Giorgos Papagiannis set to return to Panathinaikos BC

16 Ιουλίου 2018, 14:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Giorgos Papagiannis set to return to Panathinaikos BC

SDNA understands that talented big man, Giorgos Papagiannis, has decided to return to Panathinaikos BC if he finally leaves the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 21-year-old Greek international center and former player of Peristeri BC, Sacramento Kings (2016-18), Reno Bighorns was a member of the Greens between 2014 and 2016, winning two Greek Cups, while his current contract with the NBA club expires in the summer of 2019 and many European teams are also monitoring his case ahead of 2018-19 season, but he clearly prefers to sign contract with the Basket League winners of Catalan head coach Xavi Pascual.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Ryan Harrow officially joins Peristeri BC
Ryan Harrow officially joins Peristeri BC
Peristeri BC officially announced on Sunday their deal with Ryan Harrow, who was playing in Poland...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
15 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Ryan Harrow officially joins Peristeri BC
Olympiacos monitoring Mariano Bareiro
Olympiacos monitoring Mariano Bareiro
Olympiacos are currently monitoring the case of talented Argentine defensive midfielder of Club...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
15 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:00
Olympiacos monitoring Mariano Bareiro
"Chris Singleton to continue his career in Spain with Barcelona Lassa"
"Chris Singleton to continue his career in Spain with Barcelona Lassa"
Chris Singleton, who was a member of Panathinaikos BC during the last two seasons, is expected to...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
15 Ιουλίου 2018, 21:15
"Chris Singleton to continue his career in Spain with Barcelona Lassa"
