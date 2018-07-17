Chris Singleton agreed contract terms with Barcelona Lassa

The deal was officially confirmed on Tuesday evening and the 28-year-old power forward, who has also been a member of the Washington Wizards, Jiangsu Dragons, Oklahoma City Blue, Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar (2015-16), Anhui Wenyi in the past, will have an annual salary of 2.05 million dollars at the Catalan giants of experienced Serbian head coach Svetislav Pešić.
Barcelona and Chris Singleton, the most coveted stretch forward outside the NBA, agreed on $2.05M deal for the 2018-19 season, according to source.— David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 17, 2018
✅ Acord amb Chris Singleton (@C_SING31) per una temporada, fins al 30 de juny del 2019— Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) July 17, 2018
https://t.co/ufm8EhXn4Y
#ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/GhNSmK4Cru
