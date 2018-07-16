Giorgos Papagiannis set to return to Panathinaikos BC

SDNA understands that talented big man, Giorgos Papagiannis, has decided to return to Panathinaikos BC if he finally leaves the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 21-year-old Greek international center and former player of Peristeri BC, Sacramento Kings (2016-18), Reno Bighorns was a member of the Greens between 2014 and 2016, winning two Greek Cups, while his current contract with the NBA club expires in the summer of 2019 and many European teams are also monitoring his case ahead of 2018-19 season, but he clearly prefers to sign contract with the Basket League winners of Catalan head coach Xavi Pascual.
