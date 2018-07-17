Langford at SDNA: "Don't worry about my age, our opponents should be worried"

"I still have many things to prove, I will be ready when the time comes. Don't worry about my age, our opponents should be worried about facing me in the court. It was a mistake not joining Panathinaikos BC back in the summer of 2018, China was not what I was expecting and I also had to undergone two surgeries for my knee. I am very happy for signing contract with Panathinaikos BC, I think that we will both have the chance to reach a Euroleague's Final Four, the timing is perfect.
Missing Mike James and Chris Singleton is definitely a major blow, but signing Ioannis Papapetrou and me are steps to the right direction. Head coach Xavi Pascual has spoken with me many times in the past and had made clear his interest to work together, he will be the one to decide my role at Panathinaikos BC. The new head coach of Olympiacos BC, David Blatt, helped me very much during a difficult time of my career, but be sure when we play against them, I gotta kick his ass!
I believe that Nick Calathes is the best player I will ever play with during this stage of my career, an excellent professional, strong defender, with passing ability. My knee feels right now and my targets for the next season are very clear: I want to do something that I have not done in the past and also to prove once again that the people talking about the age of certain basketball players, like me, are completely wrong", said the 35-year-old American shooting guard at his SDNA interview.
