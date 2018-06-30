SDNA's exclusive: Panathinaikos BC monitoring Matt Janning (vid)

According to SDNA's exclusive information, the directors of Panathinaikos BC are still monitoring the case of experienced small forward, Matt Janning.
The 30-year-old American and former player of the Maine Red Claws, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Novipiù Casale Monferrato, Montepaschi Siena, KK Cibona Zagreb, SK Anadolu Efes, Hapoel Jerusalem, Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar (2015-17), with the excellent shooting ability, was a member of Saski Baskonia during 2017-18 season, with 8.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 1.5 apg in Euroleague, while the Greens came close to signing him twice in the recent past.
