SDNA's exclusive: Olympiacos BC interested in JaJuan Johnson (vid)

According to SDNA's exclusive information, the directors of Olympiacos BC is currently monitoring the case of Darussafaka SK American, JaJuan Johnson.
The new head coach of the Reds, experienced Israeli-American David Blatt, knows well the 29-year-old power forward/center and former player of the Boston Celtics, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Canton Charge, Idaho Stampede, Giorgio Tesi Pistoia, Guangdong Changsha Bank, Beşiktaş Integral Forex, Krasny Oktyabr, Pallacanestro Cantù (2015-17), from their common spell at the Turkish club during 2017-18 season.
- Likes0
- Dislikes0