Sasha Vezenkov officially joins Olympiacos BC until 2020

«Δίνει 25 εκατομμύρια για τον Μίνα η Έβερτον»
PREMIER LEAGUE
2 δευτ. πριν
Πήρε επιθετικό από την Γιουβέντους η Κάλιαρι (pic)
SERIE A
2 δευτ. πριν
Υπέγραψε στην Αρμάνι Μιλάνο ο Τζέιμς (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
2 λεπτά πριν
Το ποστάρισμα του Σιμόες για την... οδήγηση στην Ελλάδα! (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
4 λεπτά πριν
«Κεραμίδα» 60 εκατ. ευρώ για τον Ολυμπιακό - Η μεταγραφή που τρελαίνει το λιμάνι - Άκυρο στον παικταρά;
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
8 λεπτά πριν
Ένα βήμα από την αποχώρηση ο Ενρίκε
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Μάχη με τις φλόγες και τη νύχτα στην Σητεία της Κρήτης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
22 λεπτά πριν
«Προτάθηκε σε δύο συλλόγους της Κολομβίας ο Πέδρο Κόντε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
Θετικές εντυπώσεις από Ρεγκάκο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Αλλαγή προγραμματισμού στα φιλικά του Άρη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
28 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Στον Ολυμπιακό για δύο χρόνια ο Βεζένκοφ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
29 λεπτά πριν
Άβα Γαλανοπούλου: Το απίστευτο ποσό που έπαιρνε για κάθε επεισόδιο της σειράς «Λατρεμένοι μου Γείτονες»
MEDIA
29 λεπτά πριν
«Ο Κριστιάνο θα παρουσιαστεί μόνο στους δημοσιογράφους»
SERIE A
33 λεπτά πριν
«Κλείνει» στην Ρεάλ Μπέτις ο Γουίλιαμ Καρβάλιο
PRIMERA DIVISION
35 λεπτά πριν
«Θέλει Ρότσεστι και Νόκο η Γκραν Κανάρια»
EUROLEAGUE
39 λεπτά πριν
Ανανέωσε με τον ΠΑΟΚ η Κρίτζαλη
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
39 λεπτά πριν
«Στο αεροπλάνο για την Αθήνα και τον Ολυμπιακό ο Μεριά»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
50 λεπτά πριν
Από την Λαμία στον Κισσαμικό ο Αλέξανδρος Καραγιάννης
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
55 λεπτά πριν
Συμπεράσματα και μηνύματα από Λουτσέσκου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
57 λεπτά πριν
Η μυθική εκτόξευση των social media της Γιουβέντους λόγω Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μπαμ και μπουμ οι κουμπουριές!
ΝΙΚΟΛΑΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΑΡΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Το άλμπουμ από τη φιλική νίκη του Ατρομήτου επί της Αούστρια Λουστενάου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Aτρόμητος - Αούστρια Λουστενάου 2-1
Έκανε το 2/2 ο Ατρόμητος, σκόραρε ο Κουλούρης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τέλος από τον Λεβαδειακό έπειτα από 11 ημέρες ο Παράντας
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο πλάνο του ΠΑΟΚ και φιλικό με την Ζάμαλεκ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παράταση για την προκήρυξη ζήτησε η λίγκα από την ΕΠΟ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παρελθόν από τον πάγκο της Χίου ο Λαζαρίδης
ΠΟΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
«Αποφασίζει μετά το τέλος του Summer League ο Χένρι»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κεντρικό πρόσωπο ο Ουάρντα (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Λιβάγια, ο Τσόσιτς και τα καπέλα...
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Sasha Vezenkov officially joins Olympiacos BC until 2020

12 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 12 λεπτά πριν
Sasha Vezenkov officially joins Olympiacos BC until 2020

Olympiacos BC officially announced on Thursday night the capture of power forward Sasha Vezenkov, who signed contract until the end of 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian international and former player of Aris BC (2011-15), who also holds Greek citizenship and was recently released from Barcelona Lassa, will replace Ioannis Papapetrou in the squad of the Reds.

Sasha Vezenkov averaged 3.5 ppg and 2.5 rpg at his 13 performances in Euroleague with the shirt of Catalan giants during 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

"Yassine Meriah travels to Greece in order to join Olympiacos"
According to rumours from his motherland, Club Sportif Sfaxien's central defender, Yassine Meriah,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
10 λεπτά 2 δευτ. πριν
Aris BC in advanced contract talks with Michale Kyser
The administration of Aris BC is currently in advanced contract talks with power forward / center...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 2 δευτ. πριν
Sasha Vezenkov set to sign his contract with Olympiacos BC tonight
SDNA understands that Sasha Vezenkov, who was recently released from Barcelona Lassa, will sign his...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 2 δευτ. πριν
