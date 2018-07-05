© SPORTSDNA 2018
Orestis Karnezis officially joins SSC Napoli (pic)

5 Ιουλίου 2018, 20:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Orestis Karnezis officially joins SSC Napoli (pic)

SSC Napoli officially announced on Thursday evening the purchase of experienced Greek international goalkeeper, Orestis Karnezis, from Udinese Calcio.

The 33-year-old former player of OFI, Panathinaikos (2007-13), Granada CF spent 2017-18 season on loan to English Premier League side Watford FC, with 15 championship performances, but he returned to Italy in order to join ambitious SSC Napoli.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Aris set to complete Nicolás Colazo and Álex Menéndez signings
Aris set to complete Nicolás Colazo and Álex Menéndez signings
Aris are closing in on the capture of Argentine attacking midfielder Nicolás Carlos Colazo, on loan...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
10 λεπτά 1 δευτ. πριν
Aris set to complete Nicolás Colazo and Álex Menéndez signings
"Olympiacos and SL Benfica for Pol Fernandez"
"Olympiacos and SL Benfica for Pol Fernandez"
According to report from Mexico, Olympiacos and SL Benfica are among the teams interested in...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 10 λεπτά πριν
"Olympiacos and SL Benfica for Pol Fernandez"
Guillermo Molins leaves financially struggling Panathinaikos
Guillermo Molins leaves financially struggling Panathinaikos
Panathinaikos officially announced on Thursday that experienced Swedish striker, Guillermo Federico...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 10 λεπτά πριν
Guillermo Molins leaves financially struggling Panathinaikos
