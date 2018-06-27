ΑΕΚ closing in on Marios Oikonomou capture from Bologna FC 1909

ΑΕΚ are closing in on the capture of Greek international central defender of Bologna FC 1909 Marios Oikonomou, on loan until the end of 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old stopper and former player of PAS Giannina, Cagliari Calcio (2013-14), SPAL spent the second part of 2017-18 season on loan to Bari FC 1908, with only three championship performances, but it seems that he will return to his motherland in order to join experienced manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team in the summer of 2018.
