ΑΕΚ closing in on Marios Oikonomou capture from Bologna FC 1909

27 Ιουνίου 2018, 20:10
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ closing in on Marios Oikonomou capture from Bologna FC 1909

ΑΕΚ are closing in on the capture of Greek international central defender of Bologna FC 1909 Marios Oikonomou, on loan until the end of 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old stopper and former player of PAS Giannina, Cagliari Calcio (2013-14), SPAL spent the second part of 2017-18 season on loan to Bari FC 1908, with only three championship performances, but it seems that he will return to his motherland in order to join experienced manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team in the summer of 2018.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

AEK will not extend Masoud Shojaei's contract
AEK will not extend Masoud Shojaei's contract
The administration of AEK has informed experienced international attacking midfielder Masoud...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
47 λεπτά 39 δευτ. πριν
AEK will not extend Masoud Shojaei's contract
SDNA's exclusive: Olympiacos BC interested in JaJuan Johnson (vid)
SDNA's exclusive: Olympiacos BC interested in JaJuan Johnson (vid)
According to SDNA's exclusive information, the directors of Olympiacos BC is currently monitoring...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 17 λεπτά πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Olympiacos BC interested in JaJuan Johnson (vid)
Nicolas Diguiny signs two-season contract with Aris
Nicolas Diguiny signs two-season contract with Aris
Εxperienced French attacking midfielder Nicolas Diguiny, who was recently released from Atromitos,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 47 λεπτά πριν
Nicolas Diguiny signs two-season contract with Aris
