AEK BC in contract talks with Tu Holloway

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Οι συνθέσεις του μεγάλου τελικού!
Οι συνθέσεις του μεγάλου τελικού!
MUNDIAL 2018
29 δευτ. πριν
Οι συνθέσεις του μεγάλου τελικού!
«Ο Μότσι δίνει τον Πόνσε στην ΑΕΚ»!
«Ο Μότσι δίνει τον Πόνσε στην ΑΕΚ»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 λεπτά πριν
«Ο Μότσι δίνει τον Πόνσε στην ΑΕΚ»!
Υποδοχή ηρώων στην Εθνική Βελγίου! (vids)
Υποδοχή ηρώων στην Εθνική Βελγίου! (vids)
MUNDIAL 2018
3 λεπτά πριν
Υποδοχή ηρώων στην Εθνική Βελγίου! (vids)
Σε ρυθμούς... Mundial ο Μπογκντάνοβιτς (pic)
Σε ρυθμούς... Mundial ο Μπογκντάνοβιτς (pic)
NBA
5 λεπτά πριν
Σε ρυθμούς... Mundial ο Μπογκντάνοβιτς (pic)
Τα πραγματικά αγαπημένα ζευγάρια έχουν μόνο μια συνήθεια κάθε μέρα
Τα πραγματικά αγαπημένα ζευγάρια έχουν μόνο μια συνήθεια κάθε μέρα
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
6 λεπτά πριν
Τα πραγματικά αγαπημένα ζευγάρια έχουν μόνο μια συνήθεια κάθε μέρα
Τούρκος πρέσβης για τους «8»: Να μην λειτουργήσει η Ελλάδα ως όργανο ατιμωρησίας
Τούρκος πρέσβης για τους «8»: Να μην λειτουργήσει η Ελλάδα ως όργανο ατιμωρησίας
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
6 λεπτά πριν
Τούρκος πρέσβης για τους «8»: Να μην λειτουργήσει η Ελλάδα ως όργανο ατιμωρησίας
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση του Άρη
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση του Άρη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση του Άρη
Υπόδειξη πέναλτι με χρήση VAR εις βάρος του Ολυμπιακού! (vid)
Υπόδειξη πέναλτι με χρήση VAR εις βάρος του Ολυμπιακού! (vid)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
15 λεπτά πριν
Υπόδειξη πέναλτι με χρήση VAR εις βάρος του Ολυμπιακού! (vid)
«Ερυθρόλευκα» συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένεια Κόκκαλη
«Ερυθρόλευκα» συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένεια Κόκκαλη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
15 λεπτά πριν
«Ερυθρόλευκα» συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένεια Κόκκαλη
Καλός παίκτης, άθλιο μαλλί: το νέο look του Φιρμίνο (pic)
Καλός παίκτης, άθλιο μαλλί: το νέο look του Φιρμίνο (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
17 λεπτά πριν
Καλός παίκτης, άθλιο μαλλί: το νέο look του Φιρμίνο (pic)
Τρέλα στην Κροατία για τον μεγάλο τελικό
Τρέλα στην Κροατία για τον μεγάλο τελικό
MUNDIAL 2018
17 λεπτά πριν
Τρέλα στην Κροατία για τον μεγάλο τελικό
Μαρτίνς: «Είδαμε αυτό που θέλουμε στα πρώτα 60 λεπτά»
Μαρτίνς: «Είδαμε αυτό που θέλουμε στα πρώτα 60 λεπτά»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
19 λεπτά πριν
Μαρτίνς: «Είδαμε αυτό που θέλουμε στα πρώτα 60 λεπτά»
Συλλυπητήρια από τον ΠΑΟΚ στην οικογένεια Κόκκαλη (pic)
Συλλυπητήρια από τον ΠΑΟΚ στην οικογένεια Κόκκαλη (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
Συλλυπητήρια από τον ΠΑΟΚ στην οικογένεια Κόκκαλη (pic)
Έχασε το φως του: Το ασυγκράτητο μπούστο της Νικολέττας Ράλλη τρέλανε τον cameraman του ΑΝΤ1! (vid)
Έχασε το φως του: Το ασυγκράτητο μπούστο της Νικολέττας Ράλλη τρέλανε τον cameraman του ΑΝΤ1! (vid)
LIFE STYLE
24 λεπτά πριν
Έχασε το φως του: Το ασυγκράτητο μπούστο της Νικολέττας Ράλλη τρέλανε τον cameraman του ΑΝΤ1! (vid)
H Κροατία του 2018... όπως η Γερμανία του 2002 (pic+vid)
H Κροατία του 2018... όπως η Γερμανία του 2002 (pic+vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
25 λεπτά πριν
H Κροατία του 2018... όπως η Γερμανία του 2002 (pic+vid)
Ατακάρες για ΠΑΟΚ: «Ποιο Champions League; Δε χάνει τον τίτλο - Καμία πρόταση για τον...»
Ατακάρες για ΠΑΟΚ: «Ποιο Champions League; Δε χάνει τον τίτλο - Καμία πρόταση για τον...»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
Ατακάρες για ΠΑΟΚ: «Ποιο Champions League; Δε χάνει τον τίτλο - Καμία πρόταση για τον...»
Τα «κλικ» από την φιλική αναμέτρηση μεταξύ Έουπεν - Ολυμπιακού
Τα «κλικ» από την φιλική αναμέτρηση μεταξύ Έουπεν - Ολυμπιακού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 λεπτά πριν
Τα «κλικ» από την φιλική αναμέτρηση μεταξύ Έουπεν - Ολυμπιακού
Ένας μύθος κι ένα μυστικό για τους Καρκίνους
Ένας μύθος κι ένα μυστικό για τους Καρκίνους
ΖΩΔΙΑ
30 λεπτά πριν
Ένας μύθος κι ένα μυστικό για τους Καρκίνους
Τα γκολ του φιλικού ΠΑΟΚ - Αντβέρπ (vids)
Τα γκολ του φιλικού ΠΑΟΚ - Αντβέρπ (vids)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
31 λεπτά πριν
Τα γκολ του φιλικού ΠΑΟΚ - Αντβέρπ (vids)
Έουπεν – Ολυμπιακός 3-2
Προβλήματισε ο Ολυμπιακός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
Έουπεν – Ολυμπιακός 3-2
Σε ρυθμούς... τελικού Μουντιάλ η Euroleague (pic)
Σε ρυθμούς... τελικού Μουντιάλ η Euroleague (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
37 λεπτά πριν
Σε ρυθμούς... τελικού Μουντιάλ η Euroleague (pic)
Λουτσέσκου: «Ικανοποιημένος από την νοοτροπία, έτοιμοι για τη Βασιλεία»
Λουτσέσκου: «Ικανοποιημένος από την νοοτροπία, έτοιμοι για τη Βασιλεία»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
39 λεπτά πριν
Λουτσέσκου: «Ικανοποιημένος από την νοοτροπία, έτοιμοι για τη Βασιλεία»
Κέβιν Άντερσον - Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς
Live: Άντερσον - Τζόκοβιτς (τελικός Wimbledon)
WIMBLEDON
40 λεπτά πριν
Κέβιν Άντερσον - Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς
Συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση της Super League για τον Σωκράτη Σ. Κόκκαλη
Συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση της Super League για τον Σωκράτη Σ. Κόκκαλη
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
40 λεπτά πριν
Συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση της Super League για τον Σωκράτη Σ. Κόκκαλη
Τούρκος πρέσβης για τους «8»: Να μην λειτουργεί η Ελλάδα ως όργανο ατιμωρησίας
Τούρκος πρέσβης για τους «8»: Να μην λειτουργεί η Ελλάδα ως όργανο ατιμωρησίας
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
40 λεπτά πριν
Τούρκος πρέσβης για τους «8»: Να μην λειτουργεί η Ελλάδα ως όργανο ατιμωρησίας
Μαρινάκης: «Συγκλονισμένος από τον χαμό ενός υπέροχου νέου ανθρώπου»
Μαρινάκης: «Συγκλονισμένος από τον χαμό ενός υπέροχου νέου ανθρώπου»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
45 λεπτά πριν
Μαρινάκης: «Συγκλονισμένος από τον χαμό ενός υπέροχου νέου ανθρώπου»
Grand Prix Γερμανίας: ο Μαρκ Μάρκεθ πήρε τη νίκη
Και ο Μάρκεθ έχει… 9!
MOTO / MOTO GP / GR
48 λεπτά πριν
Grand Prix Γερμανίας: ο Μαρκ Μάρκεθ πήρε τη νίκη
Πιέζει την Μίλαν για Κάλινιτς η Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Πιέζει την Μίλαν για Κάλινιτς η Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
PRIMERA DIVISION
50 λεπτά πριν
Πιέζει την Μίλαν για Κάλινιτς η Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Κοντά στην Μπαχτσεσεχίρ του Δέδα ο Μπαμπ, συμφωνία με Ράουτινς και Ουάιτ
Κοντά στην Μπαχτσεσεχίρ του Δέδα ο Μπαμπ, συμφωνία με Ράουτινς και Ουάιτ
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
55 λεπτά πριν
Κοντά στην Μπαχτσεσεχίρ του Δέδα ο Μπαμπ, συμφωνία με Ράουτινς και Ουάιτ
Με χαμηλές προσδοκίες στη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν ο Τραμπ
Με χαμηλές προσδοκίες στη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν ο Τραμπ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
Με χαμηλές προσδοκίες στη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν ο Τραμπ
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

AEK BC in contract talks with Tu Holloway

15 Ιουλίου 2018, 16:00
AEK BC in contract talks with Tu Holloway

SDNA understands that the administration of AEK BC is in advanced contract talks with experienced American point guard of Hapoel Holon, "Tu" Holloway.

The 29-year-old former player of Aliağa Petkim, Leuven Bears, Atléticos de San Germán, Guaros de Lara, Halcones Rojos Veracruz, Guaros de Lara, Mets de Guaynabo, Texas Legends, Guaros de Lara, Vanoli Cremona (2016-17), Piratas de Quebradillas averaged 15.6 ppg, 3.9 apg and 1.7 rpg at the Israeli League and FIBA Champions League during 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

"Olympiacos BC and David Blatt monitoring Giorgos Papagiannis"
"Olympiacos BC and David Blatt monitoring Giorgos Papagiannis"
According to rumours from Israel, Olympiacos BC and head coach David Blatt are currently monitoring...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 30 λεπτά πριν
"Olympiacos BC and David Blatt monitoring Giorgos Papagiannis"
Robin Lod still on AEK central midfielder wishlist
Robin Lod still on AEK central midfielder wishlist
The name of Finnish central midfielder Robin Lod remains high on the wishlist of AEK experienced...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
14 Ιουλίου 2018, 23:00
Robin Lod still on AEK central midfielder wishlist
AEK once again in talks with AS Roma for Ezequiel Ponce
AEK once again in talks with AS Roma for Ezequiel Ponce
The officials of AS Roma informed AEK on Saturday that the loan move of talented striker Ezequiel...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
14 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:00
AEK once again in talks with AS Roma for Ezequiel Ponce
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
AEK BC in contract talks with Tu Holloway
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’