμητο στην Γιρεσουνσπόρ ο Ντάουντα
Καταγγελία: Μαυροφορεμένη γυναίκα χαρακώνει μωρά στα Νότια Προάστια
Καταγγελία: Μαυροφορεμένη γυναίκα χαρακώνει μωρά στα Νότια Προάστια
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
24 λεπτά πριν
Καταγγελία: Μαυροφορεμένη γυναίκα χαρακώνει μωρά στα Νότια Προάστια
Η άφιξη του Λούκας Μπογέ για λογαριασμό της ΑΕΚ σε κλικς
Η άφιξη του Λούκας Μπογέ για λογαριασμό της ΑΕΚ σε κλικς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
32 λεπτά πριν
Η άφιξη του Λούκας Μπογέ για λογαριασμό της ΑΕΚ σε κλικς
Ο Μαουρίτσιο Σάρι στο Στάμφορντ Μπριτζ (vids)
Ο Μαουρίτσιο Σάρι στο Στάμφορντ Μπριτζ (vids)
PREMIER LEAGUE
34 λεπτά πριν
Ο Μαουρίτσιο Σάρι στο Στάμφορντ Μπριτζ (vids)
Η επιστήμη απεφάνθη: Αυτού του είδους η τελετή γάμου οδηγεί στα περισσότερα διαζύγια
Η επιστήμη απεφάνθη: Αυτού του είδους η τελετή γάμου οδηγεί στα περισσότερα διαζύγια
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
36 λεπτά πριν
Η επιστήμη απεφάνθη: Αυτού του είδους η τελετή γάμου οδηγεί στα περισσότερα διαζύγια
Βόμβα: Επίσημο ενδιαφέρον του «Epsilon» για τους τηλεοπτικά άστεγους!
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ
Βόμβα: Επίσημο ενδιαφέρον του «Epsilon» για τους τηλεοπτικά άστεγους!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Βόμβα: Επίσημο ενδιαφέρον του «Epsilon» για τους τηλεοπτικά άστεγους!
Ανακοίνωσε Σιγάλα, Βελέντζα η Κόρινθος
Ανακοίνωσε Σιγάλα, Βελέντζα η Κόρινθος
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
39 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Σιγάλα, Βελέντζα η Κόρινθος
Μπενίτεθ: «Είχα πρόταση από την Εθνική Ισπανίας για το Μουντιάλ»
Μπενίτεθ: «Είχα πρόταση από την Εθνική Ισπανίας για το Μουντιάλ»
MUNDIAL 2018
39 λεπτά πριν
Μπενίτεθ: «Είχα πρόταση από την Εθνική Ισπανίας για το Μουντιάλ»
Είχε πρόβλημα και τους κορόιδεψε όλους: Ο τερματοφύλακας του Ολυμπιακού που δεν έπεφτε ποτέ (pics)
Είχε πρόβλημα και τους κορόιδεψε όλους: Ο τερματοφύλακας του Ολυμπιακού που δεν έπεφτε ποτέ (pics)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
42 λεπτά πριν
Είχε πρόβλημα και τους κορόιδεψε όλους: Ο τερματοφύλακας του Ολυμπιακού που δεν έπεφτε ποτέ (pics)
Το άλμπουμ της αναχώρησης του ΟΦΗ για το Καρπενήσι
Το άλμπουμ της αναχώρησης του ΟΦΗ για το Καρπενήσι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Το άλμπουμ της αναχώρησης του ΟΦΗ για το Καρπενήσι
Η Τσέλσι ζητά περισσότερα για Αζάρ
Η Τσέλσι ζητά περισσότερα για Αζάρ
PREMIER LEAGUE
49 λεπτά πριν
Η Τσέλσι ζητά περισσότερα για Αζάρ
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ και Ρόμα για Αρναούτοβιτς
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ και Ρόμα για Αρναούτοβιτς
PREMIER LEAGUE
49 λεπτά πριν
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ και Ρόμα για Αρναούτοβιτς
Γιάνκοβιτς: «Δεν αποκλείω τίποτα, θέλω να έχω ενεργό ρόλο»
Γιάνκοβιτς: «Δεν αποκλείω τίποτα, θέλω να έχω ενεργό ρόλο»
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
58 λεπτά πριν
Γιάνκοβιτς: «Δεν αποκλείω τίποτα, θέλω να έχω ενεργό ρόλο»
Βασιλεία: «Δεν πουλήσαμε παίκτες λόγω οικονομικών προβλημάτων» (pics)
Βασιλεία: «Δεν πουλήσαμε παίκτες λόγω οικονομικών προβλημάτων» (pics)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Βασιλεία: «Δεν πουλήσαμε παίκτες λόγω οικονομικών προβλημάτων» (pics)
Στη λίστα της Ρόμα για αντι-Άλισον ο Ρόμπιν Όλσεν
Στη λίστα της Ρόμα για αντι-Άλισον ο Ρόμπιν Όλσεν
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Στη λίστα της Ρόμα για αντι-Άλισον ο Ρόμπιν Όλσεν
Η επόμενη μεγάλη κίνηση του Παναθηναϊκού- Έτσι κράτησε Παππά, ποιον παικταρά «έκοψε» για χάρη του!
Η επόμενη μεγάλη κίνηση του Παναθηναϊκού- Έτσι κράτησε Παππά, ποιον παικταρά «έκοψε» για χάρη του!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Η επόμενη μεγάλη κίνηση του Παναθηναϊκού- Έτσι κράτησε Παππά, ποιον παικταρά «έκοψε» για χάρη του!
Ελλάδα - Ολλανδία 12-7
Δεύτερη νίκη για την Εθνική ανδρών με «πολυβόλο» Βλαχόπουλο
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Ελλάδα - Ολλανδία 12-7
Καλύτερος Νέος παίκτης ξανά ο Κόνιαρης
Καλύτερος Νέος παίκτης ξανά ο Κόνιαρης
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Καλύτερος Νέος παίκτης ξανά ο Κόνιαρης
Όριστικό: Στην Λίβερπουλ ο Άλισον!
Όριστικό: Στην Λίβερπουλ ο Άλισον!
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Όριστικό: Στην Λίβερπουλ ο Άλισον!
Στην Αθήνα για την ΑΕΚ ο Μπογέ! (vid)
Στην Αθήνα για την ΑΕΚ ο Μπογέ! (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Αθήνα για την ΑΕΚ ο Μπογέ! (vid)
Έξαλλος με τους Ράπτορς ο ΝτεΡόζαν
Έξαλλος με τους Ράπτορς ο ΝτεΡόζαν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Έξαλλος με τους Ράπτορς ο ΝτεΡόζαν
Μεταγραφή από την Ισπανία για την Ζενίτ
Μεταγραφή από την Ισπανία για την Ζενίτ
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μεταγραφή από την Ισπανία για την Ζενίτ
Εικόνες από την πρωινή προπόνηση του Παναθηναϊκού στο Τίλμπουργκ
Εικόνες από την πρωινή προπόνηση του Παναθηναϊκού στο Τίλμπουργκ
1 ώρα πριν
Εικόνες από την πρωινή προπόνηση του Παναθηναϊκού στο Τίλμπουργκ
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Epsilon Channel interested in the TV rights of seven Super League clubs

18 Ιουλίου 2018, 18:15
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 29 λεπτά πριν
Epsilon Channel interested in the TV rights of seven Super League clubs

SDNA understands that "Epsilon Channel" of Ivan Savvidis expressed interest for the TV rights of seven Super League clubs which are not under contract.

"Epsilon Channel" is willing to pay in order to secure the TV rights of Panathinaikos, Aris, Atromitos, Xanthi FC, Panaitolikos, Lamia FC and Apollon Smyrnis, which are not under contract with Nova Channel, and help this way 2018-19 Greek Championship to begin without problems, something that Ivan Savvidis also did back in the summer of 2018 with the "Souroti" sponsorship of Super League.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Lucas Boyé arrives in Athens for AEK (vid)
Lucas Boyé arrives in Athens for AEK (vid)
Talented Argentine winger of Torino FC, Lucas Boyé, arrived in Athens on Wednesday evening in order...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
49 λεπτά 24 δευτ. πριν
Lucas Boyé arrives in Athens for AEK (vid)
Official: Nikos Pappas extends his contract with Panathinaikos BC until 2020
Official: Nikos Pappas extends his contract with Panathinaikos BC until 2020
Panathinaikos BC officially announced on Wednesday the extension of Greek international shooting...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 49 λεπτά πριν
Official: Nikos Pappas extends his contract with Panathinaikos BC until 2020
SDNA'S exlusive: Achilleas Poungouras to join Panathinaikos from PAOK
SDNA'S exlusive: Achilleas Poungouras to join Panathinaikos from PAOK
According to SDNA's exclusive information, talented central defender Achilleas Poungouras will be...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 49 λεπτά πριν
SDNA'S exlusive: Achilleas Poungouras to join Panathinaikos from PAOK
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Epsilon Channel interested in the TV rights of seven Super League clubs
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’