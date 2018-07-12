© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Broken Heat: The story of Raheem Watts

12 Ιουλίου 2018, 17:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 13 λεπτά πριν
Broken Heat: The story of Raheem Watts

"My name is Raheem Watts and this is a story of a broken heart. My heart. And the magic world of college basketball, where everything is not like it looks..."

I remember, it feels like yesterday when I stepped off of my first plane ride to Dallas, Texas. It was about 98 degrees and I could smell the rubber from all the car tires burning on the pavement. I’d never been that far before and to think basketball made it happen. Where I come from, traveling the country is only something you dream about. You look at pictures in magazines and watch travel shows but you only hope of actually going to those places.

Read the whole story of Raheem Watts at sportraits.org

  • Dislikes0

Panathinaikos BC agree contract terms with Keith Langford
Panathinaikos BC agree contract terms with Keith Langford
The administration of Panathinaikos BC has agreed contract terms with experienced Keith Langford,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 51 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos BC agree contract terms with Keith Langford
AEK BC monitoring Nigel Hayes
AEK BC monitoring Nigel Hayes
The directors of AEK BC are currently monitoring the case of power forward Nigel Hayes, who was a...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 21 λεπτά πριν
AEK BC monitoring Nigel Hayes
Olympiacos BC want to replace Ioannis Papapetrou with James Nunnally
Olympiacos BC want to replace Ioannis Papapetrou with James Nunnally
Olympiacos BC want to replace Greek international small forward Ioannis Papapetrou, who continues...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
16 ώρες 41 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos BC want to replace Ioannis Papapetrou with James Nunnally
Broken Heat: The story of Raheem Watts
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’