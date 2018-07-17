Chris Singleton agreed contract terms with Barcelona Lassa

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Οπαδοί της Βασιλείας κατά της διοίκησης: «Δεν ταξιδεύουμε στην Τούμπα!»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
4 λεπτά πριν
Ατρόμητος: Επιστρέφει αήττητος, στο 1-1 με την Γκρασχόπερς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 λεπτά πριν
Έρχονται νέες βραβεύσεις για Μπόγρη!
ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΑΥΛΑΚΙΩΤΗΣ
10 λεπτά πριν
«Πόθος» του Φλορεντίνο Πέρεθ για την Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης ο Λουκάκου!
PRIMERA DIVISION
11 λεπτά πριν
Το άλμπουμ από τον αγιασμό και την προπόνηση του ΟΦΗ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Κουίζ ιστορίας: 10 εύκολες ερωτήσεις που δεν θα απαντήσεις σωστά
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
16 λεπτά πριν
Γκρίφιν: «Υπερήφανος που θα φορέσω τη φανέλα της ΑΕΚ»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
20 λεπτά πριν
Τζέιμς για Σίνγκλετον: «Συγχαρητήρια αδελφέ» (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
22 λεπτά πριν
Καλαμάτα: Παρελθόν ο Λιόλιος
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Αστέρας Τρίπολης - Χάποελ Ραανανά 2-1
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Αγιασμός στον ΟΦΗ με την ευχή για «υγεία και επιτυχίες»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
27 λεπτά πριν
Έτσι έκανε δικό της τον Γκρίφιν η ΑΕΚ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
29 λεπτά πριν
Ο Σεμπά ανάγκασε τον Μαρτίνς να... γουρλώσει τα μάτια (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
36 λεπτά πριν
«Πόρτα» Γιουβέντους σε Μάντσεστερ Σίτι για Πιάνιτς
SERIE A
36 λεπτά πριν
Μια... ανάσα από τα 10.000 διαρκείας ο ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
37 λεπτά πριν
Στον εισαγγελέα παραπέμπεται ο Κώστας Καραμανλής για «αναιτιολόγητη» κατάθεση 380.000 ευρώ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
42 λεπτά πριν
Λημνιός: «Θα πρέπει να είμαι πέντε φορές καλύτερος από πέρσι» (audio)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
44 λεπτά πριν
Παραμένει αρχηγός στην Ξάνθη ο Φλίσκας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
47 λεπτά πριν
Πήρε Ντουντούμη, Παινέση η Κόρινθος
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
Έτσι υποδέχθηκε την μεταγραφή Τουπάν η Euroleague (vid)
EUROLEAGUE
55 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα - ΑΕΛ 1-0
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Πόλος έλξης ο Παναθηναϊκός στο Τίλμπουργκ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Με Κόμλο ο Ολυμπιακός/όμιλος Ξυνή, σε Μολδαβία ή Αυστρία θα ταξιδέψει η ΑΕΚ
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
1 ώρα πριν
Παναχαϊκή: Πήρε Καπούταγλη, τέλος ο Βασιλείου
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Πήρε Μάλκολμ Γκρίφιν η ΑΕΚ! (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κλικς από την προπόνηση του Παναθηναϊκού στο Τίλμπουργκ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Επίθεση» Πάρκερ στα παράθυρα της FIBA
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
1 ώρα πριν
Δις ισόβια στον δολοφόνο της Δώρας Ζέμπερη
ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε τον αρχηγό της Τυνησίας με πρωτότυπο βίντεο η Σεντ Ετιέν
LIGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
«Συμφώνησε για Κουρτουά η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης»!
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Chris Singleton agreed contract terms with Barcelona Lassa

17 Ιουλίου 2018, 20:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
American Chris Singleton, who was a member of Panathinaikos BC during the last two seasons, agreed terms with Barcelona Lassa for one-season contract.

The deal was officially confirmed on Tuesday evening and the 28-year-old power forward, who has also been a member of the Washington Wizards, Jiangsu Dragons, Oklahoma City Blue, Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar (2015-16), Anhui Wenyi in the past, will have an annual salary of 2.05 million dollars at the Catalan giants of experienced Serbian head coach Svetislav Pešić.

