Orestis Karnezis officially joins SSC Napoli (pic)

SSC Napoli officially announced on Thursday evening the purchase of experienced Greek international goalkeeper, Orestis Karnezis, from Udinese Calcio.
The 33-year-old former player of OFI, Panathinaikos (2007-13), Granada CF spent 2017-18 season on loan to English Premier League side Watford FC, with 15 championship performances, but he returned to Italy in order to join ambitious SSC Napoli.
E benvenuto anche a Orestis ! #ADL pic.twitter.com/jSgwCnA9yt— AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) 5 Ιουλίου 2018
- Likes0
- Dislikes0