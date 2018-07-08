SDNA's exclusive: Ioannis Papapetrou leaves Olympiacos BC

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Σερβία - Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία 77-82
Αποχαιρέτισε με ήττα ο «διπλός» Ποκουσέφσκι το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο U17
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
3 λεπτά πριν
Σερβία - Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία 77-82
Κληρώνει για Πόνσε, προχωράει του χαφ η ΑΕΚ
Κληρώνει για Πόνσε, προχωράει του χαφ η ΑΕΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
11 λεπτά πριν
Κληρώνει για Πόνσε, προχωράει του χαφ η ΑΕΚ
Βίντα: «Δεν ήταν πολιτικό το μήνυμα»
Βίντα: «Δεν ήταν πολιτικό το μήνυμα»
MUNDIAL 2018
11 λεπτά πριν
Βίντα: «Δεν ήταν πολιτικό το μήνυμα»
Κούκλα: Η Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη είναι φωτιά! (pics)
Κούκλα: Η Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη είναι φωτιά! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
18 λεπτά πριν
Κούκλα: Η Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη είναι φωτιά! (pics)
Η μεσογειακή διατροφή κάνει καλό…. στους πλούσιους!
Η μεσογειακή διατροφή κάνει καλό…. στους πλούσιους!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
19 λεπτά πριν
Η μεσογειακή διατροφή κάνει καλό…. στους πλούσιους!
«Lg AegeanBall Festival»: Ο gentleman Μπουρούσης και ο πρώτος τίτλος
«Lg AegeanBall Festival»: Ο gentleman Μπουρούσης και ο πρώτος τίτλος
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
21 λεπτά πριν
«Lg AegeanBall Festival»: Ο gentleman Μπουρούσης και ο πρώτος τίτλος
Και επίσημα τέλος ο Παπαπέτρου από τον Ολυμπιακό!
Και επίσημα τέλος ο Παπαπέτρου από τον Ολυμπιακό!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
24 λεπτά πριν
Και επίσημα τέλος ο Παπαπέτρου από τον Ολυμπιακό!
Δύο πωλήσεις γεμίζουν τον... κουμπαρά της Γιουβέντους για Κριστιάνο
Δύο πωλήσεις γεμίζουν τον... κουμπαρά της Γιουβέντους για Κριστιάνο
SERIE A
34 λεπτά πριν
Δύο πωλήσεις γεμίζουν τον... κουμπαρά της Γιουβέντους για Κριστιάνο
Πρίντεζης: «Μια γιορτή του μπάσκετ»
Πρίντεζης: «Μια γιορτή του μπάσκετ»
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
43 λεπτά πριν
Πρίντεζης: «Μια γιορτή του μπάσκετ»
Συμφώνησε με Καμπετσή ο Παναθηναϊκός, μένει η Ντόρτμουντ
Συμφώνησε με Καμπετσή ο Παναθηναϊκός, μένει η Ντόρτμουντ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Συμφώνησε με Καμπετσή ο Παναθηναϊκός, μένει η Ντόρτμουντ
Συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση της ΚΟΕ για τον άτυχο κολυμβητή
Συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση της ΚΟΕ για τον άτυχο κολυμβητή
ΚΟΛΥΜΒΗΣΗ
50 λεπτά πριν
Συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση της ΚΟΕ για τον άτυχο κολυμβητή
Η προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ στο Όστενμπεργκ
Η προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ στο Όστενμπεργκ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
53 λεπτά πριν
Η προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ στο Όστενμπεργκ
Μαυροειδής: «Η ΑΕΚ έχει τον πρώτο λόγο, θα μιλήσουμε τις επόμενες μέρες»
Μαυροειδής: «Η ΑΕΚ έχει τον πρώτο λόγο, θα μιλήσουμε τις επόμενες μέρες»
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
54 λεπτά πριν
Μαυροειδής: «Η ΑΕΚ έχει τον πρώτο λόγο, θα μιλήσουμε τις επόμενες μέρες»
Έπος: Βέλγοι τρολλάρουν τον Νεϊμάρ (vid)
Έπος: Βέλγοι τρολλάρουν τον Νεϊμάρ (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
59 λεπτά πριν
Έπος: Βέλγοι τρολλάρουν τον Νεϊμάρ (vid)
Πέλκας: «Δεν μας σταματάει κανείς!»
Πέλκας: «Δεν μας σταματάει κανείς!»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Πέλκας: «Δεν μας σταματάει κανείς!»
Συμπαίκτης του Γιάννη στους Μπακς ο Λόπεζ
Συμπαίκτης του Γιάννη στους Μπακς ο Λόπεζ
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Συμπαίκτης του Γιάννη στους Μπακς ο Λόπεζ
Η συνάντηση Παϊρόζ-Τσίπρα και η... γέφυρα για την επόμενη μέρα
Η συνάντηση Παϊρόζ-Τσίπρα και η... γέφυρα για την επόμενη μέρα
RUMORS
1 ώρα πριν
Η συνάντηση Παϊρόζ-Τσίπρα και η... γέφυρα για την επόμενη μέρα
Μαύρο διαμάντι για τα χαφ «παίζει» ο Μαρίνος για την ΑΕΚ - Ξεχωρίζει από τη λίστα (vid)
Μαύρο διαμάντι για τα χαφ «παίζει» ο Μαρίνος για την ΑΕΚ - Ξεχωρίζει από τη λίστα (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μαύρο διαμάντι για τα χαφ «παίζει» ο Μαρίνος για την ΑΕΚ - Ξεχωρίζει από τη λίστα (vid)
Στο... πακέτο για Μαχρέζ και ο Πάτρικ Ρόμπερτς
Στο... πακέτο για Μαχρέζ και ο Πάτρικ Ρόμπερτς
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στο... πακέτο για Μαχρέζ και ο Πάτρικ Ρόμπερτς
Σοκ από την αυτοκτονία του 15χρονου - «Καταστρέψτε τους» γράφει στο τελευταίο σημείωμα - «Δείχνει» 6 συμμαθητές του
Σοκ από την αυτοκτονία του 15χρονου - «Καταστρέψτε τους» γράφει στο τελευταίο σημείωμα - «Δείχνει» 6 συμμαθητές του
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Σοκ από την αυτοκτονία του 15χρονου - «Καταστρέψτε τους» γράφει στο τελευταίο σημείωμα - «Δείχνει» 6 συμμαθητές του
Ο Μόντριτς έγινε τοιχογραφία σε ρωσικό ξενοδοχείο (pics)
Ο Μόντριτς έγινε τοιχογραφία σε ρωσικό ξενοδοχείο (pics)
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Μόντριτς έγινε τοιχογραφία σε ρωσικό ξενοδοχείο (pics)
Κομπίνες, «στημένα» και... πλάγια άουτ
Κομπίνες, «στημένα» και... πλάγια άουτ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κομπίνες, «στημένα» και... πλάγια άουτ
Περπέρογλου στο SDNA για Χάνεϊκατ: «Ήταν σοκαριστικό...» (vid)
Περπέρογλου στο SDNA για Χάνεϊκατ: «Ήταν σοκαριστικό...» (vid)
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Περπέρογλου στο SDNA για Χάνεϊκατ: «Ήταν σοκαριστικό...» (vid)
Τζακ-ποτ στο Τζόκερ: «Κληρώνει» για δύο εκατ. ευρώ την Πέμπτη
Τζακ-ποτ στο Τζόκερ: «Κληρώνει» για δύο εκατ. ευρώ την Πέμπτη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τζακ-ποτ στο Τζόκερ: «Κληρώνει» για δύο εκατ. ευρώ την Πέμπτη
The decision: Ο Παπαπέτρου φεύγει από τον Ολυμπιακό
ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ
The decision: Ο Παπαπέτρου φεύγει από τον Ολυμπιακό
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
The decision: Ο Παπαπέτρου φεύγει από τον Ολυμπιακό
Περπέρογλου για το μέλλον του: «Ακόμα δεν ξέρω πού θα είμαι»
Περπέρογλου για το μέλλον του: «Ακόμα δεν ξέρω πού θα είμαι»
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Περπέρογλου για το μέλλον του: «Ακόμα δεν ξέρω πού θα είμαι»
Ανακοίνωσε Αντέτζο η Λαμία
Ανακοίνωσε Αντέτζο η Λαμία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Αντέτζο η Λαμία
Η πρώτη για Ουάρντα-Πρίγιοβιτς (pics)
Η πρώτη για Ουάρντα-Πρίγιοβιτς (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η πρώτη για Ουάρντα-Πρίγιοβιτς (pics)
Δοκιμή ενδεκάδας με Πέλκα... επιθετικό
Δοκιμή ενδεκάδας με Πέλκα... επιθετικό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δοκιμή ενδεκάδας με Πέλκα... επιθετικό
Δεν έχουν τον θεό τους στην ΕΡΤ: Γκάφα και με τα παιδιά στην Ταϊλάνδη! (vid)
Δεν έχουν τον θεό τους στην ΕΡΤ: Γκάφα και με τα παιδιά στην Ταϊλάνδη! (vid)
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
Δεν έχουν τον θεό τους στην ΕΡΤ: Γκάφα και με τα παιδιά στην Ταϊλάνδη! (vid)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

SDNA's exclusive: Ioannis Papapetrou leaves Olympiacos BC

8 Ιουλίου 2018, 22:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Ioannis Papapetrou leaves Olympiacos BC

According to SDNA's exclusive information, talented small forward Ioannis Papapetrou has decided to leave Olympiacos BC after five successful seasons.

The 24-year-old international rejected the contract extension offer from the administration of the Reds, because he is not satisfied with his role in the plans of experienced Israeli-American head coach David Blatt, and decided to leave Piraeus club, after five seasons with two championships (2015, 2016) and two Euroleague finals (2015, 2017) with Olympiacos BC, while Panathinaikos BC, SK Anadolu Efes and BC Khimki are currently monitoring his case.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

SDNA's confirmed: Ioannis Papapetrou officially leaves Olympiacos BC
SDNA's confirmed: Ioannis Papapetrou officially leaves Olympiacos BC
SDNA's information about the decision of Greek international small forward Ioannis Papapetrou to...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
19 λεπτά 36 δευτ. πριν
SDNA's confirmed: Ioannis Papapetrou officially leaves Olympiacos BC
Daniel Adejo officially joins Lamia FC
Daniel Adejo officially joins Lamia FC
Lamia FC officially announced on Sunday night the signing of experienced central defender of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
49 λεπτά 36 δευτ. πριν
Daniel Adejo officially joins Lamia FC
Christos Bourbos to extend his contract with Aris until 2019
Christos Bourbos to extend his contract with Aris until 2019
Experienced former international right defender Christos Bourbos is expected to extend his contract...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 49 λεπτά πριν
Christos Bourbos to extend his contract with Aris until 2019
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
SDNA's exclusive: Ioannis Papapetrou leaves Olympiacos BC
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’