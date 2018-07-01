Dimitris Itoudis interview at SDNA: "I get those goosebumps every time at OAKA"

The most important parts of 48-year-old Greek head coach's interview at SDNA:
About CSKA Moscow: I have no problem to speak about titles, because we are winning one or two every season, as my mentor, Mr. Obradovic, had said, winning at least one title is a great success. Out team has been improved in many places, without many super stars but with a clear plan, principles and an impressive raise at our tickets, from 3.500 to 8.500, which means a lot to me and all of us. Obviously, CSKA Moscow is among the favorites of winning the Euroleague every season, we did it back in 2016, our record is not perfect because we would love to win it four seasons in a row but at the same time not bad at all.
All these years, if we want to see it from the statistical part, we have an 80% percentage at Euroleague and the VTB League every season, so our kind of basketball is fascinating and effective as well. When I joined the club, I knew the quality of the players and the good work of head coach Ettore Messina before me, there were many contracts still in action and I tried to turn from a defensive coach (as I was at Panathinaikos in the past) to an attacking one in Moscow, because basketball needs both of these styles.
I am never trying to find excuses at my work, but we have to be straight here: we tried to win every match at the regular season, even if we had already secured the first place. We played against BC Khimki without De Colo and Hines, can you imagine for example Panathinaikos BC playing without Calathes and Gist, or Olympiacos without Spanoulis and Printezis, against a team with the top scorer of Euroleague, Alexey Shved? It was difficult to return from that immediately, Westerman suffered injury before the Final Four, while our great opponents at the semi final, Real Madrid, were in excellent condition, important players such as Sergio Llull were returning in action from their injuries, we fought hard at the semi final and I am not trying to find excuses for our defeeat, but there are some things that we have to turn into consideration.
About Euroleague: I continue supporting the ideas of Play Offs at Euroleague and the VTB League, I have won the Final Four five times with Panathinaikos BC and one with CSKA Moscow, I have taken part at 12 Fina; Fours and it is a great way of deciding the champion. But our team has many more long trips through Russia than Barcelona, Fenerbahce or the Greek clubs, we have to change our preparation before entering the Final Four and right there is the sudden death of the semi final and the final. Some people thought that the VTB League would be more difficult for us with a Final Four instead of the Play Offs, but I think that a strong side has chances to win the title regardless the procedure.
For every championship or competition, I believe that basketball means Play Offs, I have spoken with the other manager at meetings and also informed Mr. Bertomeu about my opinion, but the owners are the ones who will do whatevere they want. But I believe that we are going into a "closed" Euroleague, with standard contracts, and the champion will be decided by the Play Offs. Maybe some teams will have to turn their backs to the domestic competitions, the Spanish and the Turkish cubs, us, how we are supposed to continue playing when there will be 20 teams at Euroleague? I also proposed the semi finals to become as Play Offs, not one match and return home if you lose, and then we can have a final with the best two sides.
About his team's budget: Our budget is not at 40 million euros, is about 35.800.000 euros, clearly an impressive budget. But who has checked fair and square the budget of every club? At our budget, we have been including even the cleaning ladies, the buses, the taces, the agents, the wages, evertyhing. Who has searched the budget of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Darussafaka SK and can tell that ours is so much bigger? In Greece, when a player signs a contract of 1.700.000 euros, the club has to pay more than three millions with the taxes, without including the agent fee. We are giving out the budget of CSKA Moscow with everything in it, even the wage of a taxi driver who carries the athletes. Of course we have an impressive budget, which allows the head coach to select good athletes, but I am not trying to avoid the question, I don't know if it is the biggest in Europe, it is certainly one of the biggest.
I am not feeling "guilty" for the budget, but it means that I have greater responsibility to the administration, our sponsors, our fans and ourselves. Someone told me that "at CSKA Moscow, you are the best head coach if you win Euroleague, otherwise you are nothing". If you see what happens in the NBA, New York Knicks with their amazing budget for the last two decades should have been winning the championship every season, but they are not.
About journalism: Journalism is not writing down a rumour without checking it first, like the one that I had decided to leave CSKA Moscow after the semi final and before Euroleague's final. The journalist should check it first, be sure for what he writes. My friends informed me about what happened, but I did not have a meeting with Vatutin, obviously everybody in the club was sad, but still it was not right to write things that are not right, without even checking them.
I know that since the day I joined CSKA Moscow, I am leaving all the time. I did not win the first Euroleague, I had to leave, at the second season we won it was not realistic, at the third and the fourth Final Four, once again I was going to leave and I am still here. I am not sad, I am not interested in anything someone could write about me, but being here for five seasons is a fact, reality, the other things are just rumours.
About the Greek basketball: Greek basketball has been influenced from respective Serbian coaches such as Obradovic and Ivkovic, the Greek coaches are proving their value, regardless if they are winning titles or not, and I a have complete faith in the ability of Greek coach (head or assistant), but I don't know if we can speak about coaching school. I lived so many wonderful years with PAOK BC and Panathinaikos, I believe that the Greek coaches are doing excellent work in Europe. I watched AEK BC winning the Greek Cup and FIBA Champions League, PAOK BC had a great season and finished at the third place of the championship, I believe that the supporters of these two clubs should be very happy with their success, while Olympiacos and Panathinaikos also made a great effort at Euroleague.
About David Blatt: He is an excellent coach, we started our careers almost together, as assistant coaches, he is definitely great. Many of us coaches believe that it was unfair for him the way he left Cleveland, but his work there opened doors to other European coaches, no matter if he is American, because his style and basketball approach is clearly European. Many NBA clubs have changed their way of playing, the influence of European style is the reason, Mr. Blatt will have to settle in the ability of his players at Olympiacos BC and definitely add many backdoor cuts, he loves them!
About late Pavlos Giannakopoulos: Dont' ask me to describe him with only three words, he was like a father to me. I want to express my condolences to his family once again, keep your best memories from Pavlos, the president, the great personality who tried to help everybody. It was an honor working with this man, he used to call me about many issues, not only Panathinaikos. I believe that he has given so many things to basketball, he was an unrepeatable benefactor of sports. Even at difficult times, Mr. Giannakopoulos and his family were supporting the Greens, we played at the Final Four in Moscow at 2005 when the others were cutting out the budget. With three words? Basketball father, president and benefactor of Greek basketball.
About Panathinaikos and his future: Panathinaikos is a special chapter of my life. When I hugged Thanasis Giannakopoulos at the funeral, he told me "Dimitris, I lost my life support", so emotional. It is different to be professional and different to live with your family, we were a family at Panathinaikos, Obradovic, me, our colleagues and Giannakopoulos family. I am still a member of this family, everybody knows that, even when we won Euroleague with CSKA Moscow I spoke about Panathinaikos, it comes through my soul. But we can not make plans for the future, God laughs with our plans, so let's live at the present.
I have noticed as an opponent during the last years, but we have to make clear here that my opinion about another team is not something very strong, because I am not living it very day, that Panathinaikos is getting stronger in Europe and the Basket League, with a powerful home stadium, sometimes finishing at the Top-4 of regular season, good basketball, along with Olympiacos are always among the strongest teams in Euroleague.
Panathinaikos is a really important club, which massively helped basketball in Greece, many athletes played at the National Teams, while Pavlos Giannakopoulos, his wife and his family were also trying to help the society in many ways. This is what I can say about Panathinaikos, a huge chapter of my life. I get the goosebumps every time I return to the Olympic Stadium and the fans are clapping their hands for me, I wish that I could do the same for every one of them.
