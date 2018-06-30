SDNA's exclusive: Panathinaikos BC monitoring Matt Janning (vid)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
«Λουκέτο» 48 ωρών στο Nammos της Μυκόνου - Χάλασε το πάρτι του Σαββάτου με VIP
«Λουκέτο» 48 ωρών στο Nammos της Μυκόνου - Χάλασε το πάρτι του Σαββάτου με VIP
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
14 λεπτά πριν
«Λουκέτο» 48 ωρών στο Nammos της Μυκόνου - Χάλασε το πάρτι του Σαββάτου με VIP
Ματ Τζάνινγκ για... βόμβες! (vids)
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
Ματ Τζάνινγκ για... βόμβες! (vids)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
15 λεπτά πριν
Ματ Τζάνινγκ για... βόμβες! (vids)
Πάνω από 2.700 έλεγχοι ντόπινγκ και κανένα θετικό δείγμα
Πάνω από 2.700 έλεγχοι ντόπινγκ και κανένα θετικό δείγμα
MUNDIAL 2018
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:50
Πάνω από 2.700 έλεγχοι ντόπινγκ και κανένα θετικό δείγμα
Το πανόραμα της 5ης αγωνιστικής των προκριματικών
Το πανόραμα της 5ης αγωνιστικής των προκριματικών
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:43
Το πανόραμα της 5ης αγωνιστικής των προκριματικών
Έρωτας: Η απίστευτη αλλαγή στο σώμα της Ελευθερίας Ελευθερίου! (pics)
Έρωτας: Η απίστευτη αλλαγή στο σώμα της Ελευθερίας Ελευθερίου! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:34
Έρωτας: Η απίστευτη αλλαγή στο σώμα της Ελευθερίας Ελευθερίου! (pics)
Πως δεν θα έχετε προβλήματα κακοσμίας το καλοκαίρι
Πως δεν θα έχετε προβλήματα κακοσμίας το καλοκαίρι
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:30
Πως δεν θα έχετε προβλήματα κακοσμίας το καλοκαίρι
«Βούτηξε» από γέφυρα του ΗΣΑΠ στην Καλλιθέα - Παρασύρθηκε από αμαξοστοιχία
«Βούτηξε» από γέφυρα του ΗΣΑΠ στην Καλλιθέα - Παρασύρθηκε από αμαξοστοιχία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:22
«Βούτηξε» από γέφυρα του ΗΣΑΠ στην Καλλιθέα - Παρασύρθηκε από αμαξοστοιχία
Μεγάλη Βρετανία - Εσθονία 74-65
Έκανε... σεφτέ η Μεγάλη Βρετανία
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:22
Μεγάλη Βρετανία - Εσθονία 74-65
Βοσνία - Γαλλία 52-102
«Σάρωσε» την Βοσνία η Γαλλία!
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:14
Βοσνία - Γαλλία 52-102
Οι γκαρντ-σίφουνες του Μπλατ και τα 7 εκ. του Ολυμπιακού
Οι γκαρντ-σίφουνες του Μπλατ και τα 7 εκ. του Ολυμπιακού
ΤΟΛΗΣ ΚΟΤΖΙΑΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:11
Οι γκαρντ-σίφουνες του Μπλατ και τα 7 εκ. του Ολυμπιακού
Σε καλό δρόμο του Ποντένσε για τον Ολυμπιακό
Σε καλό δρόμο του Ποντένσε για τον Ολυμπιακό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:07
Σε καλό δρόμο του Ποντένσε για τον Ολυμπιακό
Σλοβενία - Ελλάδα 3-0
Δεύτερη ήττα για την Εθνική Νεανίδων
ΕΘΝΙΚΕΣ ΟΜΑΔΕΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:58
Σλοβενία - Ελλάδα 3-0
Νέα μεταγραφή... εκατομμυρίων για τη Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ!
Νέα μεταγραφή... εκατομμυρίων για τη Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ!
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:49
Νέα μεταγραφή... εκατομμυρίων για τη Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ!
Επίσημο: Στον Πανιώνιο ο Σκουρτόπουλος!
Επίσημο: Στον Πανιώνιο ο Σκουρτόπουλος!
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:49
Επίσημο: Στον Πανιώνιο ο Σκουρτόπουλος!
Όριο για Βερολίνο ο Τσάκωνας
Όριο για Βερολίνο ο Τσάκωνας
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:44
Όριο για Βερολίνο ο Τσάκωνας
Τα γοητευτικά ζευγάρια των «16» του Μουντιάλ
Τα γοητευτικά ζευγάρια των «16» του Μουντιάλ
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:40
Τα γοητευτικά ζευγάρια των «16» του Μουντιάλ
Γερμανία - Αυστρία 85-63
Άνετο 5Χ5 για την Γερμανία με... καυτό Σρέντερ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:28
Γερμανία - Αυστρία 85-63
Ελλάδα - Τουρκία 21-2
Έκανε το καθήκον της και περιμένει η Εθνική ανδρών
ΠΟΛΟ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:26
Ελλάδα - Τουρκία 21-2
Γ. Σαββίδης για Ελ Καντουρί: «Απλά χρειαζόταν λίγο χρόνο» (pics)
Γ. Σαββίδης για Ελ Καντουρί: «Απλά χρειαζόταν λίγο χρόνο» (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:26
Γ. Σαββίδης για Ελ Καντουρί: «Απλά χρειαζόταν λίγο χρόνο» (pics)
Αγνώριστος ο «Ακάλυπτος»! Ξύρισε τα μαλλιά του και άφησε το κοινό άφωνο (Pics)
Αγνώριστος ο «Ακάλυπτος»! Ξύρισε τα μαλλιά του και άφησε το κοινό άφωνο (Pics)
LIFE STYLE
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:24
Αγνώριστος ο «Ακάλυπτος»! Ξύρισε τα μαλλιά του και άφησε το κοινό άφωνο (Pics)
Μικροενοχλήσεις για Καντουρί και Μπαλογιάννη
Μικροενοχλήσεις για Καντουρί και Μπαλογιάννη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:21
Μικροενοχλήσεις για Καντουρί και Μπαλογιάννη
Στην... Μπαρτσελόνα ο Ουέιντ! (pic)
Στην... Μπαρτσελόνα ο Ουέιντ! (pic)
NBA
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:17
Στην... Μπαρτσελόνα ο Ουέιντ! (pic)
Επιβεβαιώνει ο Τζέιμς: «Δεν έχω πρόταση από τον Παναθηναϊκό» (pic)
Επιβεβαιώνει ο Τζέιμς: «Δεν έχω πρόταση από τον Παναθηναϊκό» (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:13
Επιβεβαιώνει ο Τζέιμς: «Δεν έχω πρόταση από τον Παναθηναϊκό» (pic)
Τα «κλικς» από τον αγώνα των νεανίδων με την Σλοβενία
Τα «κλικς» από τον αγώνα των νεανίδων με την Σλοβενία
ΒΟΛΕΪ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:07
Τα «κλικς» από τον αγώνα των νεανίδων με την Σλοβενία
Λουτσέσκου: «Έτοιμος με τη Βασιλεία ο Πρίγιοβιτς»
Λουτσέσκου: «Έτοιμος με τη Βασιλεία ο Πρίγιοβιτς»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:04
Λουτσέσκου: «Έτοιμος με τη Βασιλεία ο Πρίγιοβιτς»
Ο «πυρηνικός» νέος ΠΑΟ του Πασκουάλ - Θέλει τον ίδιο παίκτη με Μπλατ - Ολα για Παππά, τρία ονόματα!
Ο «πυρηνικός» νέος ΠΑΟ του Πασκουάλ - Θέλει τον ίδιο παίκτη με Μπλατ - Ολα για Παππά, τρία ονόματα!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:01
Ο «πυρηνικός» νέος ΠΑΟ του Πασκουάλ - Θέλει τον ίδιο παίκτη με Μπλατ - Ολα για Παππά, τρία ονόματα!
Κίτσιου: «Χαρούμενος για την επιστροφή μου, ο ΠΑΟΚ άλλαξε επίπεδο»
Κίτσιου: «Χαρούμενος για την επιστροφή μου, ο ΠΑΟΚ άλλαξε επίπεδο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Κίτσιου: «Χαρούμενος για την επιστροφή μου, ο ΠΑΟΚ άλλαξε επίπεδο»
Έφτασε Ζέεφελντ ο Μασούρας, ενοχλήσεις ο Σισέ
Έφτασε Ζέεφελντ ο Μασούρας, ενοχλήσεις ο Σισέ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:58
Έφτασε Ζέεφελντ ο Μασούρας, ενοχλήσεις ο Σισέ
Τέλος από τη Βουλιαγμένη ο Χρυσοσπάθης
Τέλος από τη Βουλιαγμένη ο Χρυσοσπάθης
ΠΟΛΟ
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:57
Τέλος από τη Βουλιαγμένη ο Χρυσοσπάθης
Τρελά λεφτά ακόμα και για τις ομάδες του Μουντιάλ που αποκλείστηκαν!
Τρελά λεφτά ακόμα και για τις ομάδες του Μουντιάλ που αποκλείστηκαν!
MUNDIAL 2018
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 21:53
Τρελά λεφτά ακόμα και για τις ομάδες του Μουντιάλ που αποκλείστηκαν!
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

SDNA's exclusive: Panathinaikos BC monitoring Matt Janning (vid)

30 Ιουνίου 2018, 00:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 12 λεπτά πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Panathinaikos BC monitoring Matt Janning (vid)

According to SDNA's exclusive information, the directors of Panathinaikos BC are still monitoring the case of experienced small forward, Matt Janning.

The 30-year-old American and former player of the Maine Red Claws, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Novipiù Casale Monferrato, Montepaschi Siena, KK Cibona Zagreb, SK Anadolu Efes, Hapoel Jerusalem, Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar (2015-17), with the excellent shooting ability, was a member of Saski Baskonia during 2017-18 season, with 8.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 1.5 apg in Euroleague, while the Greens came close to signing him twice in the recent past.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Mathias Lessort on top of Olympiacos BC center wishlist (vid)
Mathias Lessort on top of Olympiacos BC center wishlist (vid)
The name of international power forward/center of KK Crvena zvezda, Mathias Lessort, remains on top...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
29 Ιουνίου 2018, 17:00
Mathias Lessort on top of Olympiacos BC center wishlist (vid)
Bologna FC 1909 targeting Omar Elabdellaoui
Bologna FC 1909 targeting Omar Elabdellaoui
Bologna FC 1909 are interested in purchasing Norwegian international right defender of Olympiacos,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
28 Ιουνίου 2018, 23:00
Bologna FC 1909 targeting Omar Elabdellaoui
Comfortable away victory for Greece National Team over Israel
Comfortable away victory for Greece National Team over Israel
An emphatic victory for Greece National Team on Thursday night, 96-78 over Israel, with talented...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
28 Ιουνίου 2018, 22:00
Comfortable away victory for Greece National Team over Israel
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
SDNA's exclusive: Panathinaikos BC monitoring Matt Janning (vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’