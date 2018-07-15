AEK BC in contract talks with Tu Holloway

SDNA understands that the administration of AEK BC is in advanced contract talks with experienced American point guard of Hapoel Holon, "Tu" Holloway.
The 29-year-old former player of Aliağa Petkim, Leuven Bears, Atléticos de San Germán, Guaros de Lara, Halcones Rojos Veracruz, Guaros de Lara, Mets de Guaynabo, Texas Legends, Guaros de Lara, Vanoli Cremona (2016-17), Piratas de Quebradillas averaged 15.6 ppg, 3.9 apg and 1.7 rpg at the Israeli League and FIBA Champions League during 2017-18 season.
