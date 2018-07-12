Sasha Vezenkov officially joins Olympiacos BC until 2020

Olympiacos BC officially announced on Thursday night the capture of power forward Sasha Vezenkov, who signed contract until the end of 2019-20 season.
The 23-year-old Bulgarian international and former player of Aris BC (2011-15), who also holds Greek citizenship and was recently released from Barcelona Lassa, will replace Ioannis Papapetrou in the squad of the Reds.
Sasha Vezenkov averaged 3.5 ppg and 2.5 rpg at his 13 performances in Euroleague with the shirt of Catalan giants during 2017-18 season.
