AEK BC announce the signing of Malcolm Griffin (pic)

AEK BC officially announced on Tuesday evening the signing of point guard Malcolm Xavier Griffin, who was a member of Kolossos Rodou at 2017-18 season.
The 27-year-old American and former player of Wydad Athletic Club Casablanca, Champaign Swarm, Fath US de Rabat, AS Salé, Liepājas Lauvas (2016-17), Zenit Saint Petersburg signed contract until the summer of 2020 and will replace his experienced compatriot, Mike Green, in the squad of 2017-18 Greek Cup & FIBA Champions League winners.
Ο Μάλκολμ Γκρίφιν στη «Βασίλισσα»! #AEKBC #Welcome— AEK B.C. (@aekbcgr) July 17, 2018
(Λεπτομέρειες σε λίγο στο https://t.co/KvhkeDr7qa) pic.twitter.com/LfPWaVqpac
