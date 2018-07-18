Epsilon Channel interested in the TV rights of seven Super League clubs

SDNA understands that "Epsilon Channel" of Ivan Savvidis expressed interest for the TV rights of seven Super League clubs which are not under contract.
"Epsilon Channel" is willing to pay in order to secure the TV rights of Panathinaikos, Aris, Atromitos, Xanthi FC, Panaitolikos, Lamia FC and Apollon Smyrnis, which are not under contract with Nova Channel, and help this way 2018-19 Greek Championship to begin without problems, something that Ivan Savvidis also did back in the summer of 2018 with the "Souroti" sponsorship of Super League.
