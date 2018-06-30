Panagiotis Kone deal with AEK difficult to be completed with success

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Η… επιμονή του Λουτσέσκου στην τακτική
Η… επιμονή του Λουτσέσκου στην τακτική
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
21 δευτ. πριν
Η… επιμονή του Λουτσέσκου στην τακτική
«Θεός» ο Μάρεϊ: Ήθελε να δει Γαλλία- Αργεντινή αλλά... δεν μπορούσε! (vid)
«Θεός» ο Μάρεϊ: Ήθελε να δει Γαλλία- Αργεντινή αλλά... δεν μπορούσε! (vid)
WIMBLEDON
4 λεπτά πριν
«Θεός» ο Μάρεϊ: Ήθελε να δει Γαλλία- Αργεντινή αλλά... δεν μπορούσε! (vid)
«Τσεκάρει» ΜακΛιν, Τιλί και Βεζένκοφ η Βαλένθια
«Τσεκάρει» ΜακΛιν, Τιλί και Βεζένκοφ η Βαλένθια
EUROCUP
6 λεπτά πριν
«Τσεκάρει» ΜακΛιν, Τιλί και Βεζένκοφ η Βαλένθια
Τέλος κι ο Μπίλια από την Εθνική Αργεντινής
Τέλος κι ο Μπίλια από την Εθνική Αργεντινής
MUNDIAL 2018
6 λεπτά πριν
Τέλος κι ο Μπίλια από την Εθνική Αργεντινής
«Χάλκινη» η Εθνική γυναικών στους Μεσογειακούς
«Χάλκινη» η Εθνική γυναικών στους Μεσογειακούς
ΠΟΛΟ
16 λεπτά πριν
«Χάλκινη» η Εθνική γυναικών στους Μεσογειακούς
Μπατούμ: «Μου έλειψε η Εθνική»
Μπατούμ: «Μου έλειψε η Εθνική»
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
18 λεπτά πριν
Μπατούμ: «Μου έλειψε η Εθνική»
Γερμανία: 16 χώρες δεσμεύονται να δεχθούν επιστροφές προσφύγων - Διαψεύδει η Ουγγαρία
Γερμανία: 16 χώρες δεσμεύονται να δεχθούν επιστροφές προσφύγων - Διαψεύδει η Ουγγαρία
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
25 λεπτά πριν
Γερμανία: 16 χώρες δεσμεύονται να δεχθούν επιστροφές προσφύγων - Διαψεύδει η Ουγγαρία
Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία για τους πρόσφυγες που έκλεισε η Μέρκελ με Ελλάδα-Ισπανία
Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία για τους πρόσφυγες που έκλεισε η Μέρκελ με Ελλάδα-Ισπανία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
28 λεπτά πριν
Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία για τους πρόσφυγες που έκλεισε η Μέρκελ με Ελλάδα-Ισπανία
Υπέγραψε στον Παναθηναϊκό ο Κάτσε!
Υπέγραψε στον Παναθηναϊκό ο Κάτσε!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
37 λεπτά πριν
Υπέγραψε στον Παναθηναϊκό ο Κάτσε!
Δεν παραιτείται ο Σαμπάολι!
Δεν παραιτείται ο Σαμπάολι!
MUNDIAL 2018
40 λεπτά πριν
Δεν παραιτείται ο Σαμπάολι!
Στιγμές από το πρώτο φιλικό του Ολυμπιακού (pics)
Στιγμές από το πρώτο φιλικό του Ολυμπιακού (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
41 λεπτά πριν
Στιγμές από το πρώτο φιλικό του Ολυμπιακού (pics)
Στο Summer League με τους Κλίπερς ο Χάντερ
Στο Summer League με τους Κλίπερς ο Χάντερ
NBA
41 λεπτά πριν
Στο Summer League με τους Κλίπερς ο Χάντερ
Με πρώην στόχο του Ολυμπιακού στο Summer League οι Σέλτικς
Με πρώην στόχο του Ολυμπιακού στο Summer League οι Σέλτικς
NBA
51 λεπτά πριν
Με πρώην στόχο του Ολυμπιακού στο Summer League οι Σέλτικς
Σουάρες στον Καβάνι... 1-0 η Ουρουγουάη στο 7'! (vid)
Σουάρες στον Καβάνι... 1-0 η Ουρουγουάη στο 7'! (vid)
MUNDIAL 2018
58 λεπτά πριν
Σουάρες στον Καβάνι... 1-0 η Ουρουγουάη στο 7'! (vid)
Μεγάλος και εκτός γηπέδου: Η πρώτη κίνηση του Μπαπέ μετά το ματς δείχνει μεγαλείο (pic)
Μεγάλος και εκτός γηπέδου: Η πρώτη κίνηση του Μπαπέ μετά το ματς δείχνει μεγαλείο (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
59 λεπτά πριν
Μεγάλος και εκτός γηπέδου: Η πρώτη κίνηση του Μπαπέ μετά το ματς δείχνει μεγαλείο (pic)
Τρέλα... διαρκείας των ΑΕΚτζήδων
Τρέλα... διαρκείας των ΑΕΚτζήδων
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τρέλα... διαρκείας των ΑΕΚτζήδων
Πως τα έφερε η ζωή για τον αρχηγό Κέιν...
Πως τα έφερε η ζωή για τον αρχηγό Κέιν...
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Πως τα έφερε η ζωή για τον αρχηγό Κέιν...
Οι γκολάρες των Φορτούνη, Γκερέρο στο «ερυθρόλευκο» ξεκίνημα της σεζόν (vids)
Οι γκολάρες των Φορτούνη, Γκερέρο στο «ερυθρόλευκο» ξεκίνημα της σεζόν (vids)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι γκολάρες των Φορτούνη, Γκερέρο στο «ερυθρόλευκο» ξεκίνημα της σεζόν (vids)
«Ζεστό» ενδιαφέρον της Ίντερ για Τζαπακόστα
«Ζεστό» ενδιαφέρον της Ίντερ για Τζαπακόστα
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
«Ζεστό» ενδιαφέρον της Ίντερ για Τζαπακόστα
Απρόοπτο με Χαρίση - Αποχώρησε από την προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ
Απρόοπτο με Χαρίση - Αποχώρησε από την προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Απρόοπτο με Χαρίση - Αποχώρησε από την προπόνηση του ΠΑΟΚ
Τα 'σπασε: Οι έξαλλες αντιδράσεις του Μαραντόνα κατά τη διάρκεια του Αργεντινή – Γαλλία (pics)
Τα 'σπασε: Οι έξαλλες αντιδράσεις του Μαραντόνα κατά τη διάρκεια του Αργεντινή – Γαλλία (pics)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τα 'σπασε: Οι έξαλλες αντιδράσεις του Μαραντόνα κατά τη διάρκεια του Αργεντινή – Γαλλία (pics)
Κοντά σε οριστική συμφωνία ΑΕΚ - Μπάνκι, ξεκαθαρίζουν τα πάντα την Κυριακή
Κοντά σε οριστική συμφωνία ΑΕΚ - Μπάνκι, ξεκαθαρίζουν τα πάντα την Κυριακή
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κοντά σε οριστική συμφωνία ΑΕΚ - Μπάνκι, ξεκαθαρίζουν τα πάντα την Κυριακή
Ανεβαίνει ο δείκτης δυσκολίας και για την Βασιλεία ενόψει ΠΑΟΚ
Ανεβαίνει ο δείκτης δυσκολίας και για την Βασιλεία ενόψει ΠΑΟΚ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανεβαίνει ο δείκτης δυσκολίας και για την Βασιλεία ενόψει ΠΑΟΚ
Ποινή τριών θέσεων στον Φέτελ!
Ποινή τριών θέσεων στον Φέτελ!
FORMULA 1
1 ώρα πριν
Ποινή τριών θέσεων στον Φέτελ!
Τέλος από τον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα ο Μπρούνο Χαλκιαδάκης
Τέλος από τον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα ο Μπρούνο Χαλκιαδάκης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τέλος από τον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα ο Μπρούνο Χαλκιαδάκης
Έσπασε τα κοντέρ το σπριντ του Μπαπέ!
Απίθανο παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ του Μπαπέ!
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Έσπασε τα κοντέρ το σπριντ του Μπαπέ!
Ουρουγουάη - Πορτογαλία
Live: Ουρουγουάη - Πορτογαλία 1-0
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Ουρουγουάη - Πορτογαλία
ΚΑΕ Άρης: «Αποσύρουμε την πρόταση μας προς τον Φλιώνη»
ΚΑΕ Άρης: «Αποσύρουμε την πρόταση μας προς τον Φλιώνη»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΑΕ Άρης: «Αποσύρουμε την πρόταση μας προς τον Φλιώνη»
Χαμός για την πρόκριση της Γαλλίας στους «8»
Χαμός για την πρόκριση της Γαλλίας στους «8»
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Χαμός για την πρόκριση της Γαλλίας στους «8»
Ανέλαβε την Μπάμπεργκ ο Μπαγκάτσκις, παρελθόν ο Καντζούρης
Ανέλαβε την Μπάμπεργκ ο Μπαγκάτσκις, παρελθόν ο Καντζούρης
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανέλαβε την Μπάμπεργκ ο Μπαγκάτσκις, παρελθόν ο Καντζούρης
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Panagiotis Kone deal with AEK difficult to be completed with success

30 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:00
Panagiotis Kone deal with AEK difficult to be completed with success

The deal between AEK and experienced Greek attacking midfielder Panagiotis Kone, ahead of 2018-19 season, seems difficult to be completed with success.

The 31-year-old international and former player of Iraklis (2008-10), Brescia Calcio, Bologna FC 1909, ACF Fiorentina, Granada CF made 20 performances in all competitions with the champions of Greece during 2017-18 season (one goal, at 3-1 home victory over Kerkyra in December), but the administration of AEK can not wait for him in order to be released from Udinese Calcio until the end of August.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Ergys Kace signed contract with Panathinaikos until the summer of 2019
Ergys Kace signed contract with Panathinaikos until the summer of 2019
Defensive midfielder Ergys Kace signed his contract with Panathinaikos on Saturday and will be a...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
8 λεπτά 45 δευτ. πριν
Ergys Kace signed contract with Panathinaikos until the summer of 2019
Luca Banchi in Athens for the final talks with AEK BC
Luca Banchi in Athens for the final talks with AEK BC
Experienced Italian head coach Luca Banchi visited Athens on Saturday evening, for the final talks...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 8 λεπτά πριν
Luca Banchi in Athens for the final talks with AEK BC
Asteras Tripolis in talks with Ángel Martínez Ortega
Asteras Tripolis in talks with Ángel Martínez Ortega
According to report from his motherland, the administration of Asteras Tripolis is currently...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 8 λεπτά πριν
Asteras Tripolis in talks with Ángel Martínez Ortega
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Panagiotis Kone deal with AEK difficult to be completed with success
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’