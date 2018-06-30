Panagiotis Kone deal with AEK difficult to be completed with success

The deal between AEK and experienced Greek attacking midfielder Panagiotis Kone, ahead of 2018-19 season, seems difficult to be completed with success.
The 31-year-old international and former player of Iraklis (2008-10), Brescia Calcio, Bologna FC 1909, ACF Fiorentina, Granada CF made 20 performances in all competitions with the champions of Greece during 2017-18 season (one goal, at 3-1 home victory over Kerkyra in December), but the administration of AEK can not wait for him in order to be released from Udinese Calcio until the end of August.
