SDNA's exclusive: Ioannis Papapetrou leaves Olympiacos BC

According to SDNA's exclusive information, talented small forward Ioannis Papapetrou has decided to leave Olympiacos BC after five successful seasons.
The 24-year-old international rejected the contract extension offer from the administration of the Reds, because he is not satisfied with his role in the plans of experienced Israeli-American head coach David Blatt, and decided to leave Piraeus club, after five seasons with two championships (2015, 2016) and two Euroleague finals (2015, 2017) with Olympiacos BC, while Panathinaikos BC, SK Anadolu Efes and BC Khimki are currently monitoring his case.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0